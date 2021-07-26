Race Report: Richie Rude & Isabella Naughton Win at Big Mountain Enduro - Big Sky, Montana

Words and photos by Eddie Clark
The Yeti Cycles Big Mountain Enduro Series presented by Maxxis featured 8 stages of racing over two days at Big Sky Resort in Montana with two stages being raced for the first time ever. Impressively, racers took on five transitions for 5,159 feet of climbing with the remaining three transitions being lift served. Clear skies and pleasant temps kept the weather near perfect for racing with a shower on the first day of practice to tighten up the tracks.Full results here.
