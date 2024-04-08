Race Tapes Season 2 is Now Available on Red Bull TV

From GOAT Rachel Atherton’s spectacular winning return after having a baby to the relationship between emerging superstar Jackson Goldstone and his legendary teammate Greg Minnaar, and from Trek Factory Racing’s bold team rebuild to the rivalry of Swiss competitors Nino Schurter and Mathias Flückiger - no subject is off limits.



By highlighting both the physical and psychological aspects of elite level mountain biking and merging personal stories with competitive ones, the series captures the essence of the rivalry, dedication, and ambition on display at the pinnacle of the sport. — Red Bull