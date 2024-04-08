Race Tapes Season 2 is Now Available on Red Bull TV

Race Tapes Season 2 is now available to watch on Red Bull TV
. The six-part series features Rachel Atherton, Jackson Goldstone, Greg Minnaar, Nino Schurter, Mathias Flückiger, Loïc Bruni, Puck Pieterse, Vali Höll, Finn Iles, Evie Richards, Jolanda Neff and Loris Vergier and offers a unique behind the scenes view into rivalries, challenges, and personal stories.
Episode List1: No I in Team with Evie Richards, Jolanda Neff, Trek Factory Racing
|From GOAT Rachel Atherton’s spectacular winning return after having a baby to the relationship between emerging superstar Jackson Goldstone and his legendary teammate Greg Minnaar, and from Trek Factory Racing’s bold team rebuild to the rivalry of Swiss competitors Nino Schurter and Mathias Flückiger - no subject is off limits.
By highlighting both the physical and psychological aspects of elite level mountain biking and merging personal stories with competitive ones, the series captures the essence of the rivalry, dedication, and ambition on display at the pinnacle of the sport.—Red Bull
"No I in Team" Focuses on Evie Richards and Trek Factory Racing, examining the impacts of a critical mistake and the integration of road cycling strategies to foster team unity. Will the team's collective effort translate to success in 2024? 2: Apex Predators with Finn Iles, Loic Bruni, Puck Pieterse
"Apex Predators" Spotlights the shifting dynamics as new challengers disrupt the status quo of UCI Mountain Bike World Cup dominance. Explore Finn Iles's maturation, Loic Bruni's legacy, and Puck Pieterse's rise. 3: Adapt or Perish with Greg Minnaar, Jackson Goldstone
"Adapt or Perish" Older champions like Greg Minnaar face the relentless advance of younger competitors like Jackson Goldstone, testing their adaptability and hunger for victory amidst evolving challenges. 4: Iron sharpens Iron with Nino Schurter, Mathias Fluckiger
"Iron Sharpens Iron" Nino Schurter and Mathias Fluckiger navigate their intense rivalry against the backdrop of Swiss cross-country racing's proud tradition, each striving for personal and national pride. 5: Home Run with Rachel Atherton, Vali Holl
"Home Run" Rachel Atherton and Vali Holl grapple with personal decisions that redefine their careers, exploring themes of motherhood, legacy, and the evolution of competitive intensity in the sport. 6: Bros before Foes with Loic Bruni, Loris Vergier
"Bros Before Foes" Examines the enduring friendship between Loic Bruni and Loris Vergier as they compete at the pinnacle of downhill racing, proving that deep bonds can withstand the pressures of elite competition.
