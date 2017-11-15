RACING

2018 Racing Rumors - What's True and What Isn't

Nov 15, 2017
by Mike Levy  

With one rider to go the tension on the hotseat was almost unbearable.
RACING

RUMORS

What's True... and What’s False
Words: Mike Levy


The 2017 World Cup and EWS seasons are long behind us; the drama is wrapped up, champions crowned, and losers probably off training harder than they did this time last year. So, with the exception of a few "urban downhill'' events that combine crumbling cement staircases with sketchy wood kickers and street dogs, it's a quiet time of the year for those who look forward to early morning Red Bull live feeds.

In lieu of actual racing, we're left with bench racing. Sure, most big names like Gwin and Minnaar are tied up, but a few are going somewhere new, while others were able to find leftover crumbs from the soggy biscuit of mountain bike sponsorship that sees a few guys get a lot and a lot of guys get very little. And as always, there are a couple of interesting rumors to stir the pot with.



Sam Hill leaving Team CRC/Nukeproof and going to YT - FALSE

Let's start with the juiciest rumour of them all: Sam Hill, the 2017 Enduro World Series champ and World Cup downhill boss, moving from Chain Reaction Cycles / PayPal to ride for YT Industries. Sam might not have been winning World Cup downhill races when he left to do the enduro thing, but his stock was still remarkably high because, well, he's Sam Hill, of course. Oh, and that sixth place at the DH World Champs in Cairns after spending an entire season away from downhill racing. But now that the Australian added an Enduro World Series title to his already thick résumé, he's no doubt worth even more to a company that has a lot of coin to spend.

Enter YT, who are apparently selling a metric shit ton of mail order bikes, enough to cover Gwin and, if you believe the rumors, Mr. Hill as well. Talk about a super team, eh? As awesome as it sounds, Gwin and Hill both riding for YT isn't in the cards according to their Media and Advertising Manager Martina Bogott. ''There were rumors, indeed,'' Bogott said. ''But this is not going to happen.''

The latest whispers have Hill re-signing with Chain Reaction Cycles / PayPal, but that's an unconfirmed rumor and Team Manager Nigel Page has been tight-lipped whether that is true or not. My money is on Hill staying put for 2018 and beyond.
Sam Hill isn t the type to give too much away generally keeping to himself but that smile when he found out that victory was his says it all.



Danny Hart leaving Mondraker and going to Saracen - LIKELY

While Danny's 2017 season wasn't full of wins like the prior year, the exciting Englishman is always a threat, and he's a threat that has rainbow stripes on his jersey. Saracen saw their star racer, Manon Carpenter, move to Radon (and then retire from racing) this year, thereby freeing up a spot on the payroll and creating a need for a big-name rider to be on their Myst downhill sled. Multiple sources say that Hart signed up to ride the all-carbon Myst awhile back, and it would be quite the coup if the UK brand scooped up the quickest UK rider, wouldn't it? Mike Anderson, Madison Saracen Press Officer, declined to comment when I put him on the spot about Danny being on their payroll for 2018 and beyond.

Mondraker also declined to comment on if Hart, who has become known as a bit of a wet conditions specialist, has left their team (contracts often don't end until January 1st), but this one is a safe bet in my books.

Laurie Greenland is sticking around, but Markus Pekoll announced his retirement this past August, and word is that Mondraker will be filling that spot with a racer who has been on the team in the past. My guess is that Brook Macdonald will be coming back to the outfit where his first and only World Cup race in Val d'Isère back in 2012.
Danny Hart is a true mud specialist and when he played down a near perfect but slower run many began to doubt anyone would be able to knock Dean Lucas off the top step.




Rachel and Gee Retiring - FALSE (for now)

Well, it's not like Rachel hasn't already won everything there is to win, right? And Gee has had a rough few seasons, relatively speaking, so it wouldn't be too much of a surprise to see the siblings move on to a different challenge after some injury-filled last few years. Rumor has it that Gee was going to pursue rally racing of some sort... you know, taking it easy in his retirement years, or something.

This one is false, however, with both speedy siblings being fully committed to racing next year, according to Trek Mountain Bike Marketing Manager Travis Ott. ''They’re currently still rehabbing and getting back to 100-percent,'' Ott said when asked about the Atherton's plans. ''Here’s hoping they used up all their bad luck and it’s nothing but sunshine and podiums next year.''

Considering that she's already dominated the sport, anything but exactly that would probably be a disappointment for Rachel, and Gee no doubt will want to get back to his winning ways. Rally can wait.
Rachel Atherton sits in 4th going into the final round not at all bad having missed two rounds and carrying her shoulder injury.




Florian Nicolai to Canyon - LIKELY

If there's one competitor whose 2017 results don't live up to their skill, it has to be Florian Nicolai. The Frenchman netted four top-tens through the 2017 Enduro World Series, and while the majority of racers would be over the moon with those placings, Nicolai's handling skills are worth far more than what his season shows. But that was the case in 2015 and 2016 as well, so the rumors of Flo moving from the Rocky Mountain Urge bp Rally Team to Canyon's factory outfit do make sense - a change of scenery can make all the difference in the world. Nicolai would then be working with Fabien Barel and racing aboard Canyon's redesigned Strive (which is making the rounds on Instagram) in 2018, which might be exactly what he needs to nail those consistent top results.
Back inside the top 10 for Florian Nicolai.




Richie Rude Re-Signs with Yeti - TRUE

An Enduro World Series event is like a whole bunch of World Cup downhills in a row, but they're way, way longer, often gnarlier, and you usually have to get to the start line under your own steam. In other words, it's like a downhill race but on a shorter-travel bike and with way more variables involved.

And after two EWS championship-winning seasons, those variables caught up with Richie, with 2017 probably being a year that he'd rather not repeat.

What the 2013 Junior Men’s Downhill World Champ is going to repeat, though, is racing with Yeti. Richie confirmed to me that he's signed to race turquoise-colored bikes for 2018 and 2019, and you know the two-time champ has got to be hungry after seeing Hill swoop in and take his crown. In a Hill VS Rude battle for during the 2018 Enduro World Series, who would you pick to take the championship home?
Ireland always brings the drama and last year Richie Rude had the comeback of the season here. 78th after a flat tire and all the way back to 3rd by days end.




Isabeau Courdurier on Her Own Intense-Backed Programme - POSSIBLE

Sunn's Isabeau Courdurier spent much of the 2017 Enduro World Series chasing Cecile Ravanel, with four 2nd places in the first four races and then a 7th in Ireland. The pint-sized French racer finally got the win that she was looking for at the final round of the year in Tasmania, locking up her second overall in the series to Ravanel. You'd think that Courdurier would want to continue on with a program that's obviously working well for her, but there's talk of Isabeau doing her own thing on an Intense-backed program for 2018 and beyond.
Isabeau Courdurier takes her first EWS win.




ENVE and the Santa Cruz Syndicate Parting Ways - TRUE

It's going to be odd to not see those big white ENVE stickers on the Syndicate team bikes in 2018, but ENVE's Director of Marketing, Jake Pantone, did confirm to me that the US-made carbon brand and the Santa Cruz race team are going in different directions. Given that Santa Cruz now has their own carbon wheel program with their Reserve range, they probably want to spec their own wheels on bikes that they're selling, and it doesn't make a ton of sense to do that while still using ENVE on the team bikes. No, there's no Reserve downhill rim... yet. There surely will be one at some point down the road, though.

So, where's ENVE going? Intense Factory Racing will be running ENVE in 2018, Pantone said, as well as an unnamed Enduro World Series team - let the guesses begin. Here's what Pantone had to say about the ENVE and Syndicate split: ''We are sad to see the Syndicate chapter of our World Cup DH story come to a close. The past eight years have been an incredible journey. We legitimized carbon wheels and handlebars for gravity disciplines, we won a lot of races including two world championships, were the first to win on carbon in 26”, and then on 29” wheels this season. Looking to the future, we are committed to continuing our investment in both downhill and enduro disciplines to drive product innovation and performance for riders who demand the best.”
World Champs 2017



Jesse Melamed Re-Signs with Rocky Mountain - TRUE

It's been said that nothing beats the winning feeling, but I think I know what can top that: winning at home, of course. And that's exactly what Rocky Mountain Urge bp Rally Team racer Jesse Melamed did last August when he won in his hometown of Whistler, BC, the most prestigious stop of the Enduro World Series. Melamed has had a host of top results over the last few years yet that top step on the podium had eluded him up until Crankworx 2017, but it wasn't an easy win for the Canadian (are any EWS wins easy?) as it was a battle with Sam Hill throughout the entire day.

There's no doubt that the victory put Melamed on the shopping lists of many team managers, but he decided to stay with the team that's supported him for ages now. ''I am staying true to my Canadian roots! I have been on one Rocky Mountain program or another for over ten years,'' Jesse told me when I asked him about his plans for the future. ''There are a lot of great companies and people out there that I would love to ride for, and I wish I could have accepted all of the offers, but Rocky Mountain is in my blood. I like the people, the brand, the bikes, and I'm happy here. It feels good to sign with them for another three years. We are setting up a really good program for the coming years, so watch out!"
Jesse Melamed was loving all the sunshine that kicked things off on Friday.


30 Comments

  • + 32
 2018 truth = UCI will still suck.
  • + 20
 Santa cruz breaking it off with enve? That crushed my heart! I wonder, who cracked first?
  • + 2
 Santa Cruz Syndicate to run unbadged ENVE wheels next season - LIKELY
  • + 1
 @polarproton, doubtful, especially since Santa Cruz has their own carbon wheels now. Why would they want to buy from ENVE?
  • + 1
 I'm sure with the new wheel line, there was a lot of tension between the two though it is tough to leave the tried and true
  • + 1
 @racerfacer: true is right, but round all the way through a run? Minnaar says no.
  • + 15
 A lot of these deals make at least some sort of sense, but who in their right mind thought that Sam Hill would leave the team that gave him the very support he needed to change careers...
  • + 11
 Can we see this kind of article more often? I love it!
  • + 11
 Sure
  • + 2
 I've been looking forward to this article for weeks! All this team shit, it ain't racing but it's great. I've finally found something 'they' could make Reality TV about, and I'd watch it; EWS team dramas. Will GT lose their rising star? Can they hold on to the women in the team, and will the females deliver wins in 2018?
  • + 6
 Another 2018 truth = Richie Rude is Matt Damon’s stunt double.
  • + 1
 Richie Ruuuude
  • + 4
 Minnar very publicly destroys and flats on ENVE wheels - Santacruz release their own wheels which are "mooooar betterer"

how much was that potentially worth to santacruz?
  • + 4
 10/10 tinfoil hat theory
  • + 4
 How about some intel on Bryceland! Might just be hopeful wishing for his return to full-time racing.
  • + 11
 Keep dreaming, he gone
  • + 5
 The good news is, He making a full movie with 50to01 The bad news, Nothing
  • + 4
 Bryceland is still one of the most gift riders around and has the most stylish riding around.
  • + 4
 What? no one signing on with Haibike for 2018?
  • + 3
 Valentino Rossi will switch to Electric "Motor" Cycle for 2018
  • + 3
 two overpriced (enve) outdated (intense) brands team up for 2018 = TRUE
  • + 1
 I'm not sure if there's any truth to the rumour that Bruni is threatening to quit the big S unless they build him a 29er for next season. ;-)
  • + 1
 hasn't he been one of the most public riders openly against 29ers?
  • + 2
 Finn and Brook moving to Devinci??
  • + 2
 Finn to Devinci - true or false?
  • + 2
 New EWS team rumours start here, who's first?
  • + 1
 what about Curtis Keene and that bizzare last episode of on-track?
  • + 1
 The only thing I can comment is that Curtis is still pedalling (pun intended) the shit out of soecialized’s stuff On social media, so it appears that he’s staying put. The rest is up to interpretation. I kinda read it as, “farewell for the season, we’ll be back.”
  • + 1
 I interpret the episode as goodbye to Red Bull. They may have swapped Curtis out for Greg. I imagine Specialized will keep him around though it wouldn't surprise me if he didn't do the entire EWS and focused a bit more on national events.
  • + 2
 @Trudeez: I though it meant there wasn't going to be another season of on track

Post a Comment



