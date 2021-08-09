Rachel Atherton Announces Birth of Baby Daughter Arna

Rachel Atherton announced the birth of her baby daughter Arna last night.
Arna was born on August 4 early in the morning but Rachel waited until last night to share the news with her fans on social media. Rachel announced her pregnancy in February
and had a slight scare in March following a car crash
but Arna was born at a happy and healthy 8lb 4 oz.
|Arna ❤️❤️ Welcome to the world! Our little baby girl arrived on August 4th 3.12am weighing in at 8lb 4oz
My heart is so full of love, my boobs full of milk & my privates full of stitches! Her birth was mind blowing, it was hard on another level & challenged me to the end, but we did it, she’s here! Overwhelmed with love for my little family—Rachel Atherton
We're sending huge congratulations to both Rachel and Olly and look forward to seeing Arna winning the 2039 World Championships!
21 Comments
Would love to see her return to the WC. Childbirth doesn't have to mean the end, especially with a massively extended pain threshold.
Grow up. Such pathetically lame behaviour.
Contrags to Rachel and Olly and welcome to Arna.
Arna, don't use the middle finger for braking. That'll come into play later...
