Race Report: Round 3 of the 2019 French Enduro Series - Reallon

Tourist view of the Cirque des Aiguilles de Chabrieres and the famous Serre-Poncon lake. Tourist view of the Cirque des Aiguilles de Chabrieres and the famous Serre-Poncon lake.

Putting Michelin DH 22 tires with style while every rider was welcomed with a local beer in their bag. Putting Michelin DH 22 tires with style while every rider was welcomed with a local beer in their bag.

Great speaker Phillippe Join-Lamber launching the week-end with the security points and the good vibes. Great speaker Phillippe Join-Lamber launching the week-end with the security points and the good vibes.

First riders opening the week-end like... First riders opening the week-end like...

Number 1 plate Eliott Baud was not able to keep his position after a bad Stage One. Number 1 plate Eliott Baud was not able to keep his position after a bad Stage One.

Two chairlifts meant only 600 m pedaling up during all the week-end. Two chairlifts meant only 600 m pedaling up during all the week-end.

Louis Jeandel had a pretty good start with the 1st spot on Stage one before the storm. Louis Jeandel had a pretty good start with the 1st spot on Stage one before the storm.

Clement Benoit, 3rd place this week-end. Clement Benoit, 3rd place this week-end.

Couldn't get bored of the view when the sun was still there on Saturday morning. Couldn't get bored of the view when the sun was still there on Saturday morning.

2nd place Estelle Charles riding a "corner with a view". 2nd place Estelle Charles riding a "corner with a view".

Matthieu Ruffray with the last Men Category plate number, but always with style. It was on Stage 1, before his bad crash on Stage 2. Matthieu Ruffray with the last Men Category plate number, but always with style. It was on Stage 1, before his bad crash on Stage 2.

A view from above a rainy Stage 1 with Reallon as a background. A view from above a rainy Stage 1 with Reallon as a background.

Minutes before the storm got really crazy on Saturday and the had to stop the race during more than 30 minutes. Minutes before the storm got really crazy on Saturday and the had to stop the race during more than 30 minutes.

Alex Rudeau en route for his first win! Alex Rudeau en route for his first win!

Laura Charles keeping her lead in Stage 2. Laura Charles keeping her lead in Stage 2.

Natural wet track between rocks, trees and roots. Natural wet track between rocks, trees and roots.

Junior Thomas Lapraye lost a lot of time on stage 2 resulting in a 7th place at the end of the week-end. Junior Thomas Lapraye lost a lot of time on stage 2 resulting in a 7th place at the end of the week-end.

A Cadet attacking a turn in the nice forest of Stage 2. A Cadet attacking a turn in the nice forest of Stage 2.

Camille Lepley took the 1st spot in the Master 1 category. Camille Lepley took the 1st spot in the Master 1 category.

No thunderstorm anymore on Sunday, but a lovely fog... No thunderstorm anymore on Sunday, but a lovely fog...

Hopefully riders had a training run on the 1st stage of Sunday. You better go in the right direction to not fall! Hopefully riders had a training run on the 1st stage of Sunday. You better go in the right direction to not fall!

Same spot, different angle... Same spot, different angle...

Yannick Pontal left his e-bike at home and came back with a second-place only with his own legs and a bit of talent. Yannick Pontal left his e-bike at home and came back with a second-place only with his own legs and a bit of talent.

Some nice place between rocks with a bit of misty fog during stage 3. Some nice place between rocks with a bit of misty fog during stage 3.

Juniors loved to send it all over the week-end. Juniors loved to send it all over the week-end.

More fog? More fog?

A small mistake in the big rocks meant Lucas Monetti was down within a second. Stage 3 was hard, technically and physically. A small mistake in the big rocks meant Lucas Monetti was down within a second. Stage 3 was hard, technically and physically.

3rd place Axelle Murigneux riding the beautiful top section of Stage 3. 3rd place Axelle Murigneux riding the beautiful top section of Stage 3.

Gilles Doze took the 1st place in the Master 2 category. Gilles Doze took the 1st place in the Master 2 category.

The battle for the 1st spot in the Master 1 category was very intense between 2nd place David Metche (pictured) and 1st place Camille Lepley with only 3 seconds difference after 37 minutes of racing! The battle for the 1st spot in the Master 1 category was very intense between 2nd place David Metche (pictured) and 1st place Camille Lepley with only 3 seconds difference after 37 minutes of racing!

Last climb of Sunday was hard for everybody, in particular for Masters! Last climb of Sunday was hard for everybody, in particular for Masters!

Second place Junior Francescu Camoin in the blind part of the last stage of the week-end. Second place Junior Francescu Camoin in the blind part of the last stage of the week-end.

Men and Women winners, Alex Rudeau and Laura Charles form a nice couple in real life. Men and Women winners, Alex Rudeau and Laura Charles form a nice couple in real life.

Elite Women and Men podiums. Elite Women and Men podiums.

Elite Men

1st : Alex Rudeau 33:13.524

2nd : Yannick Pontal + 36.176

3rd : Clement benoit + 46.831

Elite Women

1st : Laura Charles 40:23.118

2nd : Estelle Charles + 14.413

3rd : Axelle Murigneux + 1:37.719