Race Report: Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 5 & 6

Sep 22, 2021
by TransAtlantis  

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 5
TRANS ATLANTIS 2021
São Miguel, Azores
THE GLADIATOR GLORY
a journey across the island
________________
Words & Photography by João Fânzeres, Marc Pitchot and Riley Seebeck

Day 5 woke up under rain showers that produced one of the best rainbow party ever seen. Probably, riders have seen more rainbows in one day than on their entire life. The first three stages were a mix of ancient trail with old-school downhill trails that guided riders through the Azorean jungle. Due to the heavy rains on the last few weeks, riders had to face a river crossing on the last liaison of the day. The Last stage was a fresh cut trail, composed by big toboggans and, of course, super slippery wet dirt. The day ended on the lovely Furnas village, knows for its various hot-springs and its food.

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 5
One of the many rainbows that we had.

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 5
Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 5

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 5
Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 5

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 5
Back to the Azorean forest...

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 5
One more rainbow and we're still on the first stage.

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 5
Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 5

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 5
Prime conditions out there.

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 5
Anyway, still wet...

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 5
Stoke levels were high at the bottom of Stage One.

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 5
Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 5
Luckily riders could wash their bikes at the bottom of almost every stage.

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 5

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 5
Sam Dale pinned throught Stage Two

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 5

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 5
Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 5

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 5

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 5
Stage Two was a pleasant ride with ocean views from top to bottom.

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 5
Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 5
Now... the unexpected moment. Rider had to face one different challenge.

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 5
Last Stage of the day...

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 5

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 5
Fresh cut trail with wet and slippery dirt due to the rain showers all day long.

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 5
Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 5

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 5
Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 5

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 5

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 5

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 5
Sam Dale cruising with style on the streets.

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 5
Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 5

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 5
Let's have them clean for one last day of racing.

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 5

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 5
As must here these days...

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 6
The ritual that represents the end of the day. We appreciate that...


Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 6
DAY 6
Good morning Furnas.

Three Stages, was the magic number of the last day of racing. Was a really long journey and riders are anxious to cross the finish line with the sense of mission accomplished.

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 6
Stage One was on the fastest and a fun one to ride.

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 6
Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 6

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 6
Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 6
Last bits of jungle before riders meet the ocean..

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 6
Blue water on their sight.

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 6
Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 6
Finally, bikes had a well deserved rest after six day of "punishment".

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 6
Also the riders...

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 6

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 6
If you see one of these, means that the owner of this medal finished the battle against the Azorean jungle.

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 6
Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 6

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 6
Time to pack everything before the big party.

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 6
For sure one the hightlights of the week - the "Parque Terra Nostra" and its hot pools.

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 6
The trophys table is waiting for the winners.

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 6
The true gladiator trophy.

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 6

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 6
Sam Dale and Anja Hovorka were the winners of the first edition of Transatlantis Race.

Done and dusted! Regarding the well-deserved winners, TRANSATLANTIS 2021 was all about to enjoy the magical places and trails with views for days along six hard days on the hills, and especially to share with others the same love that we all have for mountain biking.
This was Azores and hope to see you next year.

