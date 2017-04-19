USER GENERATED

Rachel Atherton: In Her Own Words

Apr 19, 2017
by Red Bull Bike  
The first UCI Mountain Bike World Cup downhill race of the season gets underway in Lourdes, France on April 29-30. British star Rachel Atherton has recorded 15 consecutive World Cup and World Championship wins in a row, including a ‘perfect season’ in 2016, but it hasn’t always been the case. Here, the Queen of downhill racing talks about her early life on two-wheels.

Rachel Atherton poses for a portrait during Red Bull photoshoot in Aberystwyth Wales UK on March 09 2017 Olaf Pignataro Red Bull Content Pool P-20170319-00327 Usage for editorial use only Please go to www.redbullcontentpool.com for further information.


When I was a young eight-year-old girl first racing BMX, I could not win a single race. A British girl called Charlie Phillips, the sister of former world champion Liam Phillips, always beat me and I used to sing in the car on the way to races the Irish folk song To Win Just Once. So I grew up hungry for that win.

Eventually it came but I didn’t exactly plan then to win as much as I have, although winning races has always been a motivator for me since I was little, and I guess that’s important to develop that drive.

I wasn’t even aware last season I was going to equal Anne-Caroline Chausson’s record of consecutive wins until I’d actually done it. The team knew but kept it from me so I didn’t get stressed out! It's surreal as I used to chant “Anne-Caro” in my head when I was riding—she was my absolute hero and I still get nervous talking to her.

Rachel Gee and Dan Atherton pose for a portrait in UK on February 5th 2014 Nathan Gallagher Red Bull Content Pool P-20140319-00138 Usage for editorial use only Please go to www.redbullcontentpool.com for further information.


But the biggest influences were closer to home and I pretty much owe my entire life to my brothers, Dan and Gee. I wouldn’t have started riding and racing bikes if they weren’t doing it.

When we started racing mountain bikes, Dan used to say to me “if you want to be the best you have to ride your bike outside of races and practice more” but I just wanted to race and then get back to school sports.

Then Dan and Gee started to win races and I thought “I want to do that” and I got really into the racing.

Growing up with the boys was just mad, I wanted to be with them and do what they did. I had no idea how to be a girl, I wore their old clothes and rode their old bikes.

Rachel Atherton performs during Red Bull photoshoot in Aberystwyth Wales UK on March 09 2017 Olaf Pignataro Red Bull Content Pool P-20170319-00366 Usage for editorial use only Please go to www.redbullcontentpool.com for further information.


It was just so gnarly being a 14-year-old girl, totally out of her depth trying to get down the hill but there was no other way so I had to learn to ride it.

And when they started racing abroad, I missed them so much so I guess the only way to hang out with them all summer was for me to race too!

As the big brother, Dan did everything for me: got me old bikes, taught me how to ride and told me “if you want to race World Cups you have to start wearing goggles”. But I was like, “no way”, at least initially.

I think chasing anyone who is a little bit faster than you is going to bring out the best in an athlete—I don’t think it matters if that person is male or female.

But looking back my brothers were stronger than me, they were more skilled and therefore I was always pushing to keep up.

Rachel Atherton performs during Red Bull photoshoot in Aberystwyth Wales UK on March 09 2017 Olaf Pignataro Red Bull Content Pool P-20170319-00347 Usage for editorial use only Please go to www.redbullcontentpool.com for further information.


Men are generally more aggressive tackling things (of course there are exceptions), more reckless, stronger, that’s the way the human race has evolved but women, when it comes to mountain biking, can often be more skilled in their delivery, more calculated, more analytical. Because we aren’t as strong physically, we have to be more clever. Both sexes can learn from each other.

I have learned to be selfish and self-confident from men but, from being a woman, I have learned to be clever in my choices, to listen to my body, to listen to the earth and trust in things. To be a great athlete, it’s important to be in touch with both sides.

Going back to my brothers, having that support no matter what, them always there for me to ask questions and laugh with, that definitely allowed me to relax and develop into a natural racer.

Rachel Atherton performs during Red Bull photoshoot in Aberystwyth Wales UK on March 09 2017 Olaf Pignataro Red Bull Content Pool P-20170319-00357 Usage for editorial use only Please go to www.redbullcontentpool.com for further information.

I will never forget that feeling of Andorra 2008 when we all won World Cups in our respective disciplines. It was insane and I could have burst with pride.

There are many times when I would have given up my race win in a second if Gee could have had it instead—it’s the hardest thing to do well yourself as your sibling struggles to find speed or is injured.

We’ve all grown up a lot and don’t live together anymore. Dan has stopped racing downhill and I started riding and training on my own.

Rachel Atherton performs during Red Bull photoshoot in Aberystwyth Wales UK on March 09 2017 Olaf Pignataro Red Bull Content Pool P-20170319-00359 Usage for editorial use only Please go to www.redbullcontentpool.com for further information.


So we spend more time apart now and I don’t just blindly follow my brothers anymore. I am a woman who knows how to train and ride a mountain bike in my own right and I want women everywhere to have that recognition and respect that we can do it for ourselves.

For me, does that mean I’ll retain the rainbow stripes of World Champion? I’d love to but it’s such an all or nothing race—one day, one run, there are absolutely no guarantees.

Rachel Atherton relaxes during Red Bull photoshoot in Aberystwyth Wales UK on March 09 2017 Olaf Pignataro Red Bull Content Pool P-20170319-00335 Usage for editorial use only Please go to www.redbullcontentpool.com for further information.


15 Comments

  • + 15
 LOL! Let's move past the brother stuff, shall we? She'll smoke most of us here anyway. And that step-down road gap jump on the fourth pic... no way I'm doing that!
  • + 10
 So now she agrees with Claudio? I am so confused now.... I'll go talk to the earth; maybe it can enlighten me???
  • + 2
 "...but women, when it comes to mountain biking, can often be more skilled in their delivery, more calculated, more analytical. Because we aren’t as strong physically, we have to be more clever. Both sexes can learn from each other." Too true. I have seen and experienced this and it applies in other areas of life too.
  • + 0
 I hear the same thing about rock climbing from my kick-ass rock climber wife. Typically, men can rely more on their strength while women rely more on their technique.
  • + 6
 I gave her a fist bump in the chair line at Whistler. It was neat.
  • + 1
 I thing this whole started as an overeaction mostly because it all started with a random comment from a color caster, who are literally paid to say random shit to make boring bits entertaining, so expecting factual evidence from them is just a no. (Go try talking non stop for a couple hours) Rachel is right in being mad with the whole issue it takes a lot of f*cking effort and hardwork to get where she is. even if she did followed her brothers thats obviously not why she is sucesfull anyone of us can go to an elite at the bike park and ask to follow him, mtbers in general are nice people and they will most likely agree, so finding world level athetes to follow is not reserved to having them as brothers if any of us can do it why are we not winning a lot of world cups? Because it takes a lot of will power that very few people have and for that I respect Rachel.
  • - 1
 Looking at the silver lining, it also opened up the conversation and put it closer to center stage. If she would have simply stated her points without controversy, fewer would have heard.
  • + 2
 I have so much respect for her as a racer and she clearly earned her success but it's amazing to think that at the BDS this year 15-16 year old boys were going faster than her.
  • + 3
 Claudio is just jealous because she could beat him any day, any track and probably in a fight.
  • + 3
 Remember the time Claudio pushed her....buttons
  • + 0
 What is it about the Atherton's, i want to like them but i just don't. I respect Rachel's achievements but i just don't warm to her. I blame her brothers!
  • + 2
 Her brothers definitely helped her write this....
  • + 1
 Last time I tried listening to the earth I got a belt when I accidentally touched the live against my ear.
  • + 2
 Just listen to the earth.. that'll help... ;-/
  • + 1
 hahaha yes are you saying her bros are only fast because of her?

Post a Comment



