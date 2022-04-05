close
Video: Rachel Strait & Kialani Hines Rip Their Bikes & Enjoy the Sunshine in 'A California Winter'

Apr 5, 2022
by Yakima Racks  

Living in California sure has its perks. Ocean views and hundreds of miles of trails make it an easy place to fall in love with. Plus, over 280 days of sunshine mean year-round riding in the Golden State. While bike season is just starting out for most of us, Rachel Strait and Kialani Hines have been putting in some miles this winter in paradise.




Visit http://yakima.com to learn more about Rachel, Kialani, and the HangTight.

Filmed and Edited by Heather Young
Additional Drone Footage by Luca Cometti
Photography by Heather Young and Luca Cometti

Posted In:
Videos Yakima Kialani Hines Rachel Strait


