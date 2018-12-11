RACING

Race Reports & Videos: 5 Days of Action at the Cannonball MTB Festival in Australia

Dec 11, 2018
by Thredbo MTB  
Day 1

Cannonball MTB Festival - Day 1 Wrap

by Thredbo-MTB
Check out the Day 1 Report here.



Day 2

Cannonball MTB Festival - Day 2

by Thredbo-MTB
Cannonball MTB Festival - Osprey All-Mountain Assault

by Thredbo-MTB
Check out the Day 2 Report here.



Day 3

Cannonball MTB Festival - Day 3

by Thredbo-MTB
Check out the Day 3 Report here.




Day 4


Check out the Day 4 Report here.




Day 5

Cannonball MTB Festival Day 5 - Commencal Australian Open Downhill

by Thredbo-MTB
Check out the Day 5 Report here.


