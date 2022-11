Racing Rumour: 2022 EWS Champ Jesse Melamed Leaving Rocky Mountain for Canyon?

As it stands I’m a proud ambassador for Rocky Mountain and we’ve been together for a long time. You’ll know if that changes. Also, the rumours I heard had me going to Norco. — Jesse Melamed







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 135 - JESSE MELAMED ON DATA ACQUISITION, TRAINING FOR ENDUROS, & EWS DOPING

July 21st, 2022



Winning a 13-minute-long EWS stage is no joke.



For many racing fans, the year is split into two halves: race season and silly season, with the latter holding them over with semi-informed speculation and left-field guesses until spring arrives. We've already had one big move, though; Pauline Ferrand Prévot, AKA the Champion of Everything in 2022, signed with Ineos Grenadiers in October , and rumour has it that there's another champion moving on from their current team...Multiple well-connected sources have all but confirmed, which means it's not confirmed at all, that Jesse Melamed will be leaving his long-term home at Rocky Mountain to ride Canyon's 170mm-travel Strive for the German brand's CLLCTV Enduro Team. Melamed battled Richie Rude for much of the 2022 Enduro World Series, and the Canadian eventually took the overall title with a steady performance at the last round of the year in Loudenvielle, France, that saw him come out ahead of the only racer capable of staging a late-season upset.I reached out to Jesse about the rumour that he's signed for Canyon and here's what he had to say:Melamed has raced for Rocky Mountain for a literal decade, an incredibly long commitment in a world where we often see athletes changing their bike sponsor every other season so, if the rumour is true, it'll be interesting to see how the current EWS champion adapts to a new team and bike. If you listened to my conversation with Jesse earlier this year about bike set-up and data acquisition kit, you'd know that he's a cerebral rider who spends a lot of time and effort developing his race bike to work best for him. Suppose we do see him aboard a Strive in 2023. In that case, it'll likely have RockShox suspension rather than the Fox goodies he's used since forever, as well as Canyon's Shapeshifter system that alters the bike's geometry and kinematics at the push of a button.What about the rest of the Rocky Mountain Race Face Team which consists of fellow Canadians Rémi Gauvin and Andréane Lanthier Nadeau? We've reached out to Rocky but they declined to comment at this point.