Race Report: Transierra Norte 2023

Jack Menzies dancing with "El Torito"

Kasper Woolley in Agave fields forever...

Day 1

At first the elevation makes it feel like you’re playing “asthma simulator 2023” but on the plus side you feel like a superhero after a few days. — Eric Olsen

Peter Wojnar through the fern forest

Marco Osborne had a mechanical in the middle of stage 2 and knew his race was over, from this point on it was a race to claw time up! This was the last time he carried the skeleton although winning every other day!

"Todo me recuerda a ti"... Everything reminds me of you!... Ahhh Oaxaca! Party bus going strong... no shirts...in the bus...

Slawomir Lukasik on a stage transfer in the town of Benito Juarez

Day 1 stats:

Day 2

Marcelo Gutierrez putting on his DH savvy!

I had never felt arm pump in my life — Kasper Wolley

During dinner at the base camp, rain continued to fall from the sky, and as the ground got muddier, riders showed a slight fear for the conditions on the third day of racing. Everyone went to bed, not knowing what the Mexican surprise would provide on day 3.

Day 2 stats:

Day 3

Slavomir towing Marcelo

Anita Gehrig through the Lorax's forest

Day 3 stats:

Day 4

The Mexican Memo Cervantes through the cliché Mexican landscape

Jack Menzies through the multiline

The deepest loam I've ever ridden in my life, It was so deep I almost drowned. — Alessio Marcorin

Mexico deserves to be experienced and explored on your terms. Leave the stereotypes and fear at home and open yourself up to the possibility that it’s nothing like what you’ve heard on the news. It might just be everything that you’re looking for in a bike adventure — Matthew Bruhns

Day 4 stats:

Podiums

Master 40

Master 50

Open

Women

Pro

An insane week of chasing dope people down dope trails and getting thrown into the deep end of Oaxacan culture…. Be ready for the party bus! Definitely coming back!" — Alex Silverthorne

This was my first visit to Mexico and I had a the best time at TSN. It's not only a bike race but one big fiesta where local culture and friendships are celebrated. Immersing ourselves into a blind and wild adventure in the depth of the Oaxacan mountains with truly unique trails. Grande cabrones! — Caro Gehrig

The celebration never ends

Lucha lIbre

It is mind-blowing to think how fast time can pass by. Every second that passes, we get closer to the end, but if we make these seconds count, memories can last forever. A year ago, we celebrated the fifth anniversary of TranSierra Norte in Oaxaca, Mexico, a celebration of life and death, uplifted by Mexican culture and the traditional territories of the Zapotec. This magical land offers unique terrain for adventure racing and cultural immersion.A lot of things happened until we did it again. New trails were built, new communities were involved, and new and returning riders registered for the event, but the territories and traditions stayed the same. Oaxaca City was covered in cempasúchil flowers once again, batches of "Pan de Muerto" bread were baked, families had gone to the market to buy elements for the altars, and candles were lit up, preparing to receive the dead on November 2nd.For us, Día de Muertos means; racing in Oaxaca, exploring new areas within the Sierra Norte, celebrating life after death, remembering the ones who left us, and fighting in the lucha libre ring to continue to savor the thrills of living, gambling the security of our existence. The tradition continued this year and the fastest riders carried the dead during the race. Last year's champion Marco Osborne carried the skull on day one. In the women's field, Mexican National Champion Karina García was the rider chased by the dead on day 1.The nerves and excitement of 120 racers was contained in 3 "party buses", as riders started the journey up to the Northern Sierra. Once in Benito Juarez; a small community in the mountains, the foggy sky set the mood for the calm before the storm, as riders prepared to start pedaling. After the first few stages on fresh dirt, everyone was buzzing for more. With a combination of fast singletrack and steep sections of damp, perfectly composed Oaxacan soil and the inclined landforms of the Sierra. This magical combination paired well with the excitement of a new adventure.After lunch, riders headed up to the notorious Thousand Rivers trail; "Mill Rios" One of Oaxaca's most iconic paths that was once used to connect the Sierra Norte from the desert to the highlands, this stage was a long, fast track that descended 860 meters of elevation. After the stage was over, riders cruised down the last section of the course, crossing the ¨thousand rivers¨ to take the bus to base camp. After settling at camp, everyone indulged in tlayudas, one of Oaxaca's most iconic dishes.Number of stages: 4Total stage distance: 15,7 kmTotal elevation loss: 2,081 mThe morning sun shined early and riders woke up to the uncertainty of what the second day of racing would provide. After breakfast, riders crawled up to the top of "La Cumbre Ixtepeji" and prepared to ride a special trail. A trail that is only ridden on this special festivity of life. A blend of pine needles, steep gulleys, ridgelines, and rocky sections challenged even the fittest of riders.After sharing high fives, food, and water, riders took the bus back to "La Cumbre Ixtepeji", to ride 3 back-to-back stages, one of them being the infamous ¨El Toro¨, a trail that has gained quite the reputation over the past years few for its vertical, technical and lengthy features. As riders dropped into stage 4, the clouds started rolling in and the Mexican Surprise didn't fail to make an appearance. As riders battled swirled weather conditions through the 3 last stages of the day.As soon as riders finished the last stage of the day ¨Herradura¨ the storm pivoted back into the mountains, just before a torrential downpour, riders managed to stay dry under a "depósito", where cold beers and the feeling of accomplishment of another day of racing was shared on what could possibly be one of the most technically demanding stages in enduro history.Number of stages: 6Total stage distance: 17,3 kmTotal elevation loss: 2,642 mThe morning mist awakened riders, and as they started pedaling, the sun eventually poked out. As soon as tires started slicing through the ground in between the tapes, riders found the limits of traction and carried on chasing the skeleton. The first three stages of the day were fast and tight. In the pro men's field, Marco Osborne, Jack Menzies, and Kasper Wolley battled on the short stages, all winning a stage while Slawomir Lukasik kept things consistent throughout the day, cruising his way into second and leading the race.The last stage of the day "La Imposible" had almost 1000 meters of vertical drop, riders were fighting against fatigue and wet conditions, skidding by Oaxaca's millenary switchbacks. After the last stage of the day, riders thought the fight was over for the day, but the Mexican surprise struck back again with an arm wrestling match at Doña Tere's "depósito". With the rhythm of cumbias shaking and some after riding mezcal, things got loose on the bus on the way to camp. After an intense day, riders indulged in a hearty meal and enjoyed the bonfire on their last night at base camp before the last day of racing.Number of stages: 5Total stage distance: 15,9 kmTotal elevation loss: 2,486 mRiders woke up to their last day of racing in the Sierra Norte, there was a bittersweet feeling in the air as riders got ready to start pedaling to the top of Ixtepeji to traverse down to the other side of the Sierra, ¨Etla¨ is where fresh loamers awaited.The last stage "Chamanes" named after the guardians of the forest in Oaxacan culture, was one of the many trails that were built for the race. The dirt was tacky and riders flew down, only to enjoy the views at the end of the stage and wrap up an intense week of racing and cultural immersion.Like in other years, the party had to be an unforgettable celebration, a big feast, accompanied by endless mezcal cocktails and live music was how the festivity was initiated. As the sun started to hide away, the focus shifted toward the wrestling ring, where racers admired some intense live entertainment, some even decided to join. After the show, riders stepped into the ring for the award ceremony, to receive recognition for the last 4 rounds of this fight called TranSierra Norte.Number of stages: 5Total stage distance: 13,4 kmTotal elevation loss: 1,728 mLiters of mezcal: 25 L[PCOLUMNS ]1-Rowan Sorrell, 2-Leon Rosser, 3- Matt "La calaca" Patterson, 4-Roberto Chaves, 5-Rhys Sutton[SPLIT]1- Carl Jennings, 2-Grant Shoemaker, 3- Sebastien Breugnot, 4-Alex Colins, 5-Eleuterio Gomes[SPLIT]1-Alexandre Gouveira, 2-Nils Kingston, 3- Jack Perry, 4-Felipe Caldeira, 5-Dan Stanbridge[/PCOLUMNS][PCOLUMNS ]1-Caro Gehrig, 2-Anita Gehrig, 3- Laura Berger, 4-Megan Turtle, 5-Vivine Sylvie[SPLIT]1-Slawomir Lukasik, 2-Kasper Woolley, 3- Jack Menzies, 4-Marco Osborne, 5-Andrew Cavaye[/PCOLUMNS]Last year's winner Marco Osborne had to be recognized this year, after breaking his rear mech on stage 2 of day 1. Marco lost more than 6 minutes but managed to fix his bike and decided to carry on pushing along. Picking up trash along the way, camping instead of sleeping in cabins, and partying like there was no tomorrow. Marco not only finished on 4th place. He also won the Spirit of Enduro award as he proved to the world what can be achieved with a positive attitude. Marco kept things real and that is what racing in the mountains is all about.And that is a wrap! Another TranSierra Norte has etched unforgettable memories in our hearts. Our team could not be happier to continue sharing our culture, traditions, food, and trails with the world of mountain biking. The TSN family is bigger and stronger than ever and we are excited for what the Mexican surprise will bring us next year!Special thanks to all of our staff, volunteers, trail builders, medics, and event sponsors, such as Giant Bicycles, Red Bull Mexico, Bike Logistics, Evoc Sports, WPL Bike, 7mesh Inc., POC Sports, Bikes & More, FOX, TRAXION, Import Bikes, Gracias a Dios Mezcal and Kaax Outdoor.Registration for TSN 2024 is open now! Get the early bird!Want to explore Oaxaca with us? Join the ride!