Racing Rumours: A Complete Timeline of Announced 2024 Team Moves

Everything is ephemeral, we know it well, and it is for this reason that we live at 1000 miles an hour, making the most of what this atypical daily life offers us. Over the years, I have surrounded myself with friends, and caring & trusting partners, THANK YOU to this great & beautiful team. I am so grateful for all the projects we have carried out, the experiences gained over the last two seasons with Rossignol Bikes.



Changes are coming, we adapt as always for our greatest pleasure, & I am still so excited to jump into the unknown! — Morgane Jonnier - Translated