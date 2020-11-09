Race Report: Sam Blenkinsop & Rae Morrison Win the 2020 Dodzy Memorial Enduro

Dodzy Memorial Enduro 2020

Photos// Matt Wood, Digby Shaw, Jason Beachem

The mud resembled any supermarket selection of peanut butter, your choice of smooth or chunky.

The moist mist in the upper mountain made for moody scenes

Although cornflakes are normally on the menu here in the native beech forest, they were masked by the slop covered roots and greasy rocks.

Today's champians Harriet Harper & Sam Blenkinsop



Masters Woman champ and fastest female time of the day Harriet Harper

Blenki on his way to taking his 6th DME title.

All bikes matter here at DME, but some more than others, hence the need for the hardtail hard-on award.





No kiwi celebration of life, love and bikes would be complete without a sender of a party, courtesy of NZ's resident bike frother of a DJ and Shapeshifter frontman, P-Diggs.



Nelsons Parrotdog Brewery supplying the refreshing sports lager.

Results:

Pro Women



1st. Rae Morrison: 17:39.66

2nd. Louise Kelly: +1:07.72

3rd. Fiona Murray: +2:10.03



Pro Men



1st. Sam Blenkinsop: 14:26.01

2nd. Charlie Murray: +0:06.16

3rd. Connor Hamilton: +0:31.44

4th. Samuel Shaw: +0:36.29

5th. Shannon Hewetson: +0:41.72



