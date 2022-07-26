Racing Rumours: 5 Possible Changes for the 2023 World Cup Season (Warner Off Commentary Confirmed)

Jul 26, 2022
by Mike Levy  

The strongest ride we ve seen from Monika Hrastnik in a while. A great ride from the Slovenian who ended up 4th.
RACING
RUMORS
Gossip & Guesses
Words: Mike Levy

Our Racing Rumors series is usually about who's going to what team or a soon-to-be-released bike, but there are (and already have been) some big changes afoot behind the scenes. Last year saw Discovery Inc, now Warner Bros. Discovery, invest in the Enduro World Series. And this June we learned that they, through the newly formed Enduro Sports Organization, will provide the organization, media, production, broadcast, and promotion of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup from 2023 to 2030.

With so many high-level changes, many of us are wondering how the series will look next year and beyond, especially the World Cup teams and racers themselves who have concerns about the calendar, size of the field, and team entry fees. That seems to have spurred racers towards forming a union, with meetings in both Lenzerheide and Vallnord already taking place. If you haven't seen it yet, check out Henry's video interview with Loic Bruni, Vali Holl, Greg Minnaar, and others where they explain their motivation for the union.

We've reached out to all of the acronyms - UCI, ESO, ETC - for comment and while we haven't gotten any additional information so far, we will update this article as the picture becomes clearer. But for now, let's go over some of the rumours floating around.




Your top 5 elite men. 1st Amaury Pierron 2nd Finn Iles 3rd Greg Minnaar 4th Andreas Kolb 5th Benoit Coulanges.


Men's Field Cut to the Top 30 Racers
Status: Unconfirmed, appears likely

The rumour greeted with the most disdain in the comment section is that the men's final might include only the thirty quickest qualifiers, which is fewer than half of what currently get through to the main event on Sunday. A smaller field will see qualifying count for more than ever, of course, but it could also mean that we'll see fewer young guns, privateers, and non-factory racers spending their own time and money following the circuit. So, what could be the motivation behind allowing only thirty qualifiers?

Now that Warner Bros. Discovery and ESO are looking after the broadcasting and production of the series, they might want to streamline things for exactly those two points. A shorter, more exciting finals might also be easier to broadcast live, and ditching more than half the field would also underline how elite the best in the world really are. As some commenters brought up, many other top-tier sports have far fewer athletes in the main event, which makes getting there even more of an achievement.

It's worth pointing out that we ran a poll recently about racing coverage, and about 90% of respondents said they'd "prefer to see the faster riders perform on long segments of the race track" rather than "watch a the entire qualifying groups with less coverage per run". The poll wasn't directly addressing this rumour (the community overwhelmingly opposes a smaller number of qualifiers), but it speaks to the desire for more coverage of the fastest riders.

But there are downsides to a thirty-rider finals. Other commenters raised concerns over a smaller field hindering up-and-coming racers while pointing out that one of the best aspects of the World Cup is "how top privateers can compete with the world's elite." And we'd have to agree. What about timed training, the women's field, and the juniors? Does a halved men's field accompany a doubled women's field to achieve gender parity in qualifying and finals coverage? No idea, but we've reached out to the ESO for comment and can't stress enough that this is still an unconfirmed rumour.




Pay-Per-View on Discovery+ Only
Status: Unlikely (for now)

More mixed news, if true, is that World Cup races will be broadcast exclusively on Discovery+, an on-demand streaming service that requires a paid subscription. While this seems unlikely given the small viewing numbers our sport attracts (relatively speaking for a company like Warner Bros. Discovery), it's a model that many other sports have taken to over the previous few years.

Upsides? We should all cross our fingers for far more on-course cameras and improved coverage, of course, but it would also be interesting to see some infographics on-screen during the race. Imagine if we could watch overlays of a racer's heart rate, wattage, or even a live on-board stream from Amaury Pierron's helmet in Fort William? All of that is already implemented in other action sports, so it's not too far-fetched. I might be alone on this, but I'd absolutely pay for the kind of access that I get to Formula 1 racing from its paid F1 TV service.

Of course, paid access to WC racing would severely limit the audience, and we've heard that at least one large bike brand would seriously reconsider the scale of their participation if that happened. And what would all this do to the agreements the UCI wants with mainstream brands like Mercedes? The understandably vague answers we've seen from ESO point to broadcast rights being a moving target and potentially not decided yet. If we were going to speculate, and you know I will, it'd be that there will continue to be a free to watch offering, similar to what Red Bull had in the past, while they tool up a premium tier.




Master of ceremonies was of course the one and only Rob Warner. He was on form as always but with a bit more of the craziness much like we used to see in his Forecaster days.

No Rob Warner & Remote Commentary
Status: Confirmed & unconfirmed, respectively

“How can Danny Hart sit down with balls that big!?” will forever go down as one of the best sports commentaries of all time, a quote from the voice of mountain bike racing: Rob Warner. A former World Cup racer himself, Warner has been calling the action how only he can since forever and it'd be hard to listen to anyone else... But that's exactly what's going to happen at the first race next year. Why? Warner reportedly inked a new deal with Red Bull this spring who, if you skipped everything above this, are no longer broadcasting our sport. By the power of deduction, that tells us that we won't have Rob's English excitement again as we did on that day in Champery back in 2011 and so many times since.

We reached out to Warner who confirmed the rumour: "No, that’s true. I won’t be working with the UCI for the foreseeable future, I’ll be working for Red Bull."

So, who will be screaming at us about the size of riders' metaphorical appendages? We don't know yet, but rumour has it that the commentators will be off-site, likely covering the action remotely from another country. While that might sound strange, it's actually how many sports do it, often without anyone being the wiser.




Team Registration Increases to $20,000
Status: Unconfirmed, but plausible

Currently, teams need to pay a $3,000 registration fee in order to take part in the World Cup series, but there is talk of that being increased nearly seven-fold to $20,000 per team. That's a big increase, but why? We're still waiting to hear back from the ESO on this one, but fewer racers (remember, only the top thirty might qualify) likely leading to fewer teams could be a factor. And especially if Warner Bros. Discovery and the ESO are looking to improve the sport's coverage while simultaneously having a smaller field.

There's a big 'but' to point out as well: we don't yet know if any fee increases would only apply to the elite teams, or if smaller outfits and privateers would be impacted too.





A World Cup DH Racers Union
Status: Confirmed

If you've seen the video, you already know that this one quickly went from being a rumour to being confirmed. Spearheaded by Loic Bruni, the goal is to give racers more of a voice in the sport they compete in, especially when it comes to track and safety concerns.

Finn Iles, who describes the effort as more of an association than a union, has worked closely with Bruni to lead the charge and echoed what others said about needing representation: "Right now we have absolutely no say in anything. We have no say for track, we have no say for prize money, we have no say for safety, no say for anything. And we're the ones that are the product."

Two racer meetings have taken place, one in Lenzerheide and the other in Vallnord, but details are expectedly scarce.

It's worth noting that several of the most vocal riders promoting a racers' union are sponsored by Red Bull, who lost out on the world cup broadcast rights for 2023. I'm not suggesting that Red Bull is fomenting the union, but that there's much less of a conflict for their riders now that Red Bull won't be the broadcast partner.




It's clear that there will be some changes to World Cup downhill racing for 2023 and beyond, but exactly how significant those changes will remain to be seen. What's your take: would you pay for a streaming service if it was vastly improved? The downsides to a smaller field are obvious, but could there be some pluses? What would you change about the calendar or race format?

154 Comments

  • 78 0
 The news about Warner is uglier than a bag full of mashed up a$$holes
  • 11 0
 I read it with a face like I'd just shit a lego deathstar
  • 2 0
 I hope that we get some kind of Rob Warner "unhinged" series now that we know he has at least some kind of deal with RedBull. It would be good to hear some of his edgy commentary around the races still, even if it's not at the drop of every racer. Considering he has confirmed it himself and signed his contract long after we knew Discovery would take over I don't think it's a stretch to imagine he wouldn't be allowed to do his style of commentary in the new organization.
  • 2 0
 Ah, Rob. "Nick Beer, the man with the perfect name"
  • 3 2
 Whatever, he still has a job with Red Bull so that's great. We will get used to someone else announcing, its not a big deal considering the other crap they're trying to change. Personally I like the idea of avoiding a Dick Clark situation anyways.
  • 58 1
 Red Bull World DH Series!
  • 5 0
 Yes please
  • 12 0
 It seems entirely feasible that if the Discovery/ESO becomes a mess, then something like a Red Bull world DH series or an expanded crankworx DH series, if done right, could become more prestigious and popular than the UCI world cup
  • 7 1
 Bring in the Saudis!
  • 1 0
 But definitely NOT Red Bull world DH Fest. Because none of us are core enough to get it
  • 1 0
 No chance. It will be invitation only at best. RB after only interested in DH because of seems enough fizzy drinks. It’s just a pr stunt to them
  • 33 0
 I've been following the world cups since they were known as the Grundigs. It's been amazing to watch the sport go from strength to strength over the past decade. Every season seems better and even crazier than the last. It's sad that after all this time and progression that the whole thing is still so unstable that it can be thrown up in the air by a bunch of suits in a glass tower. Solidarity with the riders. They put their lives on the line at every race and now they're completely in the dark about their entire livelihood which is totally unfair. Downhill we love you.
  • 29 1
 "Imagine if we could watch overlays of a racer's heart rate, wattage, or even a live on-board stream from Amaury Pierron's helmet in Fort William?"

This kind of thing works in F1 because F1 races are very long. I don't need to know what Amaury's heart rate or power output is during his run, and I'd rather watch him ride than look at some numbers on the side of the screen.
  • 13 0
 This is the kind of crap that I despise. The over analysis, the BS one that a certain heart rate was lower and therefore they won/lost or what ever the Amphetamine pumped commentator comes up with. The same goes for F1. Who needs to know in what gear they are in or what g-force they have at any particular point. All these numbers just clutter up the screen and provide material for cringe-worthy comments.
And the rest of these rumours. Reduced field and increased registration field means goodbye to the privateers. If there is no chance for ever getting onto the broadcast then why would anybody sponsor that?
  • 10 0
 I agree. I don't think any of that sounds even remotely interesting. Even helmet cams. I would rather watch from a trackside camera than a helmet can any day.
  • 3 0
 100% agree with this. It's all pointless fluff.
  • 2 0
 It would be a broadcasting party trick for DH, but a lot of riders would probably like to see something like that for XC, Road, or other longer riding disciplines.
  • 25 0
 Time for NORBA to make a comeback!
  • 2 0
 I recall reading once that Gary Fisher thought one of his biggest mistakes was selling out NORBA to UCI.
  • 2 0
 @BikesBoatsNJeeps: I was racing NORBAs back then, it was USAC that bought NORBA. And they cared just as little about MTB & DH as the UCI. It was such a shame watching it whither and die. NORBA was a great series, not perfect, but really really good.
  • 19 0
 I support the riders wanting more say in their safety and rewards potential since they're taking big risks.
  • 19 0
 Half the enjoyment from watching downhill comes from Rob's commentary. You will be missed Rob!
  • 18 0
 In honor of Rob, please post your favorite RW quotes below:
  • 25 0
 "LOOK AT THE TIME!!!"
  • 10 0
 Fast across that camber!
  • 8 0
 WOW! WOW! WOW! WOW!
  • 1 0
 Wow wow wow!
  • 31 0
 'And he's off like a Jewish foreskin!'
  • 7 2
 "How does Danny Hart sit down with balls that big!!!"
  • 1 0
 @dolface: I'd upvote this more if I could.
  • 1 0
 I cant hold it any longer!!
  • 5 0
 ''OMG, Rennie went down harder than the US economy''
  • 4 0
 "He's under more pressure than Pavarotti's knees!"

"He's gone off line faster than a Russia border"
  • 12 0
 "HE HITS THE DECK HARDER THAN AN OLD LADY ON A CRUISE SHIP!"
  • 1 0
 @IAMEFF: LOL did he really say that? link please!
  • 5 0
 This man
  • 3 0
 "lines blurrier than a mexican border"
  • 4 0
 "Whuuaaaaaa!!" grunted x100 each run
  • 2 0
 I WOULD NOT DO THAT IN THE WET!
  • 1 0
 Look at the time!
  • 2 0
 “I’m glad I didn’t pay full price for my seat, cuz I’m only using the edge of it!!!”
  • 1 0
 "That would have opened up his arsehole like a vintage golf bag"
  • 1 0
 2014: he's off line like a russian border
2022: no comment
  • 1 0
 He needs a checkup from the neck up Really anything from his drunken FreecasterTV days is pure gold. He is a far better commentator now, but it was just fun to hang out and listen then.
  • 1 0
 "This-a Urkin, the town rapist. Naughty, naughty."
  • 1 0
 Gonna need a lawyer for that case!
  • 1 0
 IN-SAAAANE!!!!!!!
  • 16 1
 i did not realise we'd have to pay to watch the racing...wonder if Cathro will continue doing his thing. It just seems everything comes at a cost which is not ideal with the cost of life atm.
  • 7 0
 I hope not. I hope it's just a RUMOR
  • 16 0
 UCI DH is dead
  • 3 0
 We need a new series.
  • 11 0
 ESO continue to ruin the sport. The same company that decided to only award prizes for the pro category at the Scottish Enduro Series, after charging £110 for entry. Prioritising stuffing their pockets over supporting the grassroots of the sport.
  • 3 0
 Cash Ball
  • 3 0
 That is ridiculous - if they wanted/needed to cut prizes they should have cut them from the pros who are literally being paid to be there anyway, not from the amateurs to whom that prize would really mean a lot and possibly support them getting to more races.
  • 13 0
 The death of downhill is upon us. Sad times.
  • 4 0
 Time will tell
  • 2 0
 @kokofosho: yeah but look at the time, will never be the same.
  • 1 0
 @kokofosho: it will still be there but it will screw riders outside of the top20. It's already hard for them. Racing is expensive. Making it worse for them is a dick move.
  • 12 0
 I'm just going to say it, the golden age of DH World Cup racing ends in 2022.
  • 3 0
 Yeah but I'm pretty excited for the reboot in 2028 or whenever their contract is up. That old boy Jackson Goldstone will be fending off all the new young guns.
  • 10 0
 It's going to be a muted season
  • 11 0
 F.
  • 1 0
 uck the UCI. FTFY
  • 7 0
 Rob, do you mind if I give you a hug goodbye at Snowshoe this weekend?
It’s going to be a party in WV for sure now. Like back when Petty, Rob, and Palmer were setting the trends!!
  • 8 0
 Hard times coming, they're trying to make it like motor racing without realizing there is no true feeder series for the world cup.
  • 3 0
 USAC stripping the ProGRT series to 3 races a year and national champs in CO making everyone from both coasts have to travel. I wonder why there isn’t a consistent top WC overall contender from the US the last few years?
  • 2 0
 I was thinking exactly the same. There are a lot of examples in Motorsport. No more space for privateers, no more space for low budget teams, no more space for young talents without wealthy parents. And the worst thing is that this will happen soon in National races too (that usually mimic the world cup circuit in a bad way).
  • 1 0
 @flowisforpussies: American motor racing honesty seems to have less of a cost of entry than mountain biking. I grew up in a fairly rural area, about 4mi down the road from the local speedway. For less than $200, you could have a working vehicle and reliably race every summer weekend. Hell, quite a few professional racers have come out of that local speedway, and I know they grew up on the bottom end of the middle class.

Mountain biking, on the other hand, is a very privileged and expensive sport that doesn't have the same inexpensive inroads as motor racing here in the USA. Bikes are expensive. Coaching is expensive. Signing up for a 2-week summer camp in the cycling world costs $1000, compared to the $200 for a whole summer in the scenario above. I don't think cycling can be treated the same as motor racing, but the fact is a lot of kids that are coming into the professional ranks in the USA grow up very privileged, similar to F1 cart drivers.
  • 6 0
 Discovery needs to stop acting like a$$holes and buy Rob out of his contract with RedBull. Keeping Rob Warner as a constant would be such a big stabilizing force among all these other changes. Anything else is just poor business decision making.
  • 2 0
 This is discovery we’re talking about. They’re cheapskates and the worst of the networks to work for. They just took over Turner Broadcasting and are already messing with the money behind bigger sporting league broadcasts in a bad way.
  • 2 0
 I get the feeling that now that Rob has confirmed it himself, perhaps he wasn't ever keen on working with Discovery. After all, it is very unlikely he could commentate the way he does now in such an organization. I hope RedBull has inked him in for a media contract, so we can still get some of his commentary around the race, it will still be really sad not to hear him with every racer dropping.
  • 1 0
 Why do they? How do you know that they didn’t offer Rob a job and he decided to stick with the fizzy drinks marketing department
  • 6 0
 The UCI only cares about one thing and that is cash. There won't be a riders union, road cycling has been trying that for a couple decades and it's still a failure. The athletes are a simple commodity to the UCI. "you don't like? leave, there are a bunch of kids right behind you ready to put their life on the line for cheap. go. we don't care."
Discovery coverage is going to be crap. I can't think of any sport they have covered that I appreciated anywhere near the level of redbull coverage. I bet instead of a former pro and fun guy commentator, they will have someone with a tennis background explaining DH racing to us like we are clueless idiots tuning in for the first time. "they look like motorcycles but these are pedaling bikes." Only the top 30 guys... yeah, privateer'ing just became a rich man's only option. absurd. all these rumors are going to spell the decline of DH.

But we can all thank the UCI for trying to get cyclo-cross into the winter Olympics! "they race in mud? how about we put them on snow and in the winter Olympics so we can make more $" "they don't normally race in snow" "so what, we need more cash from cross. if they don't like it, they can leave, there are a bunch of kids right behind them that will take their spot for cheap."
  • 2 0
 DH and Enduro should band in with the Slope and freeride guys and form their own organization. Remember the Freecaster DH series that was planned before Redbull took over? This would be great for the sport. Especially for riders that don't have factory support.
  • 1 0
 That’s no different to RB and all the other sponsors. They are all funding the sport because they believe it sells enough extra product to make it worthwhile. The comments that without free to view coverage many brands will pull out just demonstrates the point
  • 5 0
 No Rob Warner is so massively disappointing. He’s such a major part of the excitement of DH racing. At least I’ll still hear his voice calling my name when I drop into a DH section of my local trails (in my head of course)
  • 6 1
 Curious why Red Bull bailed after building the sport up for so long, maybe UCI was just asking too much for the rights. But if Red Bull sees little reason to continue investing then maybe they know something we don't?
  • 2 0
 It went to tender, their offer was no match for Discovery's offer.
  • 1 0
 @paulmurphy1989: Exactly, so they didn't see the need to outbid Discovery. Corporations don't make these decisions lightly, they know from cost benefit analysis exactly how much each investment is worth to them, and they obviously had a cap. Discovery must be planning pay per view, it's the only thing that makes sense financially.
  • 4 0
 I have no insight into the actual contract negotiations but Im going to assume its unfair to say Redbull "bailed" on anything. Redbull bought the rights to these races and broadcast them for free, meaning it was simply advertising for them. They were simply showing these races to advertise their own product.

A company like Discovery buys these broadcast rights to try and make money of it, I'm going on the assumption that they were willing to pay more for the rights than Redbull who was only using it to advertise.
  • 2 0
 $$$$$ talks, and Discovery has a lot of it. They don’t care about the legacy and culture built by the Red Bull TV broadcasts, they just see an opportunity for dollar dollar bills to flow their way. Another amazing thing ruined by a corporation!
  • 2 0
 @Bomadics: I have a bit of a to foil hat theory...
Discovery don't care about dh mountain biking at this moment in time and this is a long term investment with no expectation or need for profit in short term.

They want to be the "Cycling Broadcaster" so they are buying up rights for all types of cycling to build a subscription package for all cycling content whether that be road, DH, xc, etc.
I would expect they will want to get people bought into what they are offering to get them to pay so would expect 2 years of free content then slowly it will get merged into the GCN pass once people are used to their coverage.
  • 1 0
 @sino428: They did bail, or walk away or give up, however you want o say it. All corporations know exactly what they are getting out of every dollar, so don't try to tell me they just advertised the sport out of the goodness of there tiny little hearts. And downsplaining how advertising works in incredibly condescending, I work in branding so I know my way around marketing campaigns.

Logic dictates that Red Bull walked away, the ROI was not there anymore, and of course Discovery paid more, we all know that, you assuming that is like assuming the sun is coming up when it is already up.

My point was, if you care to actually read the post is that it seems like Red Bull know something that has not been made public, even to Discovery executives. So assuming I am incorrect about something we both admittitly know nothing about seems like you are trolling without understanding.
  • 1 0
 @paulmurphy1989: That is a logical analysis, and very very possible, even highly likely, Discovery currently has cash to burn, they are one of the most powerful networks now so that type of long term strategy is very probable!
  • 1 0
 It's speculation on my side but I work in the media industry and there is a huge push in the streaming service towards live sports. It's the last unexploited "content" area. So my guess was that Disco simply outbid them.
  • 2 0
 It's simple, UCI figured out that they can earn more money. It is insane that such a useless organisation can actually own most cycling sports. They are just like FIFAs younger sister, a bit smaller, but greedy as hell. If anyone had slightest doubts about what sport really is - it is just plain business. Because if money is to be earn, vultures will come very soon.
  • 1 0
 @Bomadics: I have no idea what you are even rambling about. All you did here was say the same things I did, with more words trying to make yourself sound smart. Please Mr. Branding expert, explain ROI to us peons again.
  • 1 0
 Just looked up the two companies, and Red Bull makes more money than Discovery, about twice as much. So that backs up my theory that Red Bull knows something we don't. Discovery is owned by Warner Bros media, so this must just be trying to gain as much streaming rights as possible maybe?
  • 1 0
 Not prepared to pay enough for out to make it profitable for them
  • 1 0
 @paulmurphy1989: isn't discovery owned by Disney? How can redbull compete with that kind of money
  • 6 0
 So basically all the worst ideas might be implemented. I don't see much reason to watch DH next season if all the rumors are true.
  • 3 0
 I'd be amazed if the World Cup isn't Pay per view on Discovery/Eurosport/GCN; all their other cycling is, why would MTB be any different? That is their business model.

As for Rob, I've sort of accepted he won't be doing it; he's got loads of stuff he can do with Red Bull; he was doing the Erzbergrodeo Hard Enduro event last month - I'm guessing they'll do more live coverage, and he'll be with Paul Bolton.
  • 1 0
 MTB should be different because the pool of people who watch XC and/or DH is infinitesimal. I do all types of cycling and have a boat load of cycling friends. I'm the only one who watches DH racing. I am not going to pay to watch DH racing.
  • 1 0
 I believe Disco/Eurosport have agreed a partnership with BT sport in he UK, not sure what that will mean.
  • 7 0
 It's going to be shit, isn't it?
  • 4 0
 The Elephant in the room no one here wants to talk about... $20k team race fees.... Thats crazy... and im sure they will somehow pass it on to consumers...now your $10K will go up to $15k
  • 1 0
 Only if they sell 4 bikes though.
  • 3 0
 For me pretty much the best thing about watching the world cups is when a privateer or lower-level pro steps it up and busts into the top 20 on finals day.
It's so awesome to see, but now this will be a thing of the past. We'll just have the same 30 dudes race after race.
No more Cathro in the big show, and even fan favourites like Wyn and Brendog will be very rare sights on finals day. Sad times coming in DH for sure Frown
  • 7 5
 Definitely cut the mens field to 30 so we can watch a completely uncompetitive womens field. Sounds about as promising as the WNBA. Maybe the women will have to race in a league supported by Russian Oligarchs to reach salary parity
  • 6 0
 It's crazy that somehow Finn Iles has become the adult in the room
  • 2 0
 After reading all this I just cant really get down with much of what I read.

I would be 100% ok with cutting the final down to 30 IF they also broadcast qualifying. Its great that it makes qualifying more meaningful/exciting, but that means nothing if we can't watch it. Not saying that it has to be the same level of coverage as finals, but at least showing it still give all the riders exposure and an incentive to show up.

And remote coverage? I don't think its fair to say that no one is any wiser when other sports do it. I think people know when its happening. I just feel there is alot to be gained by having the commentators on site at these races. Having them be able to see and walk the track, watch the riders in practice, walk the pits and talk to the riders, etc.
  • 2 0
 Cutting the field is bad. Not only some fast racers may not qualify because of small mistakes but it's less visibility for promising new riders. We should care for our sport. It's already difficult and expensive AF to race and people outside of the top10 get f-all so we should support them.
  • 1 0
 @spaced: That why I said it would be ok only if they made qualifying a bigger more meaningful part of the event.
  • 2 0
 I have missed much of this rumour mill somehow but are we saying only 30 men in finals full stop, not just the top 30 will get filmed runs?

I’m asking because I feel it would be unbelievably negative the the spoet of it is the former, that alongside a $20k fee will not only discourage privateers but small teams too - that’s a huge chunk of the season travel budget gone.

Maybe 20 privateers should make a ‘team’ and do it that way but I’m sure that route will be ruled out.

Someone tell me I’m being a nob please and it’s just top 30 being filmed and still 70 odd riding.
  • 2 0
 I know plenty of people who watch football on a muted tv while listening to the radio commentary. If Rob broadcasts his commentary elsewhere, like on twitch or whatever, I would happily subscribe to that so I can keep listening to his excitement over the sport live.
  • 1 0
 I like how you're thinking, but the chance of both feeds lining up to make this possible doesn't seem likely.
  • 2 0
 The loss of Warner is a heartbreaker. Truly iconic commentator. While his wit and enthusiasm get a lot of attention, it's his knowledge of the sport's history, tracks, evolution, and most importantly - riders (who reciprocate the love) - that sets him apart and makes him irreplaceable.

I am hating this takeover so far.
  • 3 2
 I'd support a final of 30 riders under 2 conditions.
1) we get to see coverage of qualifying - maybe 1 minute of every rider?
2) no protected riders. Between 10 and 20 protected riders leaves very little space for everyone else.
  • 6 1
 You might support it but what about the guys qualifying outside of the top 30 and going home on Saturday?

This along with the $20k registration fee will kill some teams that aren’t full factory supported let alone the privateers.

I would rather keep viewing the same than the above.
  • 2 1
 @justanotherusername: I see your point, thats why I want some quali coverage too. 1 minute of screen time is as good as 31st place gets now, and better than 61st place currently gets. 30th place under my suggestion gets 1 min of quali, plus their full race run. Current world number 30 is Greg Williamson. When was the last time you saw him ride live?
  • 2 0
 It's still bad. You make a mistake in quali and you miss a very good rider. Not to mention quali would still get less viewers so new fast pinners would not get coverage so less sponsor support. They are already strapped for cash. I don't think we should support screwing the riders.
  • 1 0
 @AyJayDoubleyou: Is this just screen time or only 30 riders get to ride on finals, I’m confused.

If it’s only 30 riders getting to do finals then it’s an awful thing for the riders, who gives a shit about a bit of extra live footage when it will destroy the sport for those outside of factory teams.
  • 5 1
 Riders union?
Way to go on that one!
Go get ‘em my union brothers/sisters
  • 5 0
 Looking forward to the breakaway series.
  • 1 0
 Cutting the qualified field to 30 is idiotic. I have no issue paying for good content and I get they can't hire Warner because he might have a disco deal but cutting the field to 30 hurts the sport.

Rememer when there was a plan to have a non UCI sanctioned world cup? We should get back to that idea as the UCI screws this up. Red Bull should just invest in their own Downhill world cup... with booze and hookers.
  • 2 0
 I don't know what you're all worried about. Its only 1 year until the Red Bull DH Series launches*, then normal service will be resumed.

* I made this up but Im also willing to be its already in the pipeline.
  • 1 0
 The alleged benefits of a smaller field are BS. If golf can host fields of close to 100 players playing a game that takes 4 hours then there is no reason MTB can’t do the same. Not everyone gets actively televised and that’s fine. Sometimes the broadcast will feature notable footage earlier in the day in a quick montage. Since the best qualifiers go last the same system could be applied. It’s too bad that the barrier of entry will be raised so high. Some golf tournaments have Monday qualifying where you can spend about as much as a regular round to try to play your way in as a nobody. Golf also has an entire tour for the up and coming that supports the main PGA tour Idk if mtb has that. I know the comparison is a little apples to oranges, but if an already well established sport was able to keep avenues open for qualifying, then there isn’t any excuse for mtb not to.
  • 1 0
 Why is everyone so obsessed with downhill being like formula 1? I watched that thing on Netflix and I'm really glad downhill is nothing like it. What's so great about there being 16 spots available, being able to buy one of those 16 spots if you're rich enough, and no one else being able to participate in the sport in any meaningful way? Say what you will about the UCI, buts it primary objective is the promotion and management of cycling. ESO sports primary objective is making money. I get that we live in capitalism, and that people have to make money, but the purpose of institutions like the UCI is to prioritise the sport over the money. As of 2023, competitive cycling is no longer the primary objective of the world Cup series.
  • 1 0
 It's great that they've formed a union. In the US, football, baseball, etc. all have player's unions. Given the inherent danger of the sport, I think it's long overdue.

That said, it's also a bit interesting to see the effort spearheaded by Bruni. Given his voice, and the fact that so many top riders are French, perhaps all the racers will enjoy a French standard of employment?! Mandatory 2 hour lunch break, and 1 month of paid vacation, here we come!
  • 1 0
 My mother tongue is Spanish and I manage myself a bit in Portuguese too. I tried several times to watch any MTB event in Spanish/Portuguese where Rob was commenting in English, just to compare, and it is not even close. Yes, you have Hermida commenting on XC, he is a well known exPro with tons of accomplishments, he is funny on his Instagrams, etc, etc, but as commentator, he still has a ton to learn. In DH there was Marcelo Gutierrez from Colombia for a year, he was really good and was worth listening to him, but again, not close to that "energy" you feel while listening to Rob.

For those asking, here is a careful crafted list of most of Rob lines since his beginnings on FreecastTV:

Look at the time!!
How Danny Hart can sit with balls that big.
He's is on a rampage like a dog with two dicks
He's as loose as a clown running through a minefield
He looks like he's shit a lego deathstar
He's angrier than a man with a fork in a world of sup.
Look at that whip!
Come on Peaty! Get on those f*cking pedals!!!
Steve Peat has done more for downhill mountain biking than Osama Bin Laden has done for terrorism
He hit the deck harder than an old lady on a cruise ship
That's as popular as a ginger-haired step-child
He's all over the place like a monkey dry-humping a football
He's off like a Jewish foreskin
He's off like a Russian boder
This man's got less brain than a service station pasty
That would have opened up his arsehole like a vintage golf bag
He's gone down harder then the US economy
He's going to wake up feeling like his neck took a Viagra
Thats uglier than ET with skin cancer
Although the king of pop might be dead, we still have a thriller for you. So don't sit at home and beat it.
He's letting it all hang out like a fat bird in a bikini
Im sweating like a whore in church
His ass has opened up wider than a hippos yawn!
He wants this more than an out of work rapist
He has gone down faster than one of those french breast implants!!
This is more packed than a Chinese cemetery
Sam Hill: The Winged Assassin/Thunder from Down Under
Gee Atherton: The Vulcan Bomber
Ben Cathro: The World's Tallest Man
  • 7 3
 What we need is wads of Saudi cash.....LIV MTB anyone?
  • 1 0
 Starting a new mtb league may be the only viable option if discovery fails to deliver.
  • 1 0
 If we can somehow integrate John Daly and Rob at the same time...I think we would be onto something. Big Grin
  • 1 0
 Does Rob Warner comment on any other sports? If he resigned with Red Bull I have to assume they have a plan for him, Maybe Red Bull is going to stand behind another offshoot like Crankworx.
  • 3 0
 Watching the UCI DH races is religion for our family. Discovery may push even further into atheism.
  • 2 0
 Here’s hoping Red Bull starts a DH series independent of the UCI. Never been a fan of the cycling mafia’s involvement in MTB anyway.
  • 4 0
 will miss rob
  • 2 0
 Also, cutting the amount of racers in half and increasing team registration will kill the privateers. RIP downhill. and xc.
  • 2 0
 Have a bad feeling in 2 years time world cup downhill will no longer be around
  • 3 0
 Long live Red Bull-Crankworx Downhill World Series
  • 2 0
 Get Kenan Harkin in the booth
  • 3 0
 Well this sucks.
  • 2 0
 www.youtube.com/watch?v=6KZV7zfMGTg

You're welcome.
  • 1 0
 Molte Grazie!!!
  • 2 0
 Rob was robbed! How can we go on without Rob? Just won’t be the same.
  • 2 0
 Wrong move. Warner knows his sh!t uci don't.
  • 1 0
 Anyone know if Red Bull decided not to pursue renewing their contract or if the UCI decided not to renew it?
  • 1 0
 $$$$$ That is your reason
  • 1 0
 f*ck it if they’re making it ppv I’m gonna sail the high seas again, these dorks won’t see a cent from me
  • 1 0
 Sad but true, won't be worth waking up for anymore....cannot believe Redbull would let this go.
  • 1 0
 Bring on the FUD. Sadly seems called for in this case Frown
  • 2 2
 Rob is to DH racing as Crofty is to F1...hard to imagine viewing without that auditory experience.
  • 4 2
 Except Rob is good, has been there, and done it. Crofty is hopeless, and was/is a football/darts commentator....he has very little motorsport knowledge.
  • 1 0
 He's the Bob Roll of MTB. F'n shame Warner's off the mic. Hope he goes out with a bang
  • 2 0
 #FUCI
  • 1 0
 Make DH great again...............
  • 1 0
 nooooooooo
  • 1 0
 Unbelievable!
  • 1 0
 Yikes /3
  • 1 0
 MASSIVE!!!!
  • 1 3
 Get a member of Outside+ so you can watch Discovery+ for free...

Because + and + = + wooohooo
Below threshold threads are hidden





