Rachel Atherton Returns to Racing at Fort William

After appearing on the entry list
and also making a decision not to race Rachel Atherton could now be getting between the tape for her first World Cup since 2019 after all.
Despite appearing on the entry list for this weekend's World Cup Rachel had previously decided to hold off a return to racing until the next British National DH race. Interestingly it seems after arriving in Fort William with the Atherton team Rachel has now decided she is taking on the challenging Scottish course. We heard rumours this morning that Rachel would be back on the bike and racing on Sunday and although we are yet to have this confirmed we have spotted her on her bike during Friday practice.
We are going to try and get this confirmed and will update the story once we hear more.
22 Comments
Interesting. I still don't think she'll race, just useful to immerse yourself in the whole race weekend thing again. You could see how conflicted she was about it when speaking to Warner on his newest video at Dyfi.
And win by 5 seconds