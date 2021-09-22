Race Report: Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 5 & 6

One of the many rainbows that we had.

Back to the Azorean forest...

One more rainbow and we're still on the first stage.

Prime conditions out there.

Anyway, still wet...

Stoke levels were high at the bottom of Stage One.

Luckily riders could wash their bikes at the bottom of almost every stage.

Sam Dale pinned throught Stage Two

Stage Two was a pleasant ride with ocean views from top to bottom.

Now... the unexpected moment. Rider had to face one different challenge.

Last Stage of the day...

Fresh cut trail with wet and slippery dirt due to the rain showers all day long.

Sam Dale cruising with style on the streets.

Let's have them clean for one last day of racing.

As must here these days...

The ritual that represents the end of the day. We appreciate that...

DAY 6 Good morning Furnas.

Stage One was on the fastest and a fun one to ride.

Last bits of jungle before riders meet the ocean..

Blue water on their sight.

Finally, bikes had a well deserved rest after six day of "punishment".

Also the riders...

If you see one of these, means that the owner of this medal finished the battle against the Azorean jungle.

Time to pack everything before the big party.

For sure one the hightlights of the week - the "Parque Terra Nostra" and its hot pools.

The trophys table is waiting for the winners.

The true gladiator trophy.

Sam Dale and Anja Hovorka were the winners of the first edition of Transatlantis Race.

Day 5 woke up under rain showers that produced one of the best rainbow party ever seen. Probably, riders have seen more rainbows in one day than on their entire life. The first three stages were a mix of ancient trail with old-school downhill trails that guided riders through the Azorean jungle. Due to the heavy rains on the last few weeks, riders had to face a river crossing on the last liaison of the day. The Last stage was a fresh cut trail, composed by big toboggans and, of course, super slippery wet dirt. The day ended on the lovely Furnas village, knows for its various hot-springs and its food.Three Stages, was the magic number of the last day of racing. Was a really long journey and riders are anxious to cross the finish line with the sense of mission accomplished.Done and dusted! Regarding the well-deserved winners, TRANSATLANTIS 2021 was all about to enjoy the magical places and trails with views for days along six hard days on the hills, and especially to share with others the same love that we all have for mountain biking.This was Azores and hope to see you next year.