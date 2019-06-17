Race Report: Superenduro Round 3 - Lerici

We’re back for the third round of the 2019 Superenduro (Italian Enduro Series), this weekend we’re coming to you from the southern border of Liguria. A new venue for the Superenduro, and a relatively young riding scene but with all the raw elements for a mountain bike paradise.
The race was made up of six stages, covering over 46km and 1590m of climbing, which is a pretty big day of racing. The trails themselves are made up of old walking paths, access routes and have been extended and adapted into bike tracks... The trails are tight, technical and challenging to race.
The men’s race was won by Marcello Pesenti who took the win by 13 seconds, leaving Mirco Vedemmia in second position and Nicola Casadei in third. In the women’s Laura Rossin dominated the race, and took the win by over a minute and a half, leaving Francesca Bonanni in second and Irene Savelli in third.
The harbour is in the town, with boats bringing in fresh fish every day.
In the morning, the mechanics put the final touches to the bikes.
Before the 394m climb to Stage 1, all the riders are set off from the stage in town and the Pope of Enduro, Enrico Guala.
This Weekends winners, Laura Rossin and Marcelo Pesenti.
