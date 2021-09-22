Race Report: Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 5 & 6

Day 5 woke up under rain showers that produced one of the best rainbow party ever seen. Probably, riders have seen more rainbows in one day than on their entire life. The first three stages were a mix of ancient trail with old-school downhill trails that guided riders through the Azorean jungle. Due to the heavy rains on the last few weeks, riders had to face a river crossing on the last liaison of the day. The Last stage was a fresh cut trail, composed by big toboggans and, of course, super slippery wet dirt. The day ended on the lovely Furnas village, knows for its various hot-springs and its food. Luckily riders could wash their bikes at the bottom of almost every stage.Now... the unexpected moment. Rider had to face one different challenge.
Three Stages, was the magic number of the last day of racing. Was a really long journey and riders are anxious to cross the finish line with the sense of mission accomplished.Last bits of jungle before riders meet the ocean..Finally, bikes had a well deserved rest after six day of "punishment".
Done and dusted! Regarding the well-deserved winners, TRANSATLANTIS 2021 was all about to enjoy the magical places and trails with views for days along six hard days on the hills, and especially to share with others the same love that we all have for mountain biking.
This was Azores and hope to see you next year.
