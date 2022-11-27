Race Report: Ultimate Urban Enduro Guanajuato 2022

On November 12, 2022, the world's first 100% Urban Enduro race was held in Guanajuato. This race combined the intensity of Urban Downhill with a classical Enduro format resulting in a 16 km circuit with 4 Stages in the magical World´s Heritage City of Guanajuato in the heart of México. The race gathered 25 international top riders and 56 amateurs. Riders from 8 different countries with big names like Killian Bron (FRA), Mark Mathews (CAN), Bernardo Cruz (BR), Ingrid Larouche (CAN), Ricardo Peredo (MEX), Cody Wilkins (USA), Ray Fournier (MEX), Camilo Sánchez (COL), Pedro Ferreria (CL) and Juan Fernando Muñóz (COL), and Season 2 Pinkbike Academy participants Israel Carrillo (MEX) and Cody Johnson (USA)
The race happened in two schedules; amateur in the morning with tables on the features made out of wood to make their way down safer; and PRO category during the afternoon with gaps in jumps.
Results
Pro Men
1st. Juan Fernando Muñóz (COL) — 4:37:54
2nd. Camilo Sánchez (COL) — 4:43:35
3rd. Alan Reyes (MEX) — 4:49:33
Open Women
1st. Ingrid Larouche (CAN) — 6:14:43
2nd. Karina García (MEX) — 6:54:18
3rd. Miranda Snyder (MEX) — 7:36:16
