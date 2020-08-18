Racers Fared Better Outside Their Disciplines & Other Things We Learned at the Crankworx Summer Series

Ok, so maybe we knew this already but now we have some numbers to back it up thanks to the rebirth of the Psychosis race. The course was last raced in 2008 when Chris Kovarik set a new course record at 12:35.14. This year’s winning time - 11:19 by Henry Fitzgerald. In fact, all but 1 of the men who finished the course beat Kovarik's long-standing record. In the women's race, ALN won on an enduro bike and smashed Claire Buchar's winning time of 2008 by 3 and a half minutes.



Taking nothing away from the skill, fitness and commitment of the riders dropping into the Psychosis course, we now have bikes that descend and climb far better than a decade ago. On the track that results in an improvement of about 10% or 6 seconds on every minute which is an absolute gulf in a sport that's as tight and marginal as downhill racing.

