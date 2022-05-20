Rachel Atherton Returns to Racing at Fort William

May 20, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

After appearing on the entry list and also making a decision not to race Rachel Atherton could now be getting between the tape for her first World Cup since 2019 after all.

Despite appearing on the entry list for this weekend's World Cup Rachel had previously decided to hold off a return to racing until the next British National DH race. Interestingly it seems after arriving in Fort William with the Atherton team Rachel has now decided she is taking on the challenging Scottish course. We heard rumours this morning that Rachel would be back on the bike and racing on Sunday and although we are yet to have this confirmed we have spotted her on her bike during Friday practice.


We are going to try and get this confirmed and will update the story once we hear more.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Rachel Atherton DH Racing Fort William World Cup Dh 2022 World Cup DH


22 Comments

  • 19 0
 Welcome back legend!
  • 8 0
 The guy in the beany looks like he s just seen a ghost!
  • 4 1
 Pretty smart strategic move ! The only 2 real threats are out for Fort William so she could take a win and be in the race for the remaining of the season while not having to push too much as she is still not feeling super strong. Could make the women DH season pretty interesting.
  • 1 0
 Who are you referring to?
  • 4 0
 You sure about that? Are neither Camille, Myriam nor Vali real threats? Look who won WC#1
  • 1 0
 @thingswelike: I'd guess Tahnee and Miriam although I'd argue only one of those was a real threat.

Interesting. I still don't think she'll race, just useful to immerse yourself in the whole race weekend thing again. You could see how conflicted she was about it when speaking to Warner on his newest video at Dyfi.
  • 1 0
 @Bustedflush: Miriam did trackwalk and nothing I've seen suggests she isn't racing
  • 1 0
 @Bustedflush: Tahnee is not racing, she’s out with concussion
  • 1 0
 @bashhard: Hoffman and Cabirou to add to the list. It's definitely more competitive these days in the ladies class.
  • 1 0
 @fatduke: ... until Rachel shows up, that is.
  • 7 1
 Might go for an easy race run.
And win by 5 seconds Wink
  • 2 0
 It would be cool if she gets a run and awesome if she's on pace by the end of the season.
  • 2 0
 Whaaaaaaaaaaaat?! This is awesome!!
  • 3 0
 Updating fantasy team!
  • 2 0
 The FOMO must have hit hard. Great to see Rach back between the tape!!
  • 2 0
 Now I'm even more excited!
  • 1 0
 Still to expensive for my Team!!!
  • 1 0
 Which seems a bit mean give she's had sooo much time off. I expected here to be a big cheaper
  • 1 0
 I know who I got on my fantasy team!!
  • 1 0
 Rachel is the Mom I'd Like in my Fantasy team for sure!
  • 1 0
 GOAT
  • 1 0
 AWESOME NEWS!





