PINKBIKE TECH

Rachel Atherton's Race Winning Trek Session - Leogang World Cup DH 2018

Jun 11, 2018
by Paul Aston  
Rach Atherton Winning Bike


How time flies, I can't believe it was a whole year since the previously unstoppable Atherton won a World Cup. Now she is back at the top. In her absence from the top step, the Elite women have continued to push themselves in the pursuit of glory and have all raised their game, Atherton will be going all-out until the end of the season if shes wants her sixth overall title. We take a look at her custom, race winning, full-carbon Trek Session 9.9.


Rach Atherton Winning Bike
Myriam Nicole is currently leading the series after three rounds, but Rachel won't want to keep that No.2 plate for long.

Rach Atherton Winning Bike

Rach Atherton Winning Bike
Rach Atherton Winning Bike

Rach Atherton Winning Bike
Atherton Racing has switched to Hope, Renthal and MRP components for 2018.

Rach Atherton Winning Bike
Rach Atherton Winning Bike
Hope Tech provide the purple accents on the baby blue chassis.

Rach Atherton Winning Bike
Rachel uses Bontrager Line 30 rims laced to the Hope hubs.

Rach Atherton Winning Bike
Rach Atherton Winning Bike
Another custom painted frame out of Trek's Project One paint shop.

Rach Atherton Winning Bike
Fox have been a longstanding sponsor of the Atherton's, Rachel is using the twin tube DHX2 matched with a 2019 Grip2 Fox 40, allowing independent high and low-speed rebound and compression adjustment front and rear.

Rach Atherton Winning Bike
Rach Atherton Winning Bike

Rach Atherton Winning Bike
Rachel uses Bontrager's G5 full-on downhill tires


14 Comments

  • + 5
 500lb spring. Woah.
  • + 1
 You must be using a desktop computer
  • + 1
 I run a 450 weighting in at 88 kg. She seems to push the envelope a bit more than me... Wink
  • + 2
 Baby blue, purple and orange. Good thing she rides fast.
  • + 1
 Lever ratio dictated. Doesn't mean she is heavy.
  • + 2
 I am sure the springs may vary from track to track. Since this is a quite fast track it makes sense to use a harder spring rate.
  • + 2
 Weird seeing an Atherton bike with a SRAM rear mech.
  • + 1
 That looks amazing. Are the silver accents mimicking a damselfly?
  • + 1
 Spoilers much!
  • + 1
 Hm! Looks like a ...
  • + 2
 Race winning bike!
  • + 1
 Bike looks Good...
  • + 1
 zzzzzzzzz
  • + 0
 looks like a session

