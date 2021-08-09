Rachel Atherton Announces Birth of Baby Daughter Arna

Arna ❤️❤️ Welcome to the world! Our little baby girl arrived on August 4th 3.12am weighing in at 8lb 4oz



My heart is so full of love, my boobs full of milk & my privates full of stitches! Her birth was mind blowing, it was hard on another level & challenged me to the end, but we did it, she’s here! Overwhelmed with love for my little family — Rachel Atherton