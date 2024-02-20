Rachel Pageau is OnlyFans' Latest Sponsored Mountain Biker

In news we weren't sure was true back in January of 2023, OnlyFans signed Lewis Buchanan
. They also sponsored Stefan Garlicki early last year. Now, the digital media platform best known for adult content has picked up Canadian enduro and downhill racer Rachel Pageau. The brand continues to at least appear to work on cleaning up its reputation and expanding its offering by attracting music, fitness and sports creators.
|2024 is gonna be a year! Fired up to be supported by @onlyfans to race my bike around the world this season. Catch more behind the scenes content about my life, travels and preparation for World Cup racing!—Rachel Pageau
Pageau's OnlyFans account can be found here
, but you'll have to pay $5.99 per month to access content on it.
OnlyFans now has over 120 million registered users and has paid out a total of over $5 billion to creators since its inception in 2016, according to TechReport.com
. The site has an average of 420 million monthly active users and an estimated 1.25 million daily active users.
Pageau took top honours in the Costa Rican Open of Downhill this past weekend and so it looks like, while Lewis Buchanan may have been banned from competing at UCI events because of his OnlyFans sponsorship
, she has not encountered an issue as of yet or is willing to pay the fine to race.
The regulation that Buchanan was found to have violated in the official UCI Cycling Regulations document falls under "Sponsorship". Article 1.1.089 reads:
Without prejudice of the applicable law, no brand of tobacco, spirits, pornographic products or any other products that might damage the image of the UCI or the sport of cycling in general shall be associated directly or indirectly with a licence-holder, a UCI team or a national or international cycling competition. As defined in the present article, a spirit is a beverage with a content in alcohol of 15% or more.
Breaches of articles 1.1.089 and 1.1.090 may be sanctioned as follows:
- Refused start and/or fine of CHF 1’000 to 25’000 for a licence-holder (art. 1.1.089 only);
- Refusal or withdrawal of the registration, refused start and/or fine of CHF 5’000 to 500’000 for a team;
- Refusal or removal from the calendar and/or fine of CHF 5’000 to 500’000 for an organiser.
We've reached out to Pageau to see if that is something she is concerned about. From what we can see on Buchanan's Roots and Rain profile, it doesn't look like he has competed in any UCI-sanctioned events since January 2023 when he announced his OnlyFans sponsorship. We've reached out to see if he's been able to reach an agreement with the UCI ahead of the 2024 season.
At a time when many athletes are being forced to step back from racing due to lack of sponsorship, it's great to see that Pageau has found a way to make her racing dreams come true and we wish her all the best with the partnership.
Editors' note: we're reporting on this because it's MTB news and also because we reported on Lewis' news last year. We're reminding everyone to not be gross in the comments, we'll be handing out bans for sexualizing athletes—if in doubt, don't be a creepy weirdo.
