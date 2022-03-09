Race Report: South African National Downhill Championship - Cascades 2022

Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th of March saw the pinnacle event of the SA racing calendar, the South African Downhill Championship, held at Cascades MTB Park in Pietermaritzburg. The event double as the second round of the Regional Series for KZN and Gauteng Provinces and once again presented by Greg Minnaar Cycles. The race saw the country’s top riders taking to a rendition of the 2014 World Cup Track in hopes of securing some lucrative points needed for World Championship Selection later on in the year.
Heavy rains over the past weeks saw the clay-based top of the track turn into an ice-rink with riders battling to find consistent lines in the now treacherous rock gardens in Saturdays practice.. The track was not the only thing that was embattled by the weather - the lack of chairlift access in South Africa made the ride to the top of the track very interesting with 4x4 only vehicles needed to make the final climb to the start line.
The track which saw some major upgrades by international course designer Nick Floros, saw some world class features being added, and legendary features upgraded in order to make sure that the 3.2km track pushed all riders to the limits.
Saturdays practice began with riders taking slow slippery runs to try and come to terms with the changing conditions. By lunchtime however the rain had set in and the track conditions left many a rider choosing to wait until official practice on Sunday to attempt to tame the beast.
Sunday met the riders with some glorious and well received sun, and with quickly rising temperatures the previously treacherous track from Saturday was a whole new animal. Riders moved swiftly to the shuttles in order to get in as much practice as they could before the midday show down.
The champs brought all the heavy hitters to town, including the GOAT himself Greg Minnaar who took some time out before jetting off to Europe for the start of the World Cup season. He was joined by fellow World Cup riders Johann Potgeiter and Stefan Garliki.
By the time the riders were on track for final race runs the mud had dissipated and the track was rolling fast in most sections - conditions were prime and the battle was on.
The seeding run saw Johann "Pottie" Potgieter and Greg Minnaar duking it out for the top time, with Pottie scooping the fastest time with a 4m11.55 over Minnaars 04m14.31
Elite woman Sabine Thies put down an impressive 9 second gap between here and defending champion Frankie DuToit. The Mens Junior field was stiff with competition with many first year Juniors hungry for that UCI points in order to take their campaigns overseas this year. Keagan Brand, Ike Klaassen and Philip van Schalkwyk put down some incredible seeding times with mere splits between them leaving the title open to any one of them.
The nail biting race runs had the crowds on edge, as with such close seeding times it was anyones race. When the final rider had crossed the finish it was Johann Potgieter to claimed his 7th National Champions title, with an astounding nearly 4 second lead over local upcoming star Connor Finnis. World Champion Greg Minnaar's hopes at the top spot were dashed by a loss of rear tyre pressure in one of the rock gardens, however he still managed a top 10 position, scooping 6th overall and with a loss of only 4 seconds off his seeding run.
Sabine Thies charged her way to victory in the Women Elite over Frankie Du Toit, and hopeful Zandri Strydom with a commanding 4 second lead in her final run.
The Junior Mens again saw the win taken by a split second with the jersey going to Keagan Brand, with Ike Klaassen hot on his back wheel, followed by Philip van Schalkwyk.
Anvia Bredenkamp took the win in the Junior Woman with a 07m17sec.
With a 96 strong field, and an excellent showing in the women's categories including girls as young as 10. The future looks bright for SA racing.
JOHANN POTGIETER 04:09.74
CONNOR FINNIS 04:13.45
RORY KIRK 04:16.31
NIKO VELASCO 04:16.40
STEFAN GARLICKI 04:18.36
SABINE THIES 05:07.16
FRANKIE DU TOIT 05:11.71
ZANDRI STRYDOM 05:15.70
JENNA BYRNES 05:50.40
ARIELLE BEHR 06:12.27
