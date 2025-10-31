Racing Rumors: Oisin O'Callaghan to Trek, Dakotah Norton Off Mondraker, Changes for the Yeti Team & More

and only rumors

Dakotah Norton Leaving Mondraker

Status: Very Likely

Changes Coming for the Yeti Race Team

Status: Confirmed

Oisin O'Callaghan to Trek Factory Racing

Status: Likely

Vali Höll to Commencal Schwalbe Les Orres

Status: Likely

Is Danny Hart Leaving Norco?

Status: Debunked

Will an Elite Male Racer Leave Commencal Muc Off By Riding Addiction?

Status: Speculated

Dylan Maples / Dakotah Norton / Aaron Gwin to Frameworks

Status: A Dream Come True for US DH Fans If it Were True

No More Junior World Cup Racing After the 2026 Season

Status: Unconfirmed