Video & Race Report: Trans-Savoie 50/50 - Days 3 to 6

After a 5-year break since the last edition, the Trans-Savoie Big Alpine Enduro was back in The Alps last weekend ready to kick off another epic week of riding. Finishing back in Bourg St Maurice on Friday night, riders had time to enjoy a few post-event beers in time to nurse tired and battered bodies back into their real-world routines again on Monday morning. It's a harsh come-down, that's for sure!
Whilst a full report is coming soon, here's short edit and selection of photos from the second-half of the week, to keep the spirits up both for those riders who have just been there / done it, and all those stuck behind a phone or laptop, wishing they were here, not there. (See you next year?)
Trans-Savoie's new 50/50 format has E-bikes side-by-side with Analogue rides over a 6-day journey in the French Alps. Typical daily stats clock up around 4000m of descending for 1000m of ascent, with the rest supported by ski-lift and shuttles. If we're playing word-association - Wild, Epic and Natural are definitely words that come to mind first. If groomers and bike parks are your thing, this probably 'aint the event for you.
A spot of trail-traffic on Day 6 didn't seem to dampen the spirits of neither riders, nor sheep!
Event Organisers www.trailAddiction.com were forced to limit fist-bumps to three, per rider, per day; on medical advice - for fear of inducing repetitive strain injury to some of its participants.
The Spectacular views were hard to take in, at times - this particular trail (all 1300m vertical drop of it) demands your full and undivided attention!
5 nights in dormitory accommodation and 2 nights on camp; provided riders with a good balance of adventure and comfort over the week.
Where's Wally?
Day 4 took riders high above Meribel and down into the Les Menuires valley - and this Ridgeline trail between the two proved to be a rider favourite
Every Day's a big one at the 50/50 and the action rarely finished before 18h00. Which means lots of opportunities for superb evening lighting, for our photographers.
Forget Oranges and handfuls of fruit-and nut at a hurried feed-station. Trans-Savoie's relaxed format allows time for a sit-down meal, most days. Riders here enjoying a very Savoyard lunch of Diot (Local Sausage) and Polenta, at Chez Fred, in a small alpine farming village a long way from the ski resorts.
2015 Trans-Savoie winner Franzi Meyer was back on an e-bike this year - and very much loving the relaxed, non-competitive new 50/50 format
Day 3 - Four huge stages down, Two still left to go. Time for a quick nap!
Day 6 - Had enough High Alpine singletrack yet? Nope!
50/50's relaxed format encourages party trains wherever possible; and riders seemed to have got the hang of it by Day 6: As demonstrated here!
Even the liaisons were pretty....erm....Epic?
Did we mention Epic, Already?
Day 6, Stage 6 - We made it! This image pretty much says it all.
Such a tremendous week of unforgettable adventure all shared with a tremendous bunch of riders from all over Europe. Next year we really look forward to welcoming our friends from over the pond in the USA, Canada and further afield, assuming that pesky-old COVID-19 has finally stopped messing things up for all of us.
See you next year!
Registration for the 2022 edition (20 to 27 August 2022) opens on Sunday 17th October at 21h00 CET at www.trans-savoie.com.
Entries are limited to only 50 riders (25 Analog, 25 Electric) so you're advised to get in early, if you can.
Chalet based, guided versions of the route are available as an all-inclusive package throughout June to September, at www.trailAddiction.com
0 Comments
Post a Comment