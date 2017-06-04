Rachel Atherton Injured in Fort William

Earlier today it was announced that Rachel was injured in her practice run before finals. Reports of a dislocated shoulder had been circulating with manager, Dan Brown confirming the injury via live feed. The latest report from the team said they are hoping she will be ok to race next week in Leogang but will be getting her checked out nearer home to get a better idea of her injury.







Rachel also took to her social media to talk about the incident:





Not how I imagined spending Fort William World Cup! Absolutely devastated to dislocate my left shoulder in practice this morning, off the ridiculously slow muddy sticky drop in the woods.... with the help of a guy on the side of the track we relocated it - X rays show nothing broken but I have to sit out the race today! It was SO EMOTIONAL watching the women racing - they all did so good in the horrible conditions in the woods- that wood section was so awful to ride! Mad respect to all the girls racing, but THANK YOU to the crowd and fans for making me feel like I still belong even tho I didn't race! I'll be back!!. — Rachel Atherton







Rachel will be heading for further scans tomorrow. More on the story as we have it. For now our thoughts go out to Rach and we hope she heals up fast.



