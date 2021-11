Race Report: Transierra Norte 2021

The Transierra Norte

Experience! Words and images By: Nicolas Switalski Team Puebla, Sam and Gua, San Andres Huayapam town in the foreground

Jump in, immerse yourself in the experience, soak up all the colors, smells, and experiences!

Ah...Oaxaca, a jolt to the system!

This place is so magical, it is rich in every sense, every corner possesses magic... you just need to let go!

El Mexi-gringo Branham Snyder appearing through the agave forest

Racers ready to start a long day on the bike

The Race

Botsy Phillips leading Ariel Lindsley through the foggy trail

Mellow Yellow Ruben Gouveia

Ilusion de niño: a boy's dream

Sarah Howerter tackling "A lot of corners Trail", another of Oaxaca's finest. Over 4km long with a little over 1000 meters vertical descent

Filipe Caldeira following Ruben Gouveia

Myles Morgan into the tight, steep, and loose long descent of Punta de Piedra trail, 5 km long with over 1000m vertical descent

Ingrid Larouche coming out of the fog to power-pedal her way into second place!

Beto, the main trail builder of most of Oaxaca's finest trails.

Marcelo making shapes on the trail

Marcelo held the lead of the race for all 4 days despite riding from day 2 with what he would eventually learn after the race was a broken rib. As the tradition holds, the rider that leads the day must carry the "Calavera" or skeleton on his or her bike throughout the day

John Richardson

Watchout for Giraffe and Dinosaur crossings!

Tanus at El Toro A highlight of day 3 was the very first timed Downhill battle on the famous track "El Toro" between Tanus, one of the Transierra Norte: The Ride guides, and Filipe Caldeira from Madeira Paradise Island. The cards were on the table and the deal was that if Tanus could prove his speed down, he would win a free entry to Transmadeira 2022 and the Transierra Norte family will fund his flight and travel expenses. With an over 10 second lead, Tanus took the challenge, so stay tuned, because Tanus is going to Madeira!



Podiums

From left to right, top to bottom: Women 1st place: Katie Spittlehouse, 2nd: Ingrid Larouche, 3rd: Sara Howerter, Pro Men 1st place: Marcelo Gutierrez, 2nd: John Richardson, 3rd: Myles Morgan, Master Men: 1st place: Dave Sutton, 2nd: Botsy Phillips, 3rd: Ariel Lindsley, Open: 1st place: Guillermo Tovar, 2nd: Roberto Chavez, 3rd: Filipe Caldeira

The after-party is one of a kind, Oaxaca is known for its celebrations and this one never disappoints. Every year this party is quite unique to say the least!