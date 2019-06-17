Race Report: Superenduro Round 3 - Lerici

Lerici is located on the edge of Liguria, just a stone's throw from the stunning Cinque Terra.

The harbour is in the town, with boats bringing in fresh fish every day.

Not a bad spot for a warm-up stretch.

Tomaso Ancillotti getting his pits set up first thing.

In the morning, the mechanics put the final touches to the bikes.

Before the 394m climb to Stage 1, all the riders are set off from the stage in town and the Pope of Enduro, Enrico Guala.

Luca Bertocchi setting off from the top.

The tracks here are littered with small sharp rocks, which caused many punctures this weekend. I watched this weekends winner Marcello Pesenti puncture twice in a 100m section during practice.

There's always time for a bit of style in practice.

An integral part of the Italian Enduro scene is Davide Sottocornola, who finished up in 10th position this weekend.

A solid result for Denny Lupato finishing in 4th position

Simone Pelissero carving up this (bumpy) roller-coaster section of stage 4.

6th position for Erwin Ronzon.

The end of the stage is where teams talk about the track together...

...or fix one of the many punctures... ...then head back up for the next stage...

...but also, to stop off at one of the food stations.

Back into the racing and Matteo Berta took 5th position.

A great result for the youngster, Mirco Vendemmia who finished in second position.

A few issues hindered Irene Savelli, leaving her in third position.

Francesca Bonanni finished in second today.

Nicola Casadei won the last round in Punta Ala and took third place here today.

This weekend's winner, Marcelo Pesenti.

Laura Rossin took the full honours in the women's category.

The final stage of the day was a short sprint through the windy old streets of town...

Mattia Baldo tackling one of the many steep tight turns.

Alan Beggin.

As Nicola Casadei crossed the finish line, Marcelo knew he'd taken the victory.

This Weekends winners, Laura Rossin and Marcelo Pesenti.

1st: Marcelo Pesenti

2nd: Mirco Vendemmia

3rd: Nicola Casadei

1st: Laura Rossin

2nd: Francesca Bonanni

3rd: Irene Savelli



