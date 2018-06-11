Rachel Atherton's Race Winning Trek Session - Leogang World Cup DH 2018

Myriam Nicole is currently leading the series after three rounds, but Rachel won't want to keep that No.2 plate for long. Myriam Nicole is currently leading the series after three rounds, but Rachel won't want to keep that No.2 plate for long.

Atherton Racing has switched to Hope, Renthal and MRP components for 2018. Atherton Racing has switched to Hope, Renthal and MRP components for 2018.

Hope Tech provide the purple accents on the baby blue chassis. Hope Tech provide the purple accents on the baby blue chassis.

Rachel uses Bontrager Line 30 rims laced to the Hope hubs. Rachel uses Bontrager Line 30 rims laced to the Hope hubs.

Another custom painted frame out of Trek's Project One paint shop. Another custom painted frame out of Trek's Project One paint shop.

Fox have been a longstanding sponsor of the Atherton's, Rachel is using the twin tube DHX2 matched with a 2019 Grip2 Fox 40, allowing independent high and low-speed rebound and compression adjustment front and rear. Fox have been a longstanding sponsor of the Atherton's, Rachel is using the twin tube DHX2 matched with a 2019 Grip2 Fox 40, allowing independent high and low-speed rebound and compression adjustment front and rear.

Rachel uses Bontrager's G5 full-on downhill tires Rachel uses Bontrager's G5 full-on downhill tires

How time flies, I can't believe it was a whole year since the previously unstoppable Atherton won a World Cup. Now she is back at the top. In her absence from the top step, the Elite women have continued to push themselves in the pursuit of glory and have all raised their game, Atherton will be going all-out until the end of the season if shes wants her sixth overall title. We take a look at her custom, race winning, full-carbon Trek Session 9.9.