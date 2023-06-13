Rachel Atherton To Race Leogang This Weekend

I don’t want to be stupid and take risks, racing back to back is hard enough when you’re fully fit and strong and I don’t want to get hurt, I have a baby to take care of.



We talked about it all day Sunday, weighing up the pros and cons, trying to decide WHY I’m doing this. Part of me wants to stop now, no more racing, my last race a win, that was always the dream, but now I’m here I don’t want to stop…so it is decided.. I will go and race at Leogang and just see what happens.



A small part of me wishes I didn’t win, because I don’t want any more pressure, I don’t want people to expect me to win or to go well again, I just want to race and ride and be there! — Rachel Atherton