Race Report: The UK's Highest Enduro - Final Round of the Scottish Enduro Series & EWS European Series in Fort William

If Scotland is the beating heart of UK enduro, then Fort William, the outdoor capital, must surely be its clenched fist. Delivering a big-mountain punch there could be no better arena for the final showdowns of both the 2018 POC Scottish Enduro Series and the EWS European Enduro Series.

Host to the iconic World Cup DH, Fort William has been a playground for thrill seekers for generations, just don't forget the waterproofs

Over 350 riders had travelled in, from both the UK and internationally, to take on the toughest that the UK could offer

But first, breakfast in the Pine Martin Cafe - can you smell it?

For the first time ever, the gondola and chairlifts would open up to carry enduro racers to the very top of the mountain

Weather on the morning of practice was emotional, would it lift for the racing?

Conditions for practice were filthy, it was not slowing Ella Connolly down though

Carnage corner, the scene of a million f-bombs....

For the first time, racers could smash down the upper mountain flanks before dropping into the huge lower stages. Christo Gallagher getting some

With better weather, racers first took on the action-packed stages of the Nevis Range

Direct lines save seconds, Thomas Mitchell hitting send!

Slip sliddin, Roz gets stuck into the wild conditions

The hills were on fire with colour, true Scottish gold

Dig deep son, dig deep

Spirits were high, this was racing at its best

Hunting for seconds on Stage 1

For a true mountain enduro you need a gondola, luckily The Nevis Range were keen

No Fuss have really push the heights of UK enduro

Riding the Nevis Range Gondola offers a great day of riding in the summer

The top, but riders were carried even further on the chairlift

The chairlift offered a chance to reflect on why your fingers no longer worked, and time to wonder how you were supposed to hang onto your bike

Never before have bikes been to the summit

This was the highest enduro in the UK

Cutting loose onto Stage 3

Descent World's Louise Fergusson getting to grips with the..... erm... lack of grip

Is this the best venue for an enduro in the UK? Yes

Big mountain riding with style

Lines of boardwalk carried riders over the bog sections

Huge rock slabs kept riders focus on the mountain flanks

Care was needed to avoid punctures, Mikayla Parton about to get stung

....about to do battle with a ripped tyre

Still, could have been this guy

Will we see an EWS here one day? We should

Focus focus, the Top Chief Black was a serious trail

From muddy tracks with wheel holes in wheel holes to this, Fort William had it all

Micheal Clyne almost home

Ben Cathro, the Hightower himself stealing victory by 14 seconds

Back at base, it was time for the tales to begin

Lewis Kirkwood races a hardtail, the word is that he is now permanently stuck in this position.

Enduro legend T-MO was on hand to help with the podiums and conclude the EWS European Enduro Series

The Pine Martin cafe was doing a roaring trade

The sun sets on another cracking POC SES and EWS European Enduro Season

Derek Laughland’s legacy

Stars of tomorrow, good luck Polly and Fraser

Trev Worsey