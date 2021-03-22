Race Report: Pump Track World Champs kicks off 2021 in Cambridge New Zealand

Results



Women



1st Megan Williams

2nd Rebecca Petch

3rd Jessie Smith

4th Shania Rawson



Men



1st Bennett Greenough

2nd Michael Bias

3rd Jayden Fleming

4th Daniel Butterworth

Next up Argentina! As the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships head to Bariloche on 18 April with Gaston Country, USA on 15 May, Springdale Arkansas on 22 May and Paris, Texas on 29 May. Head over to http://redbullpumptrackworldchampionships.com for all upcoming race info.

​It was all smiles, high fives and insane racing as the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships kicked off at the Velosolutions Pump Track in Cambridge, New Zealand this past weekend with some of the best of NZ's BMX and MTB riders laying it all down to nab that all-expenses-paid trip to this year’s World Finals.Remy Morton hosted the first jam session in the series with Billy Meaclem and Liam Brierly taking the honours with some crazy riding for the Highest Jump and Tim Fergusson for the Longest Manual competitions.Race day and it is all in for the battle for those rainbow stripes. Michael Bias, the winner of the 2020 Qualifier and fresh off his New Zealand BMX National Championship win the previous weekend, looked strong in the qualification stage of the competition laying down the fastest track time of the day. The final match-up and a repeat of the 2020 Final came down to Bias and Bennett Greenough with Bennett laying down a breakneck time for Bias to chase, but Bias went wide in turn two and left the track, leaving Bennett to take the win.Rebecca Petch, the current Zealand BMX National Champion took the lead in the qualification stages and the final would square Rebecca up against the New Zealand Jr. Elite National Champion, Megan Williams. With only 0.15 seconds separating the two riders Megan took the no 1 spot on the podium with a fierce final run.