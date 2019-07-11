Rachel Atherton Out of Les Gets World Cup with Ruptured Achilies Tendon

Jul 11, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Rachel Atherton has just announced she will not be racing at the Les Gets World Cup after suffering a ruptured achilies tendon in training.

Rachel landed heavily on the flat drop towards the bottom of the course has confirmed she is already on her way home to get it checked out. Rachel has been flying this season with two wins on the new Atherton downhill bike as she chased down Anne Caroline Chausson's all-time record. She will no doubt be gutted she won't be able to try for another on the track she won on in Crankworx last year.

bigquotesDevastated to say that as I landed super heavy on the last flat jump I had a huge insanely painful ankle and felt so disgustingly strange.
Apparently I have ruptured my Achilles’ tendon... Absolutely Devastated. Not sure what’s going to happen but I’ll be going home tomorrow to get sorted out, just so gutted & upset. Sorry to everyone & thanks to everyone.Rachel Atherton

We're wishing Rachel all the best in her recovery. There's no word on how long Rachel will be out for yet but we hope to see her back on the bike soon.

More follows.

