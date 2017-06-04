Rachel Atherton Injured in Fort William

Jun 4, 2017 at 7:58
Jun 4, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
 
Earlier today it was announced that Rachel was injured in her practice run before finals. Reports of a dislocated shoulder had been circulating with manager, Dan Brown confirming the injury via live feed. The latest report from the team said they are hoping she will be ok to race next week in Leogang but will be getting her checked out nearer home to get a better idea of her injury.


Rachel also took to her social media to talk about the incident:

bigquotesNot how I imagined spending Fort William World Cup! Absolutely devastated to dislocate my left shoulder in practice this morning, off the ridiculously slow muddy sticky drop in the woods.... with the help of a guy on the side of the track we relocated it - X rays show nothing broken but I have to sit out the race today! It was SO EMOTIONAL watching the women racing - they all did so good in the horrible conditions in the woods- that wood section was so awful to ride! Mad respect to all the girls racing, but THANK YOU to the crowd and fans for making me feel like I still belong even tho I didn't race! I'll be back!!.Rachel Atherton


Rachel will be heading for further scans tomorrow. More on the story as we have it. For now our thoughts go out to Rach and we hope she heals up fast.

6 Comments

  • + 8
 The bookend of possibly the most dominant run we have ever seen in WCDH. Get well soon Rachel!
  • + 2
 That section where she fell was awful looking. Shoulda been set up a little better
  • + 1
 Bummer. Gee dislocated hip and Rach dislocated shoulder. Hope to see both back soon.
  • + 1
 Get well Rachel, hope to see you back for Leogang
  • + 1
 I hope you heal up soon !!!
  • + 1
 gws Rachel ????????

