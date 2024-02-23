Race Updates & Results from Red Bull Hardline Tasmania 2024

Results:

Women:

1st.

2nd.



Race Updates:



Gracey Hemstreet sends the first run of the day

Gracey Hemstreet makes Hardline history as she becomes the first woman to complete a race run at Hardline. Gracey crosses the line with a time of 3:56.586.





Despite 2 crashes Louise Ferguson still hits every feature

After completing her first full run in morning practice Louise Ferguson showed some great speed on course but two crashes took her out of contention for the win. Louise ended her run over a minute back.





Dennis Luffman sets the first men's time with a 3:25.487

Dennis Luffman sees a big improvement in his qualifying time as he sets the benchmark for the men's race.





Remy Morton takes 2nd so far with a 3:45.607

Remy Morton pilots his unique bike into second place so far as he drops just over 20 seconds back from the current hot seat holder.





Reed Boggs adds some style to his run to cross the line after just under four minutes

Reed Boggs slots in just behind Gracey Hemstreet as he completes his run while adding in a few tricks on the huge sends.





Matt Jones takes 3rd after his first adult downhill race run

Matt Jones just edges ahead of Gracey Hemstreet's time to take third place so far today.





Thomas Genon makes it across the line after a big crash

It's great to see Thomas Genon complete his race run after a crash right at the start of his race run.





Johny Salido goes 10 seconds back and into 2nd place

Johny Salido comes the closest to Dennis Luffman so far as he sets a race time of 3:36.340





Baxter Maiwald takes the lead by 7 seconds

Baxter Maiwald is the first rider to beat Dennis Luffman as he goes into the hot seat. Baxter's current fastest time of the day is 3:18.072





What a run from Connor Fearon

Baxter Maiwald is not on the hot seat for long as Connor Fearon takes almost five seconds off the previous top time.





Theo Erlangsen secures 2nd place so far

Theo Erlangsen ends his run just over two seconds back from Connor Fearon after gaining some time on the current leader in the middle of the course.





Vincent Tupin takes 4th

Vincent Tupin makes it inside the top five as he slots himself into fourth with a time of 3:21.447.





Connor Fearon's time still stands as Jim Monro goes nearly 10 seconds back

Jim Monro puts down a great run but it is not enough to match the current race leader. Connor Fearon still keeps the hot seat with 15 riders remaining.





Thibault Laly loses time at the bottom of the course to secure 4th

Thibault Laly made up some time on Connor Fearon in split two but he lost time on the bottom half of the course.





Sam Gale finishes just 1.2 seconds back

Sam Gale pulls back time from Connor Fearon after split one to come the closest to the hot seat since Connor Fearon took the top time.





Dan Booker has a huge crash at the top of the course

Dan Booker is up on his feet but looks to not be completing his run.





Sam Blenkinsop puts together a loose run to take 3rd

Sam Blenkinsop completes the top three so far as he gains time on Connor Fearon in the middle part of the part.





Kaos Seagrave crosses the line with a time of 3:20.832

Kaos makes it into seventh place with ten riders left.





Brook Macdonald makes it into the top 5 with 9 riders left

Brook Macdonald ends his run in fifth as he becomes another rider to gain time on the current leader in split two. There is still time to gain on the course.





