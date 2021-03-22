Race Report: Pump Track World Champs kicks off 2021 in Cambridge New Zealand

Mar 22, 2021
by Red Bull Pump Track World Championship  
Billy Meaclem getting some airtime at the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships Qualifier in Cambridge New Zealand on March 20 2021

​It was all smiles, high fives and insane racing as the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships kicked off at the Velosolutions Pump Track in Cambridge, New Zealand this past weekend with some of the best of NZ's BMX and MTB riders laying it all down to nab that all-expenses-paid trip to this year’s World Finals.

Remy Morton hosted the first jam session in the series with Billy Meaclem and Liam Brierly taking the honours with some crazy riding for the Highest Jump and Tim Fergusson for the Longest Manual competitions.

Race day and it is all in for the battle for those rainbow stripes. Michael Bias, the winner of the 2020 Qualifier and fresh off his New Zealand BMX National Championship win the previous weekend, looked strong in the qualification stage of the competition laying down the fastest track time of the day. The final match-up and a repeat of the 2020 Final came down to Bias and Bennett Greenough with Bennett laying down a breakneck time for Bias to chase, but Bias went wide in turn two and left the track, leaving Bennett to take the win.

Rebecca Petch, the current Zealand BMX National Champion took the lead in the qualification stages and the final would square Rebecca up against the New Zealand Jr. Elite National Champion, Megan Williams. With only 0.15 seconds separating the two riders Megan took the no 1 spot on the podium with a fierce final run.

Results

Women

1st Megan Williams
2nd Rebecca Petch
3rd Jessie Smith
4th Shania Rawson

Men

1st Bennett Greenough
2nd Michael Bias
3rd Jayden Fleming
4th Daniel Butterworth

Next up Argentina! As the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships head to Bariloche on 18 April with Gaston Country, USA on 15 May, Springdale Arkansas on 22 May and Paris, Texas on 29 May. Head over to http://redbullpumptrackworldchampionships.com for all upcoming race info.


Velosolutions Cambridge Pump Track venue for the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships Qualifier in Cambridge New Zealand on March 20 2021

Remy Morton taking it easy during runs at the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships Qualifier in Cambridge New Zealand on March 20 2021

It it all in the detail at the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships Qualifier in Cambridge New Zealand on March 20 2021

Doggos smiles and Jessie Smith at the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships Qualifier in Cambridge New Zealand on March 20 2021

Riders at the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships Qualifier in Cambridge New Zealand on March 20 2021

Billy Mealem on track at the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships Qualifier in Cambridge New Zealand on March 20 2021

Megan Williams nabs the gold at the Red Bull UCI Pump Track Qualifier in Cambridge New Zealand on March 20 2021

Shania Rawson takes 4th place on the podium at the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships Qualifier in Cambridge New Zealand on March 20 2021

Michael Bias secures 2nd place at the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships Qualifier in Cambridge New Zealand on March 20 2021

Rebecca Petch takes 2nd place at the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships Qualifier in Cambridge New Zealand on March 20 2021

All that determination at the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships Qualifier in Cambridge New Zealand on March 20 2021

Connor Mahuika at the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships Qualifier in Cambridge New Zealand on March 20 2021

Bennett Greenough on track at the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships Qualifier in Cambridge New Zealand on March 20 2021

Rider at the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships Qualifier in Cambridge New Zealand on March 20 2021

Jayden Fleming at the Red Bull UCI Pump Track Qualifier in Cambridge New Zealand on March 20 2021

Remy Morton on track at the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships Qualifier in Cambridge New Zealand on March 20 2021

Bennett Greenough celebrates the win at the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships Qualifier in Cambridge New Zealand on March 20 2021

Men s Podium at the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships Qualifier in Cambridge New Zealand on March 20 2021

Women s Podium at the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships Qualifier in Cambridge New Zealand on March 20 2021

Megan Williams and Bennett Greenough secure their World Final tickets at the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships Qualifier in Cambridge New Zealand on March 20 2021


Posted In:
Racing and Events Race Reports Pump Track


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 It’d be cool to have the bikes listed with the riders names. BMX or MTB.

