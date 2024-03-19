Race Wrap-Up from The NZ MTB Rally - Rae Morrison & Matt Fairbrother Secure the Overall Wins

On this penultimate day of the race, we headed for Marlborough to tackle its formidable 'Wakamarina' backcountry trails. On the program: a helicopter drop-off at the summit to explore these lush forests, offering a crazy diversity of landscapes and terrain. Black beeches (not beaches!), crystal clear rivers, huge ferns, and roots galore.
After an hour on the bus and 8km of cruisy pedaling, racers loaded up 5-per-heli to embark for the drop-point at the Department of Conservation's 'Foster's Hut', nestled in a saddle near to the summit of the fabled Wakamarina Trail. When we say 'helipad', what we actually mean is the corner of a DOC camping field. At least one unsuspecting Kiwi was rudely awakened by the thud of helicopter blades as the first chopper came in to land.
Stage 1 was fast, and full of cornflakes. Raced blind (as per all 27 Stages) it was mostly a test of who's prepared to simply open the taps and hang on for the wild white-knuckle ride.
Helicopters, Rock Slabs, roots, chutes, endless flow, alpine-style switch-backs...and so much loam that racers were forced to pause mid-stage to empty out their shoes. (OK, maybe we made that bit up). Subjectively though, Day 5 offered everything you could wish for in a teenager's MTB-wet-dream, never mind a real-world Backcountry Enduro Race
Watch Day 5's recap video from the perspective of Aussie mullet enthusiast and former professional road racer Mitch Docker, now turned Enduro racing first-timer. He sure did pick a big one for his first ever enduro race - but there's just no keeping this guy down. We are especially pleased to report that we did not catch him shaving his legs nor leaving his razor in the shower even once, during the week:
For this last day of racing, the 120 participants set off on the first liaison, straight from their accommodation in the centre of Nelson. Designed in part as a showcase for the incredible and easily-accessible riding in the region, the organisers were keen to start and finish the day literally from the city centre.
It was set to be another busy day, with 5 special stages and some pleasant transitions, plus continuing the theme, at least two very big 4x4 shuttles in order to max out the fun and minimise the suffering. A 30-minute flat, picturesque singletrack transition along The City's Maitai River, led racers to the first 30-minute shuttle of the day to the top of fringed hill, which overlooks both the city and the picturesque Tasman Bay. Nelson's trademark sunny weather was in force yet again, and at the start of Stage 1, racers were treated to post-card views across to Kaiteriteri and the Abel Tasman National Park.
Racer's were in for a treat in tackling the first trail for the day, all 5.1km / 746m descent of handcut bliss through NZ native forest - Te Ara Koa (Trail to Happiness). This trail is so good (and so long) that organisers uncharacteristically gave racers a mid-stage break to shake out the arm-pump, splitting the stage into two separate timed sections.
Unfortunately the mood quickly turned from party-hard, to very sombre. French athlete Morgane Jonnier went down hard near the en of Stage 1, with a nasty shoulder injury and quite obviously in a lot of pain. Access on this part of the trail was far from an easy task, and whilst our crew were on scene immediately and a helicopter was overhead not long after, Morgane suffered bravely for well over an hour before an heli-extraction by winched-stretcher could be safely completed. It was a sober reminder that whilst this race is about good times and adventure, the inherent risks of our sport can never be completely eliminated.
We'd guess the incident would have been particularly hard to bear for Morgane who, in 2nd place overall, was hot on the heels of Race leader Rae Morrison and had been pushing her hard all week only to go down on the final day having safely completed 2.5 hours of racing at a rapid pace. Furthermore, we know that Morgane had a truly epic year of racing lined up for 2024, with entries to all the bucket-list Trans-Enduro-Style multi-day races around the Globe. Morgan spent the night in good hands at Nelson hospital and was released the following morning...into the care and attention of local, Rae Morrison - that's the spirit of the NZ Enduro community, right there. Of course we all are wishing Morgane the speediest of recoveries and hope to see her return to both world-class riding form and her characteristically excellent humour, as soon as possible.
Kiwi Chris Allman has been flying over the trails all over the week, straight on to the second step of the podium
Liv Racing's Rae Morrison racing less than a km from her own doorstep on Stage 4 - Aorere. Pinkbike's Matt Beer really came onto form on this, the 6th and last day of racing. On this stage, the longest of the day, Beer put 30 seconds into everyone else on the course. Fairbrother however, proved that in a 6-day race, consistency is key. 3rd today, but taking the win overall.
...but the biggest cheer of all came when the last rider of our crew (who had, in fact, been quietly sweeping up at the back for the entire week) rolled in to the finish. Thanks for your appreciation, guy it's time for a drink! Meanwhile, Nelson Pinner Sandy Vincent (fastest female wild-card entry today) takes the spotlight with Mitch Docker for his fish-out-of-water-edition podcast, part of his regular 'Life in the Peloton' series...coming to a stream near you, soon!
MATTHEW FAIRBROTHER takes the win after 6 days of unsupported enduro racing, with a total of 582km and 17 300m of elevation gain ! Chris ALLMAN comes second, Matt BEER (Pinkbike) finishes third ! Total time of racing was around 3 hours. Read about Fairbrother's incredible story in our separate report, here
Nelson local legend and renowned international racer, Raewyn Morrison, takes the win in the female category and is 5th Overall: over 3 hours of racing, incredibly coming within 1% of the fastest time on course! What a performance, Rae, you've surely done Nelson proud!
In the Male Masters (40+), Mark Skroblin gets the fastest time (03:04:24), followed by Michael Kollbek and Harry Oxley. Jason Golaboski takes the win in E-Bike category, with a total race time of 3:13:25, in front of Rob Neeley & Al Killick. All extremely impressive times considering the age-gap, and that all of these fellas have a regular day-job to take care of, too!
Taking the concept of a beer at the finish line, to extremes. Local brewery, McCashin's, provided racers with unlimited complimentary beers, ciders, and soft drinks throughout the week. Even Matt Fairbrother was spotted - somewhat extravagantly - treating himself to an ice-cold can of Lemon-and-Lime Bitters at the finish line. He must have liked it, because he downed a further 5 of them on the spot before moving on for a well-deserved lie down. Is he following some kind of secret nutrition plan that we don't know about? Are sugary kiwi-made soft drinks the secret to his thinly disguised superhuman powers? One thing we do know, is that feasting on Spit-Roast Pig is definitely not Fairbrother's secret: Being vegetarian, Matt skipped the post-party BBQ but made it to the party just in time to learn he'd secured the overall win - to much jubilation from the crowd which by this point consisted of many additional members of the local MTB community who had been captivated by the race unfolding here, over the week.
The race is over, the bike is packed, and many of the riders will be flying home the next day... although many also decided to stay on and enjoy the many other delights of this beautiful corner of the world such as its world-class wineries & breweries, pristine beaches, and spectacular culture & arts. Either way, it was certainly time for a well deserved celebration! We hope to see you all here in Nelson-Tasman next year, everyone!
