Race Report: Santana Enduro Race in Madeira

Words: Santana Enduro Race

Locals getting their breakfast.

Nuno Fernandes on his way to start.

Last minute chat with the lads.

The secret to success? Es la banana.

From one island to another. The fastest Azorean, João Machado.

New versus old.

All the ways lead to Stage 1 - Robin dos Bosques.

Duarte Nóbrega setting the pace.

Xavier Nunes railing down with his Scott E-Bike.

Attention, steep section ahead.

Joana Passos on the way to another victory.

Stage 1 ft. Roots - On the floor.

Roberto Alves rode into a 4th place on Masters 30.

Paulo Sergio was consistent and achieved a 1st place on Masters 30.

André Gomes was on fire and won the Junior category.

Rolling into the enchanted forest.

Second stage of the day, meet Antenas.

Jimmy Silva, the local legend, was a contender for the win.

Surrounded by indigenous vegetation.

Alexandre Gouveia on the big rig.

Tiago Gonçalves representing Marítimo.

Despite the number 1 plate, Pedro Silva was the 3rd fastest this weekend.

Slippery conditions plus destroyed berms, well... crash, indeed.

Through the trees. Everything well measured.

Zakarias Johansen, made it look easy. You got it right, 1st place.

Roberto Chaves from Freeride Madeira stepping into a solid 2nd place at Master 40.

Stage 4 - Kanga offering a beautiful scenery and bridge over a water course.

Natural toboggans means fun and speed.

João Sousa on his way to a 2nd place on Master 30.

Green, green everywhere.

End of the day. This was your overall podium.

Results

Men

1) Zakarias Johansen - 10:57m

2) Simon Carlsson - 11:21m

3) Pedro Silva - 11:25m



Women

1) Joana Passos - 30:07m



E-bikes

1) Hugo Silva - 13:12m

2) José Jesus - 13:41m

3) Luis Correia - 13:30m

Master 30

1) Paulo Baptista - 11:42m

2) João Sousa - 12:01m

3) João Freitas - 12:18m



Master 40

1) Márcio Ferreira - 12:05m

2) Roberto Chaves - 13:12m

3) Marco Coelho - 16:02m



Juniors

1) André Gomes - 13:48m

2) Afonso Teixeira - 13:58m

3) Rubén Camacho - 14:43m

