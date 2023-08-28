Racing Round-up: Pinkbike Balance Bike and Rippers World Championships

Words
: Nick Bentley
This weekend saw the return of the Pinkbike Balance Bike and Rippers World Championships to The Malverns Classic, a family-friendly, must-attend event that gives the riders the opportunity to battle it out across multiple disciplines from Quad Eliminator (4X), to Dual Slalom all the way to Downhill. These young riders range from age 2-12 and are all about having fun on their bikes, and most importantly they show us all that no matter how long you've been riding or racing bikes the primary reason that we all do this is to have fun with our friends, these kids absolutely optimise this. So here's our summary of the weekend, as you can understand we can't give riders names but we wanted to showcase these amazing little riders in all their glory.Friday: Quad EliminatorSaturday: Dual SlalomSunday: Downhill