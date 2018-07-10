Race Report & RAW Video: Keystone Big Mountain Enduro

Hats off to Keystone Resort and their dedicated bike park crew who helped tremendously in making this one of the most memorable BME Keystone stops since inception 6 years ago. They always provide top-notch professionalism within their events staff, medical and operations, all of which are crucial to managing a world-class production and ensuring racers are covered and having fun at all times. — Brandon Ontiveros, Race Director

Photos by Eddie Clark

Full Results on bigmountainenduro.com

The third stop of the 2018 Yeti Cycles Big Mountain Enduro presented by Shimano went down last Saturday at Keystone Bike Park. The 4 burly stages threw everything at the racers from big descents, rocks gardens, steeps, jumps, tight turns and high speed sections. With well-balanced courses and big vertical, the best all-around riders came out on top at one of the most technical BME's of the season. 275 racers tackled the big terrain, tons of spectators came out to enjoy the holiday festivities and BME sponsors stayed busy with servicing bikes and entertaining the public.For your pro men, Richie Rude once again dominated, leading his field by over a minute, while Cooper Ott took the pro women victory, winning her field by 30 seconds. For the U21 Men, Tyler Weyman took the victory, while Isabella Naughton won the U21 Women division with an impressive minute margin over her competition. It was great racing across the board and everyone, including the newly formed Groms (10-16) category, battled all day on Saturday.A special thanks goes out to the Keystone Bike Park crew who was vital for the success of this annual event.The next stop of the 2018 tour will be the BME Finals taking place in Aspen Snowmass, CO on August 4th-5th. With the final round of the season being part of the EWS North American Continental Series, some of the best racers in the world will be in attendance gunning for a $7,500 USD pro payout. Additionally, the overall BME series winners will be taking home $6,500, split evenly between pro men and women. Along with tons of amateur prizing, 2 random amateur BME series winners will be selected and walking away with a full Shimano XTR group-o, provided by the generous co-title sponsor of the BME.Racers attending the 2018 BME Finals can expect new courses and other trail improvements for this year's big Finale. Coming off of a successful 2017 EWS event held in Aspen Snowmass, there is no doubt that tracks will be legit and this will go down as one of the best Enduro races of the year.