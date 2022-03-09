Race Report: South African National Downhill Championship - Cascades 2022

Junior hopeful Caide Goveia laying it all on the line for a shot at the top step.

Current World Champion Greg Minnaar was in the mix for the SA Championship title despite leaving for Europe this week.

Cameron Morewood, son of legend Patrick Morewood sending it on his race run. Cameron claimed the 3rd step this weekend in the Youth Men category.

Greg Minnaar sending it on his seeding run.

Luke Kirk from Gauteng was styling until an unfortunate crash into a tree left him with a broken knuckle.

Stefan Garliki, another one of South Africas international campaigners cruised into the Top 5 spot

Robin Devitt proving it can be done, even on a hardtail! Nailing a 5th position in the Sub Vet Mens

Johann Potgieter sailed to victory for the 7th time as National Champion

Sabine Thies taking no prisoners on her home track.