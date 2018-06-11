Rachel Atherton's Race Winning Trek Session - Leogang World Cup DH 2018

How time flies, I can't believe it was a whole year since the previously unstoppable Atherton won a World Cup. Now she is back at the top. In her absence from the top step, the Elite women have continued to push themselves in the pursuit of glory and have all raised their game, Atherton will be going all-out until the end of the season if shes wants her sixth overall title. We take a look at her custom, race winning, full-carbon Trek Session 9.9.
Atherton Racing has switched to Hope, Renthal and MRP components for 2018.
Hope Tech provide the purple accents on the baby blue chassis.
Another custom painted frame out of Trek's Project One paint shop.
