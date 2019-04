Rachel Atherton Teases the New Atherton Trail Bike

The frame part way through manufacture.

The Atherton Bikes project seems to be cantering along nicely as we already seen nine prototypes of their downhill bikes and now Rachel is showing off the trail bike too. We got a glimpse of the frame part way through manufacturing recently but it seems that the bike has since been deemed trail worthy and is being put through the wringer by one of downhill's greatest ever racers.Rachel snapped one very dark picture from the top of Cadair Idris and one of the bike lying down in the snow so there's not a huge amount we can tell at the moment but the bike seems to be very similar to the downhill bike, with additive manufacturing and a DW6 suspension system forming its core.With Rachel staying tight lipped on Instagram, we have very few other hard facts but the photo above suggests it's a 160mm travel platform and we suspect it will be a 29er too.With the rate the team are pumping out new bikes, it may not be long before we have some more info on their enduro platform. We'll update you as and when we get it.