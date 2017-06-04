Rachel Atherton Injured in Fort William

Not how I imagined spending Fort William World Cup! Absolutely devastated to dislocate my left shoulder in practice this morning, off the ridiculously slow muddy sticky drop in the woods.... with the help of a guy on the side of the track we relocated it - X rays show nothing broken but I have to sit out the race today!!! It was SO EMOTIONAL watching the women racing - they all did so good in the horrible conditions in the woods- that wood section was so awful to ride! Mad respect to all the girls racing, but THANK YOU to the crowd & fans for making me feel like I still belong even tho I didn't race! I'll be back!! 🙈😘🤘 #fortwilliamworldcup
