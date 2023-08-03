Rachel Atherton Injures her Shoulder in Practice Run Crash

Aug 3, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
photo

Rachel Atherton has injured her shoulder after crashing during a practice run at the Fort William downhill World Championships.

After spotting Rachel with what looked like an injury walking through the pits at the Fort William World Champs we reached out to the Atherton team who sadly confirmed that she has a shoulder injury. We were told it was too sore to ride with today but the plan is to see how things are in the morning.

We will update this story if we hear any new updates on Rachel's plans for World Champs.

Racing and Events DH Racing Injuries Fort William World Championships 2023 World Championships World Championships 2023


12 Comments
  • 22 1
 Nooooooo! This is not how this story played out in my mind!
  • 6 1
 Till she wins.
  • 3 1
 @yakimonti: it’ll just be a better victory story
  • 1 0
 No way!!! Hope she heals up ready for Saturday.
  • 15 1
 Ends up racing and winning by 4.3 seconds.
  • 8 0
 Tbf she could still win just using one arm
  • 1 0
 Hopefully she feels better quick and can race this weekend. Fingers crossed!
  • 1 0
 Damn shoulder injuries suck. Let s hope Nottingham is dislocated or broken
  • 1 1
 Best of wishes for recovery Rachel.. hopefully it's not like mine a 2.8 cm tear.
  • 1 0
 Fort bill taking no prisoners! looking like no Rachel and no Nina :/
  • 1 0
 Noooo
  • 1 0
 Easy mama!





