Race Report: Trans Atlantis 2021 Days 1 & 2

Day One

First campsite in Sete Cidades.

Time to wake up boys.

These two happy faces were about to start a pleasant day riding bikes.

Stage One was a fast and flowy trail across a tropical forest so the riders could get used to the dirt.

A Fast section in between the green walls.

Technically we're on the dry season but it looks like this year the wet season came earlier than ever.

Stage Two was an antique abandoned hiking trail that has been rebuilt to this venue.

Sightseeing related was one of the best ever.

The soil was a mix of loamy dirt with red volcanic dirt. Surfing skills were required on this one.

All time views to the ocean.

Steep and loose was the menu on Stage Two

This place is serious business when it comes to climbing. Sam Dale with the open bonnet.

Stage Three was the most technical and sketchiest of the day ...

... but also with some deep loam sections.

Rocky, wet and slippery, that is how we describe Stage Three.

The game between light and dark.

The's no better location to end the day, near the lagoon.

Just before riders drop their weapons we were presented with one extra unofficial race - the wheelie drag race. Every day we're going to be presented with an extra challenge - the overall winners of this challenge with awarded with EVOC gifts.

Three... time to clean the house.

Two... time for a beer.

One... see you tomorrow.

Day Two

Early morning and already time to pack everything up because today we're going to move to Água de Pau campsite.

Mr. Evans entertaining himself just before head into another hard day on the hills.

Scennic views from Pico da Barrosa.

The First trail provided riders clear views of the whole island.

Stage One was s sketchy one at the bottom. Here are the fallen soldiers.

Well, the Media Squids are consistently on a mission.

Once again, all-time views of the ocean.

Stage Three had the first part of a wide-open trail through the ridgeline with clear views.

Another ridgeline halfway through Stage Three.

We also had a few hollow and slippery toboggans.

The liaison was a heavy one but, at the same time, super scenic. Riders went through 9km that tested their endurance.

Hike-a-bike was also a thing!

Few days have passed since our arrival in Azores archipelago and it's still difficult to find the right words to describe this "to be discovered" paradise in the middle of the North Atlantic Ocean. Land of myths and history, São Miguel island is known for its green plain fields that come across the highest mountains until reaches the unforgiving Atlantic Ocean. For a few years that this archipelago simply abounds in adventure and outdoor activities. It has world-class whale watching, sailing, diving, hiking, and canyoning, but recently the surfing and mountain biking opportunities are giving this piece of green heaven a new breathe by slowly making its mark into a bike and surf destination.Being 2021 the debut year of Trans Atlantis, it marks a new Era on the local mountain bike scene, filling the gap between Culture and Endurance. As the locals say, "a journey across the island" is composed of six days of trail riding spread out through the island where riders will experience a vast type of terrain, landscapes, and good vibes.The first day of riding took us from Sete Cidades Lagoons, climbing up the volcano crater and down to the west seaside of the island.After the first day on the east side of the island, was time to move on and head to the area surrounded by the "Lagoa do Fogo" and "Pico da Barrosa", located in the center of the island.It was expected a long and challenging day on the mountains, kind of an adventure day vibes, with long trails, big climbs, and a long traverse until the next campsite that would finish off the riders tank.After a long day on the mountains, riders arrived at the second campsite, located in "Água de Pau" - south of the island.