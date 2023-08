Words by Nick Bentley



Pumptrack racing is the start of the Malverns weekend and is always one of the most relaxed atmospheres you'll find

It's been a tough week for the Malverns' main man Si Paton getting everything set up and ready to go, but the site looks better than ever. He and his team have done an amazing job

Evel Knievel even came out to ride

Timing's out - it must be time for some racing

Freddie Robinson couldn't help but send it, not sure it's the fastest route through the whoops but he sure looked like he was having fun

Medics were on hand just in case

For the first night of the Malverns it was a great turnout

Who doesn't love some freebies!? Matt Carr was more than happy to throw out some big bobble hat freebies to the crowd

Harry Schofield was putting on a show, spending more time on his back wheel than on both of them but mostly he was going full gas

The pumptrack was brought to you by DMR, they even had some free pedal protectors to give out

Some of the crowd were really getting in the spirit early on

Sunset, beer and some fun pumptrack racing - what more do you need on a Thursday night?

It's not all jumpbikes, there's a few BMXs out racing too

Riders of all ages were out, Martha was having loads of fun

Traharn Chidley, one of the 6 women having some fun on the pumptrack this Thursday. It' great to see the women's field slowly growing in participation

Evie made it through to the super final; however had a bit of an off but finished off in third place. A great way to start off her festival weekend

Charlotte Lawton Silva carving her way through the beautiful blue skies at the Malverns

Female pumptrack winner Josie McFall on the charge through the finish line

The weather was perfect for a bit of pumptrack racing

Riders young and old competed against each other in a simple male or female category

Jacob Darley manualling his way past the timing tent

As always the trustworthy hands of Chris Roberts and his team at Action Sport Timing were on hand to make sure everyone got their race times right

These BMX kids are always fast

Evel was in the mood to put on a show

Matt Jones recently got engaged, congratulations to Matt - he celebrated by doing a cheeky rebel run round the pumptrack

Matt posted a very quick time but unfortunately as he wasn't entered, it didn't count

Ricky Good was all about the good times

Not everybody was quite up to speed with the pumptrack. Louie mistimed this section and ended up coming off the side of the track

Matt Carrs always the cheerleader

Not everybody's run went to plan

Oli Milsom, fastest man of the day, charged hard from his first practice all the way through to winning the super final for the men

The setting sun did make parts of the track a little tricky

It's all about the gram

Harry Schofield was one of the fastest riders on Thursday night, however, he didn't quite manage to keep it on track for his race run

Game face time

Harry Schofield did a cheeky lap whilst we waited for the times for the super finals. Harry wanted to send it as hard as he could off the side of the track. For some reason, he decided to do this gap to manual which worked out OK for a while, but straw covered grass plus jumpbike tyres and high speed manuals don't really mix so this ended up going just as well as you would expect

This is what the Malverns is all about, riders of all ages having loads of fun

As the sun set Oli Milsom lapped up the applause after coming out on top

Your female podium was Josie McFall in first, Charlotte Lawton Silva in second and Evie Jefferis in third

Men's podium was Oli Milsom in first, Jacob Darley in second and Reed Darley in third

As always the opening event at the Malverns Classic festival is the pumptrack with riders of all ages battling it out on this portable pumptrack infront of a crowd fresh from the bar. There's always plenty of fun, laughs and not so serious racing to be had. It really does kick off the laid back, chilled out festival atmosphere that the Malverns classic embodies. Sit back and enjoy some sunset bike riding photos, albeit round a plastic pumptrack.