Racing Rumours 2024 Part 1: Danny Hart Off Cube, Vali to YT, the End of GT Factory Racing, & More

As we all know the industry is struggling a bit at the moment due to overstock after the covid boom and so budgets are tight for race programs and marketing, but I am sure that will get better over the next few years.



Nukeproof / Sram factory racing will be back in 2024 racing the full UCI Enduro World Cup. There seems to be some negative rumours going around at the moment about the Enduro world series.



I think running the Enduro alongside a DH World Cup is always going to make the Enduro not look as good or as exciting, as DH is live on a big screen and the crowds can easily access and watch on 1 course. However Maydena and Derby this year proved that Enduro racing can easily be as fun and exciting to watch as a DH or XC World Cup. The organisers of each round should take some tips from the Aussies.



The Enduro for the racers is as good as ever though with the level of skills, speed and competition at an all-time high. The courses in Chatel this weekend for the final round are amazing, although the Enduro course marking team really do need to stop taping out all the jumps on tracks that I can still ride at 51 with no problems and are open to the public in the bike park. This isn’t helping make our sport look good. ESO – this is a World Cup, if you can’t do a few jumps you shouldn’t really be racing!



At Nukeproof we believe racing at the world level in Enduro is a great place to test and develop our amazing range of Enduro bikes and the Nukeproof Mega has proven this over the years and alongside the Giga we have 2 very popular choices for Enduro bike customers. — Nigel Page