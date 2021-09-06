Race Report: Trans Atlantis 2021 Days 1 & 2

Day One
Few days have passed since our arrival in Azores archipelago and it's still difficult to find the right words to describe this "to be discovered" paradise in the middle of the North Atlantic Ocean. Land of myths and history, São Miguel island is known for its green plain fields that come across the highest mountains until reaches the unforgiving Atlantic Ocean. For a few years that this archipelago simply abounds in adventure and outdoor activities. It has world-class whale watching, sailing, diving, hiking, and canyoning, but recently the surfing and mountain biking opportunities are giving this piece of green heaven a new breathe by slowly making its mark into a bike and surf destination.
Being 2021 the debut year of Trans Atlantis, it marks a new Era on the local mountain bike scene, filling the gap between Culture and Endurance. As the locals say, "a journey across the island" is composed of six days of trail riding spread out through the island where riders will experience a vast type of terrain, landscapes, and good vibes.
The first day of riding took us from Sete Cidades Lagoons, climbing up the volcano crater and down to the west seaside of the island. Time to wake up boys.These two happy faces were about to start a pleasant day riding bikes.Technically we're on the dry season but it looks like this year the wet season came earlier than ever.All time views to the ocean.Steep and loose was the menu on Stage TwoRocky, wet and slippery, that is how we describe Stage Three. Just before riders drop their weapons we were presented with one extra unofficial race - the wheelie drag race. Every day we're going to be presented with an extra challenge - the overall winners of this challenge with awarded with EVOC gifts.
Day Two
After the first day on the east side of the island, was time to move on and head to the area surrounded by the "Lagoa do Fogo" and "Pico da Barrosa", located in the center of the island.
It was expected a long and challenging day on the mountains, kind of an adventure day vibes, with long trails, big climbs, and a long traverse until the next campsite that would finish off the riders tank.Early morning and already time to pack everything up because today we're going to move to Água de Pau campsite.Scennic views from Pico da Barrosa.Stage One was s sketchy one at the bottom. Here are the fallen soldiers.
After a long day on the mountains, riders arrived at the second campsite, located in "Água de Pau" - south of the island.
