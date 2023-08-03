Rachel Atherton Injures her Shoulder in Practice Run Crash

Rachel Atherton has injured her shoulder after crashing during a practice run at the Fort William downhill World Championships.After spotting Rachel with what looked like an injury walking through the pits at the Fort William World Champs we reached out to the Atherton team who sadly confirmed that she has a shoulder injury. We were told it was too sore to ride with today but the plan is to see how things are in the morning.We will update this story if we hear any new updates on Rachel's plans for World Champs.