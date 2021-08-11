Racer Launches the Flexair Combo, a Knee and Shin Protector

Press Release: Racer
Designed from the ground up using the knowledge we gained from the FLEXAIR line to provide riders with a product that will make being protected easy.
The FLEXAIR COMBO is a knee/shin set focusing on offering you the most protection without sacrificing comfort. The 3DSP polyurethane gel pads roll smoothly around your leg to not cover the front but also the side. Its mesh and lycra materials allow for a natural fit on the legs and the simplest protection to install. It’s also breathable so that you won’t even feel like it’s on your leg when riding. As simple as it is to put on, the silicone strips at the top and bottom make it hang on your leg without constantly having to pull it back up. For an even more secure fit during harder rides, we specifically added 3 straps on the rear, which are easy to reach and move. We packaged everything up with absolute care for riders to deliver a product that’s at the same time CE1 certified for protection, comfortability and so light you’ll forget to take it off. Bonus, the futuristic design on the pads, will absolutely make you look like a cyborg on the trails, guaranteed.
Racer has been seeking to innovate in protection gear since its inception in 1927. We set the finest of our engineering and knowledge to offer you the most reliable and advanced products. Our long-standing record of innovation and work with top gun athletes is proof our gear answers the most challenging demands for world-class mountain bike protection. Our signature comfort will help you ride by maintaining your legs free from stress.
• Best for DH/Enduro/All Mountain Biking.
• Made from Lycra & Mesh
• Protection ensured by 3DSP MSRP: 169.99$ CAD / $139.99 USD SIZES - AVAILABLE FROM SIZE S TO XL
I ride the Profile knee and honestly really like the pad! I do wish there was an option with shin protection though as I use it from trail riding to DH racing and the exposed shin sees more debris than ideal
