Rachel Atherton Announces Birth of Baby Daughter Arna

Aug 9, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Rachel Atherton announced the birth of her baby daughter Arna last night.

Arna was born on August 4 early in the morning but Rachel waited until last night to share the news with her fans on social media. Rachel announced her pregnancy in February and had a slight scare in March following a car crash but Arna was born at a happy and healthy 8lb 4 oz.


bigquotesArna ❤️❤️ Welcome to the world! Our little baby girl arrived on August 4th 3.12am weighing in at 8lb 4oz

My heart is so full of love, my boobs full of milk & my privates full of stitches! Her birth was mind blowing, it was hard on another level & challenged me to the end, but we did it, she’s here! Overwhelmed with love for my little familyRachel Atherton

We're sending huge congratulations to both Rachel and Olly and look forward to seeing Arna winning the 2039 World Championships!

Posted In:
Racing and Events Rachel Atherton


21 Comments

  • 32 4
 I always loved Rachel for stating things as they are - that post is a perfect example.Grats and all the best !
  • 4 43
flag vhdh666 (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 it's almost a bit too much "stating as it is" isn't it?
  • 25 1
 @vhdh666: I thought that for a minute, but came to the realisation that shes just describing reality and maybe some of us need to be a little less precious about this kind of thing.
  • 2 1
 @justanotherusername: Yup. This is why women specific saddles exist.
Would love to see her return to the WC. Childbirth doesn't have to mean the end, especially with a massively extended pain threshold.
  • 23 1
 Jeez some people in here complaining about "too much info" / "bit too much stating it as it is" / "is this really Pinkbike front page news"

Grow up. Such pathetically lame behaviour.

Contrags to Rachel and Olly and welcome to Arna.
  • 19 2
 that baby is already faster than most of us....
  • 15 2
 Great news! Now I can add Rachel back into my fantasy team for Maribor next week
  • 13 1
 Atherton bikes announce that they are building balance bikes?
  • 3 1
 Cool name, it's supposed to mean "mountain of strength". Will probably reign the world cups in 18 years time.
  • 4 2
 Congrats, take your time and heal up properly!
  • 2 1
 Haha, what a post, congrats ! Smile
Arna, don't use the middle finger for braking. That'll come into play later...
  • 2 1
 Last picture is SUPER relatable. Congratulations!
  • 2 1
 Looks like an Atherton.. Congratulations Rach and Olly.
  • 1 0
 What's that in metric SI units?
  • 1 0
 Worldchampion 2041 confirmed
  • 1 0
 All the best
  • 1 1
 Awesome
  • 1 1
 Congratulations!
