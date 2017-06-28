Rachel Atherton's Trek Session 9.9 - Bike Check

Rachel Atherton will be back in action this weekend in Andorra, looking to pick up where she left off before a dislocated shoulder abruptly stopped her incredible winning streak in Fort William.
As preparations for the upcoming race weekend got underway, Pinkbike photographer Ross Bell stopped by Trek's pits to get a closer look at the Session 9.9 27.5 that Rachel will be aboard once practice begins.
Rachel Atherton's Trek Session Details
• Rider height: 5' 8”
• Frame size: large, with headset cups to reduce reach by 6mm
• Wheelsize: 27.5"
• Handlebar width: 775mm
• Stem length: 50mm
• Bontrager Line 30 DH wheelset
• Shimano Saint drivetrain and brakes
• Fox DHX2 shock / Fox 40 Float Fork
• Bontrager G5 tires, 27.5 x 2.5”
• Bike weight: 33.5 pounds (15.2kg)
The new Session has a different leverage ratio than the previous version, with a longer stroke shock that Rachel's mechanic says offers a wider range of tuning options. Due to the fact that she's still recovering from her shoulder injury, Rachel's settings will be a little softer than usual to help create a more comfortable ride.
Trek's DH and enduro racers have been using versions of this harmonic damper for the past few seasons. The design's origins can be traced back to the archery world, but it was first used by Trek in the form of a road bar plug that was intended to take the edge of vibrations from rough pavement. On a downhill bike, the goal is to reduce any chatter that occurs under heavy braking.
There are some riders who constantly change their bar height depending on the track, but Rachel's setup has remained consistent for the last four years, give or take 5mm. Last year she was on a medium frame that had headset cups installed to increase the reach, and this year she's with the new geometry she's moved up to a size large, with headset cups oriented to reduce the reach by 6mm.
Trek and the Athertons spent time testing with a data acquisition system in order to fine tune the suspension settings for this season. They found that a balanced setup worked best for Rachel, rather than having the fork set up much stiffer than the shock.
Rachel's planning on running Bontrager's G5 tires, although there will be a fender in place by the time she heads to the stating gate. The track is a little damp right now, and it looks like there's more rain in the forecast.
