Rachel Atherton To Race Leogang This Weekend

Jun 13, 2023
by Christie Fitzpatrick  

Rachel Atherton will defend her leader’s jersey in the 2023 Downhill World Cup Round 2 at Leogang.

In one of the greatest returns to racing in the history of our sport, six-time World Champion and 39-time World Cup winner Rachel Atherton took the win at the first round of the 2023 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Downhill in Lenzerheide last weekend. The British rider’s 40th World Cup Win comes after an extended break from competition and she has announced that she will take to the track again next weekend at Leogang.

Rachel admits that her victory hasn’t yet sunk in saying that the last 72 hours have been completely surreal.

Initially, her plans were to spend a couple of days in Lenzerheide on a family holiday before returning home to Wales to focus on her fitness prior to August’s World Championships at Fort William this August. However, the temptation to race again proved too strong. Rachel acknowledged that she isn’t yet racing on top form, and that two weekends back to back racing could be tough.

bigquotesI don’t want to be stupid and take risks, racing back to back is hard enough when you’re fully fit and strong and I don’t want to get hurt, I have a baby to take care of.

We talked about it all day Sunday, weighing up the pros and cons, trying to decide WHY I’m doing this. Part of me wants to stop now, no more racing, my last race a win, that was always the dream, but now I’m here I don’t want to stop…so it is decided.. I will go and race at Leogang and just see what happens. 

A small part of me wishes I didn’t win, because I don’t want any more pressure, I don’t want people to expect me to win or to go well again, I just want to race and ride and be there! Rachel Atherton

 Rachel’s 40th World Cup win means that she is within one victory of equalling Anne Caroline Chausson’s record for the most Downhill Wins ever… we're in for an exciting weekend.



Rachel takes her 40th World Cup win in spectacular fashion.


Posted In:
Racing and Events World Cup DH Atherton Bikes Rachel Atherton Lenzerheide World Cup Dh 2023 Leogang World Cup Dh 2023


Report
26 Comments

  • 73 1
 Fuck yeah
  • 15 3
 Not sure what it is in her genes that makes her such a good rider but watching her sit down several times during the run and still win was beyond impressive. Imagine what it may of looked like if her fitness was on par with what it was prior to her injury the her becoming a Mom. I really do love to see the bar being raised in the women's field. They were much closer in times to the men's field too which shows the depth of talent that exists there. Great on Rachel!
  • 5 0
 Interesting that you're getting neg props for this. She readily admits she's not near her standard for being in shape, and that the fatigue of the new format was a real challenge. I agree, look out women's field when she's back to her standard form.
  • 1 0
 There are certain experiences in life that change your pain threshold / view point: For her, possibly child birth and motherhood. For me, child death.
  • 7 0
 So excited for Racheal and her crew. She is the true queen of England. I don’t really care if she wins. Just like how she competes. She is such a great personality and ambassador for women’s cycling and women athletes. My wife has gotten into mountain biking in the last few years. She had never seen Racheal race or heard any of her epic Wyner views post race. Needless to say Racheal has a new fan.
  • 4 0
 This is so cool!

Question because im ignorant in this: how is it possible to choose when to race and when not to? Are there qualification points or as she is so good the spot will be always open for her?
  • 3 0
 She needed to demonstrate to British Cycling that she's in competitive form. A nation's cycling association doesn't need to consider UCI points when choosing who represents in World Champs, but they definitely consider who's done well recently, and compare between available riders.
  • 2 0
 So great to see her back! Her run had my entire family cheering in the living room. First time my house full of German ladies were rooting for somebody to beat Nina! Interesting to see her perspective on risk taking and motherhood. I'm blessed to have a partner who shreds on motos, mtbs etc. However, motherhood really dialed back my wife's appetite for risk. Now that my girls are 6 & 9 and we are all doing laps as a family, she is starting to get some of that fire back. Its awesome to see.
  • 2 0
 Equalling or beating ACC's world champs wins is one thing; being the GOAT is another thing...
Amazing come back anyway as a smiling punk'n'roll british mother who kicks asses in DH. I like that Smile
  • 1 0
 Obviously ACC also picked up some wins in urban DH, enduro racing and one in Olympic BMX racing. So in cycling sports overall, she'll be a tough one to beat. On the other hand, in DH racing I doubt the competition was even a fraction as strong as it is now. So in DH racing, she has already long taking the GOAT title for me.
  • 1 0
 Nothing against any other rider as I know all the women would smoke me, but Rachel just has something and its been missing since she last raced. Her leaving actually made the field more exciting to watch cause she was just straight dominate. Good on her coming back from it all and still crushing and glad she's racing more than just round. Would like to see Gee line up again.
  • 4 1
 This has me hyped up to read about the race summary the next day! Seriously though, rooting for you Rachel, big time
  • 1 0
 Go for it! Women's racing is very competitive now and beating that record will really secure her rightful spot as the GOAT of DH.
  • 1 0
 "...she isn't yet racing on top form..." and it's enough to beat them all...I guess that some colleagues of her need to reconsider their job as professional riders
  • 2 0
 I'm saying Rachel for the back2back W
  • 1 0
 How did people watch the races in the US? I definitely need to watch this weekend.
  • 1 0
 I bit the bullet I paid for a year of GCN+. It just an app. Cost me $40. I thought the coverage was better than
Redbull in many ways. Other than one REALLY annoying commentator. The Scottish fellas was really good (no warner) the other fellas was a train wreck. Still working out the kinks of course. Racing didn't suffer one bit and the new format just gives more to watch. Bottom tier elite riders and juniors now get coverage.
  • 1 0
 Search the venue name on Youtube, in this case Leogang, and then filter by live. There were a few people pushing the stream through on there.
  • 1 0
 Who's the greatest athlete of all time? MJ? Lebron? Serena? Ali? Nope...Rachel.
  • 1 0
 A true Atherton. It's in their blood, no doubt. Floods through their veins mixed with adrenaline. Awesome to watch!
  • 2 1
 So impressed by her natural ability to race at the highest level.
  • 1 0
 Rachel is a true competitor
  • 1 1
 If you are going to race and ride and be there, might as well win!
  • 1 0
 Awesome
  • 1 0
 WHAT A BEAST!!!
  • 1 1
 Nice.





