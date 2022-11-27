Race Report: Ultimate Urban Enduro Guanajuato 2022

Nov 27, 2022
by Javier Garcia  

PARTICIPANT performs during Ultimate Urban Enduro in Guanajuato M xico during Nov 12th 2022
Race Report
ULTIMATE URBAN ENDURO
World´s first 100% urban enduro race
Words & Photography by Marcos Ferro & Fósforo García

On November 12, 2022, the world's first 100% Urban Enduro race was held in Guanajuato. This race combined the intensity of Urban Downhill with a classical Enduro format resulting in a 16 km circuit with 4 Stages in the magical World´s Heritage City of Guanajuato in the heart of México. The race gathered 25 international top riders and 56 amateurs. Riders from 8 different countries with big names like Killian Bron (FRA), Mark Mathews (CAN), Bernardo Cruz (BR), Ingrid Larouche (CAN), Ricardo Peredo (MEX), Cody Wilkins (USA), Ray Fournier (MEX), Camilo Sánchez (COL), Pedro Ferreria (CL) and Juan Fernando Muñóz (COL), and Season 2 Pinkbike Academy participants Israel Carrillo (MEX) and Cody Johnson (USA)

The race happened in two schedules; amateur in the morning with tables on the features made out of wood to make their way down safer; and PRO category during the afternoon with gaps in jumps.

PARTICIPANT performs during Ultimate Urban Enduro in Guanajuato M xico during Nov 12th 2022

PARTICIPANT performs during Ultimate Urban Enduro in Guanajuato M xico during Nov 12th 2022
Participants rode their bikes through colonial Guanajuato city.
PARTICIPANT performs during Ultimate Urban Enduro in Guanajuato M xico during Nov 12th 2022
Cody Johnson enjoying time in the town.

PARTICIPANT performs during Ultimate Urban Enduro in Guanajuato Mexico on November 12th 2022
Juan Fernando Muñóz sending it with style at the end of Stage 2 at the iconic "Callejón del beso" (Alley of the kiss).

PARTICIPANT performs during Ultimate Urban Enduro in Guanajuato M xico during Nov 12th 2022
Kilian Bron managing the fast section at Stage 1.

PARTICIPANT performs during Ultimate Urban Enduro in Guanajuato M xico during Nov 12th 2022
Tunels were part of the transitions during the race. Epic photo of Ray Fournier by Marcos Ferro.
PARTICIPANT performs during Ultimate Urban Enduro in Guanajuato M xico during Nov 12th 2022
Start of Stage 4 with its technical arrhythmic steps


PARTICIPANT performs during Ultimate Urban Enduro in Guanajuato M xico during Nov 12th 2022
Ricardo Peredo scrubbing his way down at Casa de Cera drop at the end section of Stage 3.

PARTICIPANT performs during Ultimate Urban Enduro in Guanajuato M xico during Nov 12th 2022
Juan Fernando Muñóz giving the spectators some style on his way to the podium at the end of Stage 4 at the Alhondiga de Granaditas

PARTICIPANT performs during Ultimate Urban Enduro in Guanajuato Mexico on November 12th 2022
Ray Fournier and Camilo Sánchez partying Guanajuato Style during "La Callejoneada".

PARTICIPANT performs during Ultimate Urban Enduro in Guanajuato M xico during Nov 12th 2022
Kilian Bron with all the style at Pochote Alley drop on Stage 1.

PARTICIPANT performs during Ultimate Urban Enduro in Guanajuato Mexico on November 12th 2022
Pedro Ferreira on his way down to Stage 1.

PARTICIPANT performs during Ultimate Urban Enduro in Guanajuato Mexico on November 12th 2022
Camilo Sánchez giving all the effort by running on his feet chainless before the step-up-drop feature at the end of Stage 1 in front of Teatro Juarez.

PARTICIPANT performs during Ultimate Urban Enduro in Guanajuato M xico during Nov 12th 2022
The iconic "Reina de México" wallride at the beginning of Stage 4.

PARTICIPANT performs during Ultimate Urban Enduro in Guanajuato M xico during Nov 12th 2022
Ray Fournier is back on the urban races giving some style to the crowd at the end of Stage 3.

PARTICIPANT performs during Ultimate Urban Enduro in Guanajuato M xico during Nov 12th 2022
The winner: Juan Fernando Muñóz.

PARTICIPANT performs during Ultimate Urban Enduro in Guanajuato M xico during Nov 12th 2022
Pro Men podium. Latin Americans leading in the top spots

PARTICIPANT performs during Ultimate Urban Enduro in Guanajuato M xico during Nov 12th 2022
Open Women podium.

Results
Pro Men

1st. Juan Fernando Muñóz (COL) — 4:37:54
2nd. Camilo Sánchez (COL) — 4:43:35
3rd. Alan Reyes (MEX) — 4:49:33
Open Women

1st. Ingrid Larouche (CAN) — 6:14:43
2nd. Karina García (MEX) — 6:54:18
3rd. Miranda Snyder (MEX) — 7:36:16




