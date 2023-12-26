Racing Rumours: A Complete Timeline of Announced 2024 Team Moves

As Racing Rumour season gets into full swing we have pulled together all of the departures and retirements so far this offseason and this will be updated as more news comes in.
Angel Suarez Departs the Primal Unno Project Race Team
Angel Suarez has revealed on social media that the Primal Unno Project race team will not be continuing next season. We don't know where Angel is heading for next year yet but we will provide an update when we know more.
|Ha sido una temporada difícil en la que no he conseguido los resultados esperados, a esto se le suma que desafortunadamente mi equipo @primal_unno no continuara la próxima temporada. Era un proyecto que me motivaba mucho y me ha dado mucha pena no poder darles los resultados que merecían!! Mil gracias a todos los patrocinadores y en especial a @ikeklaassen !
It is been a tough season and unfortunately my team @primal_unno won’t continue next year, what it’s super sad as I was super motivated on the project and I couldn’t deliver the results on this first year. Thank you to all the sponsors but mostly to @ikeklaassen !!!—Angel Suarez
Morgane Jonnier Bids Farewell to Rossignol Bikes
Morgane Jonnier has announced on social media that changes are coming in 2024 after two seasons of riding for Rossignol Bikes.
Morgane states that "changes are coming, we adapt as always for our greatest pleasure, & I am still so excited to jump into the unknown." We don't know where Morgane will be ending up next year just yet, but we'll keep you updated when we learn more.
|Tout est éphémère, on le sait bien, & c’est pour cette raison que l’on vit à 1000 à l’heure en profitant au maximum de ce que nous offre ce quotidien atypique. Au fils des années, je me suis entourée d’amis, et de partenaires bienveillants & de confiance, MERCI à cette grande & belle équipe. Je suis tellement reconnaissante pour tous les projets que l’on a réalisé, les expériences engrangées durant ces deux dernières saisons avec Rossignol Bikes.
Des changements s’annoncent, on s’adapte comme toujours pour notre plus grand plaisir, & je suis toujours autant excitée de sauter dans l’inconnu !— Morgane Jonnier
|Everything is ephemeral, we know it well, and it is for this reason that we live at 1000 miles an hour, making the most of what this atypical daily life offers us. Over the years, I have surrounded myself with friends, and caring & trusting partners, THANK YOU to this great & beautiful team. I am so grateful for all the projects we have carried out, the experiences gained over the last two seasons with Rossignol Bikes.
Changes are coming, we adapt as always for our greatest pleasure, & I am still so excited to jump into the unknown!— Morgane Jonnier - Translated
Jamie Edmondson Back Racing as a Privateer in 2024
Jamie Edmondson has announced that he will not be riding for the Chili Racing Brigade next year as he goes back to being a privateer.
|After a year of highs and lows I can announce that I won’t be racing with @chiliracingbrigade in 2024.
Thanks to the team and it’s partners for the fun times and support.
Still pulling my plans together but looks like we’re back on the privateer wagon for next year. Time to bring back some of that 2020 energy.—Jamie Edmondson
Cole Lucas Not Racing EDR World Cups in 2024Cole Lucas
will not be racing the EDR World Cup series in 2024 after being unable to find sponsors or a team to get to the races next year.
, Cole Lucas revealed that following the news of the Ibis team shutting down
he has not been able to find any sponsors or team for the 2024 season. With no sponsors to help get to the races in Europe next year Cole has made the tough decision to not race the EDR World Cup series in 2024.
Josh Bryceland Signs With FormulaPress Release: Formula
Formula is excited to announce that World Champion, World Cup winner, some-time Enduro-racer and full-time fun-haver Josh ‘Ratboy’ Bryceland will be riding their suspension and brakes.
After trying a set of Formula brakes on an e-moto bike, Josh slid into our DMs to ask if he could try our mountain bike suspension and brakes. How could we say no?
Mondraker Steps Away from the MS Racing Team
Mondraker has revealed MS Mondraker is no more after an announcement stating the end of its over ten-year partnership with MS Racing.
Since branding itself as MS Mondraker in 2012, the team has collected many accolades from World Cup wins, Overall titles and multiple World Champs medals including a one-two finish in 2016
. In its statement on social media
, Mondraker states that while this is "the end of an era," it hints at something new coming soon.
RockShox Trek Race Team Disbands
In 2021, RockShox and Trek joined forces to form the RockShox Trek Race Team
and signed a roster of gravity-focused racers all under the age of 21, including Vali Höll. Today, the team has announced that they are bidding farewell to the world stage, meaning that Höll will most definitely be on a new team for 2024. Read more here
Orange Factory Racing Announces it Won't be Returning in 2024Words: Orange Bikes30 years of racing pedigree. A roster stacked with iconic names. Front-and-centre throughout downhill and enduro history.
Orange Mountain Bikes has racing in its DNA and Orange Factory Racing is the latest chapter in that story.
Ronan Dunne is Leaving Continental Nukeproof Factory RacingRonan Dunne
has announced on social media he is leaving the Continental Nukeproof Factory Racing team and no longer riding for Nukeproof.
During his three successful years with the team and Nukeproof brand, Ronan has released wild edits
and collected some top World Cup results including a 2nd place finish at this year's Snowshoe round
.
Jess Blewitt Announces Departure from GT
In a post on social media, Jess Blewitt
has confirmed that she will no longer be riding for GT and has "new things" coming next year.
While it won't come as much of a surprise with GT announcing last month
it was disbanding its racing program, Jess bids farewell to the team and brand after three years. Since joining GT Jess has quickly become a regular at the sharp end of World Cup racing, received a Red Bull helmet
and ridden at Hardline twice.
Tomas Lemoine & Canyon Part Ways After 9 Years Together
Tomas Lemoine and Canyon have announced that they will no longer be partnered in 2024. Lemoine has represented Canyon for nine years, so the split is a little surprising, but they seem to be parting on excellent terms.
Harriet Burbidge-Smith & Trek Part Ways
Harriet Burbidge-Smith has announced that she will no longer be riding with Trek after three successful years with the brand. Since joining Trek Harriet has progressed from taking her first Crankworx podium to becoming one of the series' top competitors.
GT Factory Racing Says Goodbye in 'Shifting Gears'Words: GT Factory Racing
Film/Edit: Louis Citadelle
Few brands are born into racing, but when Gary Turner welded the first GT BMX frame in his SoCal garage for his son in 1972, that’s exactly how GT came to exist. In the last fifty years, GT has raced everything and everywhere; from BMX to XC, Slalom to Downhill, Enduro to road. Heck, GT even created the ‘96 Atlanta Superbike project for the USA National Track team. On this journey, we’ve won Olympic medals, World titles, World Cups, National and European Championships all in a style unique to our brand.
For the last eight years, our GT Factory Racing Team (GTFR) has competed at the highest level in the UCI Downhill World Cup series and EDR races, with an extended family of riders including: Wyn Masters, Rachel Strait, Anneke Beerten, Martin Maes, Sam Dale, Brook McDonald, Jackson Frew, George Brannigan, Joey Foresta, Johannes ‘Denim Destroyer’ Von Klebelsberg, Noga Korem, Ethan Craik, Katy Winton, Jess Blewitt, and Ryan ‘Pinky’ Pinkerton.
The team has achieved an incredible forty-one WC/EDR podiums, eleven WC/EDR wins, two World Cup overall titles and two World Championship podiums. We couldn't be prouder of these talented athletes and to have the opportunity to support Wyn's Privateer Project and our Junior Development teams, all helping the next generation to reach the top.
Greg Minnaar Off Santa Cruz & Reportedly on Norco for 2024
Greg Minnaar is widely regarded as the greatest DH racer of his generation. He's been on the Santa Cruz Syndicate team for many years, but over the past few months there have been persistent rumours about his future for 2024. Would he retire after a challenging 2023 season? Would he chase a short term, high dollar deal elsewhere? Would Santa Cruz offer him a long term deal to finish out his career? Is he targeting an Alonso-style resurgence?
It now appears that the Minnaar off Syndicate rumours are likely to be true. Multiple people with knowledge of the situation have told Pinkbike that Greg is not on Santa Cruz in 2024. Further, we are told that a deal with Norco has been agreed. It should be stressed that this hasn't been officially announced by any of the people involved, and should still be taken with a grain of salt.
Polygon Ends its Factory Racing Team
After a successful 2023, under the leadership of 23 Degrees Sports Management, Polygon has confirmed that their Polygon Factory Racing Team (PFR) will not continue racing the Enduro World Cup (EDR) next season.
Bex Baraona Off Yeti & Without 2024 Team
Bex Baraona announced on Instagram
that she will not be racing for Yeti next year and does not have a new team lined up.
Baraona has taken the top of enduro by storm: her results over the last few years include two wins and several podiums at the world level, settling into fifth overall for the 2023 EDR World Cup season. This was her second year with Yeti and things looked promising for the future.
DJ Brandt Parts Ways with Nukeproof
DJ Brandt has announced on social media that he will no longer be riding for Nukeproof as the brand's parent company faces financial difficulties
.
As the troubles facing Nukeproof's parent company Signa Sports United grows DJ Brandt has shared the tough news that his two-year deal has been cut short after signing with the brand at the start of 2023. DJ Brandt shared that he is "heartbroken" by the news and said "they made it feel like a family and not just a sponsorship so shout out to everyone who made this short experience as great as it was."
Yoann Barelli Signs With Devinci
Yoann Barelli and Devinci announced today that the French Sea to Sky rider will be partnering with the Canadian brand going forward.
Yoann started his riding career as a professional enduro and downhill racer, but has gradually transitioned from racing to self-expression, creativity, and media creation. The outgoing rider seems to have found ways to combine all his passions, with social media as a major outlet alongside his passions for riding itself, coaching, and environmentalism. He started Into the Gnar to run short-term and long-term coaching programs to help riders reach their goals. He also started the Tour de Gnar, a somewhat grassroots yet renowned freeride event during which riders are invited to spend a summer day tackling all the gnarliest features in the Sea to Sky zone, one of the burliest riding destinations in the world.
U23 XC World Champ Samara Maxwell Signs with Rockrider Ford Until 2026
After an incredible 2023 season with a World Cup and World Champs win Samara Maxwell has been picked up by the Rockrider Ford team until 2026.
Previously Samara Maxwell had been racing World Cups and World Champs under her own program so it is amazing to see the New Zealand talent picked up by one of the big teams for the rest of the season and the next few years. Samara Maxwell says she will be at this weekend's Olympic test event in Paris with her new team before heading to the final two World Cup rounds as she sits third in the U23 Women's overall standings.
Devinci Global Racing Steps Away from Enduro World Cups
It appears that Devinci Global Racing will be joining Ibis Racing
in not returning to the World Cup circuit in 2024.
Just a day after the news from Ibis, Greg Callaghan and Evan Wall have posted on social media sharing the news that it is the "end of the road for Devinci Global Racing as we know it." Both riders have revealed in their posts that they are uncertain of their situations for next year at this current time but they state that they still plan to continue racing with Greg saying: "I'll be back next year, whether it's in my van or under a team tent, is still TBC. I've been here since the start, and I'll be here for another while yet!"
Ibis Enduro Team Pulls Out of World Cup Racing
The Ibis Racing team has announced it is stepping away from World Cup racing.
Ibis Racing has become the first victim of what is expected to be a rough off-season for teams and riders as it has announced it will be pulling out of the EDR World Cups. Alongside the team statement, riders Zakarias Johansen and Cole Lucas have revealed that while they still want to continue racing they have nothing lined up for future seasons yet. There has been no word yet from Raphaela Richter on whether she has managed to secure a ride for 2024.
Katy Winton Reveals Uncertain Future as a Full-Time Racer
Katy Winton has become one of the first riders to reveal her uncertain future as a full-time racer with a very honest social media post. In Katy's announcement, she stated: "this time of year is an uncertain time for most riders, however, what's more unsettling is how uncertain a time it is for so many teams resulting in even more riders struggling to secure their futures." Katy herself has said that the GT Factory team, which she joined in 2022, has been open with her about upcoming changes that could mean this weekend's race in Châtel is her last as a full-time racer.
Josh Carlson Parts Ways with the Giant Factory Team After 12 Years
Josh Carlson has announced that after 12 years with the Giant Factory team, this weekend's Enduro racing in Châtel will be his last.
After first joining the team in 2012 and seeing through the 10-year legacy of the EWS Josh Carlson has revealed that he will no longer be riding with the Giant team. In his announcement post, Josh states that he is not retiring and more news about his future plans will be revealed later.