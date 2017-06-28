PINKBIKE TECH

Rachel Atherton's Trek Session 9.9 - Bike Check

Jun 28, 2017
by Mike Kazimer  

Rachel Atherton Bike Check
BIKE CHECK
Rachel Atherton's
Trek Session 9.9


Rachel Atherton will be back in action this weekend in Andorra, looking to pick up where she left off before a dislocated shoulder abruptly stopped her incredible winning streak in Fort William.

As preparations for the upcoming race weekend got underway, Pinkbike photographer Ross Bell stopped by Trek's pits to get a closer look at the Session 9.9 27.5 that Rachel will be aboard once practice begins.


Rachel Atherton's Trek Session Details

• Rider height: 5' 8”
• Frame size: large, with headset cups to reduce reach by 6mm
• Wheelsize: 27.5"
• Handlebar width: 775mm
• Stem length: 50mm
• Bontrager Line 30 DH wheelset
• Shimano Saint drivetrain and brakes
• Fox DHX2 shock / Fox 40 Float Fork
• Bontrager G5 tires, 27.5 x 2.5”
• Bike weight: 33.5 pounds (15.2kg)
Rachel Atherton Bike Check


Rachel Atherton Bike Check
The new Session has a different leverage ratio than the previous version, with a longer stroke shock that Rachel's mechanic says offers a wider range of tuning options. Due to the fact that she's still recovering from her shoulder injury, Rachel's settings will be a little softer than usual to help create a more comfortable ride.


Rachel Atherton Bike Check
Trek's DH and enduro racers have been using versions of this harmonic damper for the past few seasons. The design's origins can be traced back to the archery world, but it was first used by Trek in the form of a road bar plug that was intended to take the edge of vibrations from rough pavement. On a downhill bike, the goal is to reduce any chatter that occurs under heavy braking.


Rachel Atherton Bike Check
There are some riders who constantly change their bar height depending on the track, but Rachel's setup has remained consistent for the last four years, give or take 5mm. Last year she was on a medium frame that had headset cups installed to increase the reach, and this year she's with the new geometry she's moved up to a size large, with headset cups oriented to reduce the reach by 6mm.


Rachel Atherton Bike Check
Trek and the Athertons spent time testing with a data acquisition system in order to fine tune the suspension settings for this season. They found that a balanced setup worked best for Rachel, rather than having the fork set up much stiffer than the shock.


Rachel Atherton Bike Check
Rachel's planning on running Bontrager's G5 tires, although there will be a fender in place by the time she heads to the stating gate. The track is a little damp right now, and it looks like there's more rain in the forecast.






Must Read This Week
We Went To Taiwan and Started a Bike Company...
59681 views
Orbea Goes Big With the New Rallon - First Ride
54560 views
Spy Shots: Transition's New Sentinel Long-Travel 29er
52517 views
Intense's 2018 Carbine - First Look
44140 views
BMC Speedfox 01 - First Ride
37385 views
Results: Downhill presented by IXS - Crankworx Innsbruck 2017
33984 views
Marin's 2018 Collection
33806 views
Formula 35 Fork - Review
33338 views

9 Comments

  • + 4
 harmonic balancers are needed because the brake chatter on a split pivot is somewhat egregious
  • + 1
 Yeah, kinda odd. Also, why isn't the damper oriented in the same plane as axle travel? (Serious question - no snark whatsoever)
  • + 1
 "Headset cups to reduce reach by 6mm"...then..."Stem 50mm" I'm confused....but she's a racer so whatever works.
  • + 1
 weight over the front of the fork
  • + 1
 @me2menow: Ooohhh, I see, thanks.
  • + 1
 Whats the reasoning on reducing reach with the headset cups instead of shortening the stem?
  • + 1
 She is running a frameskin? Good to know even pro's dont want to scratch up these works of art Smile
  • + 1
 That color scheme is gorgeous. Basically a gulf livery on a bike.
  • + 1
 Welcome back, Rach!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.028673
Mobile Version of Website