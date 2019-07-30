Race Report: Rain Wreaks Havoc at the Superenduro Finale in Abetone

Where to’s that then? Abetone (Aber-Tony) butt.
In one of the most Welsh sounding towns in Italy, we were treated to some typical Welsh weather for race day. Abetone has its roots in downhill, hosting many races over the years including some iXS rounds, but this year is hosting its first-ever Superenduro (Italian Enduro Series.) Abetone is a small ski resort in Northern Tuscany. While Tuscany is best known for its rolling hills and sandy beaches, Abetone shows us some of its high alpine areas.
This weekend we were treated to beautiful sunshine on Saturday for practice, but as soon as practice finished the heavens opened and didn’t stop until after the race, the organisers were left with a difficult task but ultimately led to them dropping three of the stages. Even with fewer stages, the trying conditions still proved to be a challenge and a great ending to the 2019 series.
Vittorio Gambirasio took the win, followed up by teammate Tommy Francardo and Erwin Ronzon in third. In the women’s Sofia Wiedenroth, took the win from Laura Rossin who’d won the previous two rounds and Irene Savelli finished in 3rd.Riders and mechanics alike were putting the finishing touches to the bikes in the morning. Right Alex Lupato's bike and left second placed, youngster Tommy Francardo.Stormy grey skies loomed over head; the lift took the riders to 1892m, straight into the fog.Rain, rain and more rain.Top tip from Laura Rossin, dog poo bags are the perfect size to keep your feet dry.At this point only stage five had been cancelled, due to the safety in the difficult conditions. With still a big day in front of the racers it was all set to be a tough day.
Women's:
1st: Sofia Wiedenroth
2nd: Laura Rossin
3rd: Irene Savelli
Men's:
1st: Vittorio Gambirasio
2nd: Tommy Francardo
3rd: Erwin Ronzon
0 Comments
Post a Comment