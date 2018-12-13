INDUSTRY INSIDER

Racing Rumors 2.0: Gwin, the Athertons, & more.

Dec 13, 2018
by Mike Levy  

Bastille Day the national day of France and the day Loris Vergier finally stormed the castle to take his first World Cup victory.
RACING
RUMORS PT. 2
More Gossip & Guesses
Words: Mike Levy


We've already looked at a handful of juicy World Cup rumors, some with real meat to them and some obviously just hot air, but there's plenty more who's-going-where gossip left still to cover.

The big one last time around were Americans Aaron Gwin and Neko Mulally leaving YT and talking to Trek, Specialized, Canyon, and Intense, but it gets even foggier now with whispers of Gwin buying into the latter. Sticking with the downhillers, the Atherton clan is said to be talking to Merida (yet again) and Norco. At the opposite end of the career spectrum, young gun Reece Wilson has been linked to a ride with Trek, while Joe Smith and Phil Atwill could both be seeing a change of scenery for 2019 and beyond.



Rumor: Gwin and Intense
Status: possible

Back in October, I had Gwin and Neko leaving YT for one of four possible options: Trek (again) or Specialized (again), Canyon, or Intense. It would be quite the coup for the latter, especially given that Intense has had a roller coaster of a time over the last few years. On top of that, former CEO Andrew Herrick left Intense Cycles after four years and Jeff Steber (pictured below) returns to the role. Gwin ain't gonna be cheap - I've heard numbers ranging from $500K to $1.2M USD - and while the structure of the team would allow Intense to be just the frame sponsor, it'd still be a huge chunk of money for a brand that's rumoured to have recent money troubles.


Aaron Gwin has a new weapon under him this weekend. He ll want to give it a winning debut.
Jeff Steber was busy prepping another carbon prototype frame with graphics today.
Is Gwin's future with the American brand Intense? It'd make for one hell of a good story.


But what if Gwin injected some capital into Intense instead of the other way around? The American has always said that he enjoys the product development side of the sport and that there's more to this game than just racing bikes down hills. There could be a connection to a development team as well. The most successful US downhiller, who also happens to be a bit of a patriot, going into business with the most storied US downhill frame builder... I mean, it's a pretty good fit, isn't it?

A good fit doesn't make it true, though, and Gwin shot this theory down when I questioned him on it: ''I can't comment on next year's sponsors right now, but I can say for sure that I am not 'buying into' anything. All of my deals will be structured as usual where each company will pay a salary for the services provided. I can say that I'll be continuing ahead with the majority of my current sponsors.''

So it's a no-go on that front, but Aaron and Intense coming together in some way is a whisper that I keep hearing over and over again, and from people who've been right about more than one tasty team rumor in the past. My gut tells me there's something to this one, but my gut has seen better days so who knows.




Rumor: Athertons to Merida but riding Specialized DH frames
Status: unlikely

I know, all of that sounds confusing and maybe a bit unlikely, but it makes more sense than it sounds like at first. If it seems like the siblings have been around forever, it's because they have; Gee made his World Cup debut in 2004, and Rachel arrived (already winning) in 2006. While most of the women's field is probably hoping that Rachel is going to retire, I don't think she's ready to hang up her helmet quite yet, especially given that the Brit is still winning a lot of weekends. Tahnee Seagrave made it close in 2018, and with Valentina Höll soon knocking on the door to elites, Rachel could have more competition than ever.


The emotion was clear to see. Rachel Atherton takes another gold medal 10 years on from her first.
The return of the Athertons. Rachel last week Gee this week. He s far from 100 and is just looking to start rebuilding his speed once again.
It's hard to believe that Gee made his World Cup debut back in 2004 and Rachel in 2006. Where'd the time go?


At thirty-three-years-old, Gee was mostly having a season to forget (again), but a second at the final round in La Bresse, France, was a reminder that The Vulcan still has it. In fact, Gee rode himself back up to World Cup pace after dealing with injury after injury, and I'm sure he'd love nothing more than to return to the top.

It's just that it won't be with Trek as their contract is up and more than one source has said that the trio is shopping around, and also that Merida is in the running. Again.

Who the hell is Merida? Only one of the largest frame manufacturers in the world, selling somewhere around 2,000,000 annually. They gross enough to make them one of Taiwan's largest companies, and they happen to also own part of Specialized after dropping a cool $30,000,000 back in 2001. Merida isn't shy about paying athletes, either, with Jose Hermida, Gunn-Rita Dahle, the Bahrain–Merida Pro Cycling Team, and more than 30 World Cup wins behind them. But they don't have a downhill bike... Do you know where they could find one?

To be fair, the Merida rumor comes up every time the Athertons move teams, and it hasn't panned out yet. I reached out to Gill Harris, the Head of Communications for the Athertons, but she declined to comment, at least for now. It's more fun that way anyway.
Dan Atherton performs at Red Bull Hardline in Wales UK on September 24 2017 Boris Beyer Red Bull Content Pool AP-1TBA3V9RN2111 Usage for editorial use only Please go to www.redbullcontentpool.com for further information.
Dan might not be racing full-time, but he's still sending it and building incredible tracks.




Rumor: Athertons to Norco
Status: likely

Merida, Marin... Retirement? Plenty of theories have been thrown out about the Athertons this off-season, but we think that Norco could be the ones to snag them, or maybe even just Gee. There’s no doubt that the Athertons are still a lucrative prospect on the World Cup circuit, with Rachel continuing her march towards Anne Caroline Chausson’s records (along with an EWS rumor that won't die), and Gee looking like a resurgent force. Let’s not forget Dan, either, and especially his Hardline exploits.


Nervous moments on the hot seat for the two old team mates.
He might not look all that stoked here, but his La Bresse weekend included the top qualifying spot and a 2nd come race day. Gee still has it, of course.


Considering the recent announcement of Todd Schumlick's PerformX Training parting ways with the program, we know there are changes afoot within Norco's World Cup outfit. Why might that matter? Often where the Athertons go, their entourage come with them, which could explain the split with PerformX Training.

The Trek Session big-wheeler didn’t seem to suit the Athertons as well as it has others, with Rachel only starting to ride it this off-season and Gee not getting comfortable until the last couple of races of 2018. To be fair, Gee also had a rough season until he rode himself back up to speed by the final rounds. We didn't gel with the new Session, too, whereas the Aurum HSP1 is one of our Bike of the Year nominees and bang on World Cup trends with a high main pivot and 29'' wheels.

It’s also proven to be fast under Sam Blenkinsop, who had a resurgent season with his first World Cup podium since 2015 and a King of Crankworx crown to boot.
Sam Blenkinsop
With 2018 being one of his best seasons in recent years, Blenki is getting on well with the new Aurum.

We reached out to Norco and Gill Harris, the Head of Communications for the Athertons, with both denying that we'll be seeing Gee, Rachel, or Dan on an Aurum. I still feel like this one is a real possibility, despite the denials, but time will tell.




Rumor: Reece Wilson to Trek
Status: likely

With his Fort William heroics backed up by a Val di Sole top-ten, Reece Wilson was one of the breakout stars of 2018 season. And get this: He's only been riding mountain bikes for five years after making the switch from doing the moto thing. Remind you of a certain racer who's been more than just a little successful over the last few years? The Scotsman will no-doubt keep improving as his career continues, too, and he’s pretty nifty on a scooter if the big wheels don't work out.


Coming to the World Cup Don t forget to bring your proverbial balls . Reece Wilson saddles up and hucks towards the distant smoothness of the downside on the step-down nobody wanted to case.
Wilson took his debut podium this year and had a top-ten on the fearsome Val di Sole. Not too shabby for doing this mountain bike thing for just five years.


Wilson has been vocal about his deal with Commencal being far from ideal; he was apparently operating almost as a privateer with the 100% team, so he was probably open to offers all year long. He's also been spotted this off-season riding a Trek and hanging out with Kade Edwards and Charlie Hatton, two of Trek's young guns, and he's familiar the Trek Session, having ridden it for three years as part of the Unior Tools team. That said, Wilson recently checked in from Morgan Hill, where Specialized is based, so this may not be a done deal yet...




Rumor: Joe Smith to Propain; Phil Atwill to Cube
Status: likely

There were rumours swirling around about Phil Atwill moving on from Propain last year, but it's only now that he will almost certainly be biting the bullet and heading for a new team. It was a tough 2018 for Phil, with a lot of it spent recovering from an ACL injury. Even so, he was comfortably back in the top-twenty by the end of the season and will be pushing to regain his 2017 podium form next year.


Pre season testing
What can Joe Smith muster up when the clock starts to count for real He was second fastest in timed training and looked at home in the deep dust and loam it d be great to see him take the big result he s been knocking on the door of.
Atwill to Cube and Smith to Propain? Maybe.


So who will replace Phil at Propain? Ben Reid’s team has always had a big-name British rider on the roster (Atwill, Heath, Reid himself), so there’s probably little chance of that changing now. With the Athertons looking likely to be moving into Norco, we suspect that Joe Smith could be the one to fill those boots.

13 Comments

  • + 2
 I really hope Gwin and intense do somthing. Both have a lot to offer each other. I'm also surprised there's no more rumors about jack leaving intense or loris leaving Santa Cruz
  • + 0
 The best part would be all the "Wow, that was Gwintense" comments.
  • + 1
 No way would Aaron go back to Trek or Spec - I'm sure they didn't even talk - As for Canyon - no there too. Troy is their top gun. That leaves Intense. They'll pay up a cool mill, because they see the attention and sales it bought to YT. The Athertons I believe will split. Rachel is gold for anyone. And Gee can put in consistency - again. I wouldn't be surprised at the Norco deal. As for the others, I wish them good luck wherever they go.
  • + 0
 Gwin will rip on that Intense! He needs a manufacturer like that, at the forefront oh technology and trends. Almost 2 full racing seasons between Intense producing a 29er DH bike and YT finally getting one to Gwin. If YT got that shit done faster rather than worrying about Rampage, Gwin might not be considering going anywhere.
  • + 1
 Gwin on Intense, bringing back manufacturing to the US, to make it a true american brand, and Athertons on Merida developing a new DH bike would be awesome!
  • + 0
 Hope the Syndicate remains the way it is now. I think that besides they're all incredibly good racers, they are also very good team mates.
  • + 0
 If Phil goes to Cube, will he rip it round with Greg and Zakarias, and therefore come to Åre in the summer? My knees are trembling...
  • + 0
 Phil Atwill to Cube, one of the other will have to do compromises. lol
  • + 0
 I'm interested in what about a Ratboy? Will he go to cannondale?
  • + 0
 Gwintense Cycles??
  • + 1
 Damn, same idea, but a minute too late????
  • + 0
 Love a bit of gossip
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



