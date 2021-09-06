Race Report: Trans Atlantis 2021 Days 1 & 2

Words & Photography by João Fânzeres, Marc Pitchot and Riley Seebeck

Day One
Few days have passed since our arrival in Azores archipelago and it's still difficult to find the right words to describe this "to be discovered" paradise in the middle of the North Atlantic Ocean. Land of myths and history, São Miguel island is known for its green plain fields that come across the highest mountains until reaches the unforgiving Atlantic Ocean. For a few years that this archipelago simply abounds in adventure and outdoor activities. It has world-class whale watching, sailing, diving, hiking, and canyoning, but recently the surfing and mountain biking opportunities are giving this piece of green heaven a new breathe by slowly making its mark into a bike and surf destination.

Being 2021 the debut year of Trans Atlantis, it marks a new Era on the local mountain bike scene, filling the gap between Culture and Endurance. As the locals say, "a journey across the island" is composed of six days of trail riding spread out through the island where riders will experience a vast type of terrain, landscapes, and good vibes.

The first day of riding took us from Sete Cidades Lagoons, climbing up the volcano crater and down to the west seaside of the island.

TransAtlantis 2021 - Day 0
TransAtlatis 2021 - Day 0


TransAtlatis 2021 - Day 1
First campsite in Sete Cidades.

TransAtlatis 2021 - Day 1
TransAtlatis 2021 - Day 1
Time to wake up boys.

TransAtlatis 2021 - Day 0


TransAtlantis 2021 - Day 1


TransAtlatis 2021 - Day 1
TransAtlatis 2021 - Day 1
These two happy faces were about to start a pleasant day riding bikes.

TransAtlatis 2021 - Day 1
Stage One was a fast and flowy trail across a tropical forest so the riders could get used to the dirt.

TransAtlantis 2021 - Day 1
A Fast section in between the green walls.

TransAtlatis 2021 - Day 1
TransAtlantis 2021 - Day 1
Technically we're on the dry season but it looks like this year the wet season came earlier than ever.

TransAtlatis 2021 - Day 1


TransAtlatis 2021 - Day 1
Stage Two was an antique abandoned hiking trail that has been rebuilt to this venue.

TransAtlatis 2021 - Day 1
Sightseeing related was one of the best ever.

TransAtlantis 2021 - Day 1
The soil was a mix of loamy dirt with red volcanic dirt. Surfing skills were required on this one.

TransAtlatis 2021 - Day 1
TransAtlatis 2021 - Day 1
All time views to the ocean.

TransAtlantis 2021 - Day 1
TransAtlatis 2021 - Day 1
Steep and loose was the menu on Stage Two

TransAtlatis 2021 - Day 1
This place is serious business when it comes to climbing. Sam Dale with the open bonnet.

TransAtlantis 2021 - Day 1
Stage Three was the most technical and sketchiest of the day ...

TransAtlatis 2021 - Day 1
... but also with some deep loam sections.

TransAtlatis 2021 - Day 1
TransAtlatis 2021 - Day 1
Rocky, wet and slippery, that is how we describe Stage Three.

TransAtlatis 2021 - Day 1
The game between light and dark.

TransAtlatis 2021 - Day 1


TransAtlatis 2021 - Day 1
The's no better location to end the day, near the lagoon.

TransAtlantis 2021 - Day 1
TransAtlatis 2021 - Day 1
Just before riders drop their weapons we were presented with one extra unofficial race - the wheelie drag race. Every day we're going to be presented with an extra challenge - the overall winners of this challenge with awarded with EVOC gifts.

TransAtlantis 2021 - Day 1
Three... time to clean the house.

TransAtlatis 2021 - Day 1
Two... time for a beer.

TransAtlantis 2021 - Day 1
One... see you tomorrow.


Day Two

TransAtlatis 2021 - Day 2

After the first day on the east side of the island, was time to move on and head to the area surrounded by the "Lagoa do Fogo" and "Pico da Barrosa", located in the center of the island.
It was expected a long and challenging day on the mountains, kind of an adventure day vibes, with long trails, big climbs, and a long traverse until the next campsite that would finish off the riders tank.

TransAtlatis 2021 - Day 2
TransAtlatis 2021 - Day 2
Early morning and already time to pack everything up because today we're going to move to Água de Pau campsite.

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 2
Mr. Evans entertaining himself just before head into another hard day on the hills.

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 2
Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 2
Scennic views from Pico da Barrosa.

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 2

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 2
The First trail provided riders clear views of the whole island.

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 2
Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 2

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 2
Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 2
Stage One was s sketchy one at the bottom. Here are the fallen soldiers.

TransAtlatis 2021 - Day 2
Well, the Media Squids are consistently on a mission.

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 2
Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 2

TransAtlatis 2021 - Day 2
Once again, all-time views of the ocean.

TransAtlatis 2021 - Day 2
Stage Three had the first part of a wide-open trail through the ridgeline with clear views.

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 2

TransAtlatis 2021 - Day 2
Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 2

TransAtlatis 2021 - Day 2
Another ridgeline halfway through Stage Three.

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 2
We also had a few hollow and slippery toboggans.

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 2

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 2
The liaison was a heavy one but, at the same time, super scenic. Riders went through 9km that tested their endurance.

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 2
Hike-a-bike was also a thing!

After a long day on the mountains, riders arrived at the second campsite, located in "Água de Pau" - south of the island.



