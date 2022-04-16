Race Report: Santana Enduro Race in Madeira

Words: Santana Enduro Race
Welcome to São Jorge, one of the oldest parishes located in the northern part of Madeira.
It was the chosen location to host the second round of the Madeira Enduro Regional Cup. The athletes would start their race at Quinta do Rei and made their way towards the Boca das Voltas viewpoint area, in a liaison of 75minutes deep into a forested area surrounded with some specimens of indigenous vegetation and rich in natural biodiversity, since, is one of the areas of Laurisilva forest - World Nature Heritage of Unesco since 1999.
Now, in terms of racing, the expectation was high due to the presence of some big names from the Enduro World Series circus... Zakarias Johansen, pro-rider from Ibis Cycles, was on a team camp on the island and decided to compete and measure his strength against some local riders. The mission would be hard, once the locals are known to have everything well measured and wouldn't be the first time that a world-class material would have been beaten by a local rider, truth to be told.
In terms of stages, it was a total of 4.55 km time trails divided into 4 slippery, greasy and short stages.
So, let's get ready and dive into the action.
Last minute chat with the lads.
New versus old.
Second stage of the day, meet Antenas.Results
Men
1) Zakarias Johansen - 10:57m
2) Simon Carlsson - 11:21m
3) Pedro Silva - 11:25m
Women
1) Joana Passos - 30:07m
E-bikes
1) Hugo Silva - 13:12m
2) José Jesus - 13:41m
3) Luis Correia - 13:30m
Master 30
1) Paulo Baptista - 11:42m
2) João Sousa - 12:01m
3) João Freitas - 12:18m
Master 40
1) Márcio Ferreira - 12:05m
2) Roberto Chaves - 13:12m
3) Marco Coelho - 16:02m
Juniors
1) André Gomes - 13:48m
2) Afonso Teixeira - 13:58m
3) Rubén Camacho - 14:43m
.
