Racers Fared Better Outside Their Disciplines & Other Things We Learned at the Crankworx Summer Series

Aug 18, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

1. Crankworx = Kidsworx

With COVID limiting the number of riders available to attend Crankworx, it was a prime opportunity for new faces to step up and announce themselves in the mountain bike world. Plenty of young riders took that opportunity.

Finn Iles, who just turned 21 since the event, was the most obvious name with his domination of the men's series across all disciplines. His success could probably have been predicted given his staggering rise since winning the Crankwrox whip off at 14 but we also saw the rise of some new faces. For example, 21-year-old Kasper Woolly, who finished second place three times in downhill and enduro events and also picked up a podium in the dual race. There was also the Norco pairing of Lucas Cruz (19) who won the Kicking Horse Dual Slalom and Henry Fitzgerald (21) who set a new course record on the legendary Psychosis downhill.

The future is definitely bright for young BC riders.

2. Bikes Have Significantly Improved in the Past 12 Years

Ok, so maybe we knew this already but now we have some numbers to back it up thanks to the rebirth of the Psychosis race. The course was last raced in 2008 when Chris Kovarik set a new course record at 12:35.14. This year’s winning time - 11:19 by Henry Fitzgerald. In fact, all but 1 of the men who finished the course beat Kovarik's long-standing record. In the women's race, ALN won on an enduro bike and smashed Claire Buchar's winning time of 2008 by 3 and a half minutes.

Taking nothing away from the skill, fitness and commitment of the riders dropping into the Psychosis course, we now have bikes that descend and climb far better than a decade ago. On the track that results in an improvement of about 10% or 6 seconds on every minute which is an absolute gulf in a sport that's as tight and marginal as downhill racing.

3. A Lot of Racers Fared Better out of Their Primary Discipline

The beauty of Crankworx is that it brings riders from across disciplines together to compete both inside and outside their primary specialty. Across the 3 weeks of the Summer Series racers were thrown into situations way out of their depths to see if they would sink or swim.

More than anyone, it seems that the downhill riders were able to perform best out of their discipline than other disciplines. Mark Wallace's best downhill result was an 8th in the Psychosis but he finished 2nd, 4th and 6th in the 3 dual slalom events he raced. Similarly, Lucas Cruz's best dh result was 6th but podiums in both the dual races he entered showed his versatility.

The enduro racers got in on the act too with Jesse Melamed, Mckay Vezina, Remi Gauvin and Leonie Picton all doing better in non-enduro events. In fact, of the 23 athletes that raced at the Series, 11 did better in events outside their chosen discipline than in it, 7 achieved equally as high result in and out of their chosen discipline and only 5 did better in their chosen discipline than any other.
Leonie Picton riding Liv Cycling against Miranda Miller riding Kona earlier in the day.

4. We can't wait for racing to return to normal

We have nothing but respect for the tremendous job the Crankworx team did pulling together a 3-week program of racing for the Summer Series but it just made us realise how much we miss the proper mountain bike race calendar. You just can't replicate the thrill of seeing riders zipping past cheering hordes of spectators, a pit area full of new tech to gawp at and riders from around the world all coming together to find out who really the world's best.

It has been a blast seeing BC's finest battle it out but hopefully we can return to normalcy, live racing and the regular race calendar soon.


Posted In:
Industry News Racing and Events Things We Learned Crankworx Summer Series 2020


9 Comments

  • 7 0
 I initially thought this race format was silly and not necessary during the time of covid. And didn't want my local bike parts overrun with pros destroying trails and worsening lineups. But I was dead wrong. Loved the format and was glued to pinkbike and social media of all the riders watching all the fun. Bike parks handled it perfectly and there were no increased wait times or significant trail closures. Racers were respectful to locals and friendly when I ran into some at Sun Peaks. Also hilarious to see their strava times vs my PRs. To see these men and women ride in real life is insane. Great job everyone involved.
  • 1 0
 The comparison of regular riders to the pros is always what blows me away at big events. You take a fast regional rider and put them against even a top 20 world level rider and it is usually no contest even though the local racers know the trails.
  • 2 0
 I don't know a lot about DH races other than world cups, but I got the impression that these crankworx dh races had less practice than a uci world cup dh race. A different format, means world cup racers might have been at a disadvantage in some ways, cause they are accustomed to the routine of track walk, practice, qualification, race day. Same is true, to some extent, about other crankworx events. I think this might be partly responsible for riders doing better outside their discipline. I don't mean a different format is bad, just different to accommodate the schedule. I loved the coverage, well done crankworx organizers and athletes.
  • 4 0
 If you know how to ride a bike, you don’t just forget it when you are on a different bike.
  • 1 0
 Re: Gauvan and Marmelade doing better outside their disciplies:


They're obviously both incredible riders so it makes sense that they'll do well.... but I'd like to see what the time gap would be between the folks like Finn who did well in the parkduros versus a true EWS style event - I have no doubt Finn would do well, but I wonder if the length of the day, lack of ability to practice, etc, really separates the amazing dh riders from the enduro specialists.
  • 1 1
 The Psychosis trails must have also changed over the last 12 years. Can we really attribute most of that time difference to the bikes?
  • 1 0
 Given the amount of fall line on that trail I don't think it's changes over the years would have made it easier...
  • 2 1
 @mikelevy you triggered there wasn't a downcountry race baked into this broh?
  • 2 1
 *Canadian Summer Series

