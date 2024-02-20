Rachel Pageau is OnlyFans' Latest Sponsored Mountain Biker

2024 is gonna be a year! Fired up to be supported by @onlyfans to race my bike around the world this season. Catch more behind the scenes content about my life, travels and preparation for World Cup racing! — Rachel Pageau

Without prejudice of the applicable law, no brand of tobacco, spirits, pornographic products or any other products that might damage the image of the UCI or the sport of cycling in general shall be associated directly or indirectly with a licence-holder, a UCI team or a national or international cycling competition. As defined in the present article, a spirit is a beverage with a content in alcohol of 15% or more.



Breaches of articles 1.1.089 and 1.1.090 may be sanctioned as follows:

- Refused start and/or fine of CHF 1’000 to 25’000 for a licence-holder (art. 1.1.089 only);

- Refusal or withdrawal of the registration, refused start and/or fine of CHF 5’000 to 500’000 for a team;

- Refusal or removal from the calendar and/or fine of CHF 5’000 to 500’000 for an organiser.

Editors' note : we're reporting on this because it's MTB news and also because we reported on Lewis' news last year. We're reminding everyone to not be gross in the comments, we'll be handing out bans for sexualizing athletes—if in doubt, don't be a creepy weirdo.