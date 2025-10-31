Racing Rumors: Oisin O'Callaghan to Trek, Dakotah Norton Off Mondraker, Changes for the Yeti Team & More

What a wild season! For some race fans, the off-season shenanigans are as intriguing as the racing itself, and so we begin the silly business of internet sleuthing and rumor filtering until the UCI team lists are revealed.
We still have a few weeks to go until most riders start announcing they are "parting ways" with current teams, so we have collected a few of the rumors from our sources and reached out to those involved to try and get a clearer picture of what might be happening beyond internet opinions. It's important to say that much of the information below is rumors, and only rumors , of some rider and team movements for 2026.
Dakotah Norton Leaving MondrakerStatus: Very Likely
First up is the rumour that Dakotah Norton could be leaving the Mondraker Factory Racing team after two seasons.
After an off-season injury heading into the 2025 season, Norton managed to end the year on a high with the US Open victory and a fourth place at the final stop of the World Cup series at Mont-Sainte-Anne. While we haven't been able to lock in on where Norton might end up, we have it on very good authority that he will be heading somewhere new for 2026. There have been a few suggestions of where Norton might go next, which include Scott, Frameworks (see more below), or Gwin Racing.
Changes Coming for the Yeti Race TeamStatus: Confirmed
The Yeti team has had a great 2025 race season. After picking up a season-long wildcard entry for World Cups at the start of the season, it has managed to potentially secure a multi-year World Series team deal for 2026 and 2027.
Going into this year's silly season, there have been a few rumors around who's staying and who's leaving, especially after Camille Balanche closed out her World Cup race career at Mont-Sainte-Anne.
Despite what is being talked about in certain online forums, the Yeti race team is not going anywhere and we have confirmation that the DH and Enduro program will continue.
One thing we don't yet know is who will be riding for the team. After speaking with the team, we were informed that they are "actively working to secure a new elite female rider for our DH program for next year." We were also told that rider contracts are still being finalised, but the team should be locked in the coming weeks.
Oisin O'Callaghan to Trek Factory RacingStatus: Likely
After Andreas Kolb's move to Syndicate was confirmed
hot on the heels of the World Cup finale, we are still waiting to hear where the remaining YT Mob riders could end up.
For Oisin O'Callaghan, the internet sleuths on the Vital forums have been working hard to identify his next ride and so far, the information is lining up with the pit rumors we've heard about a potential transfer to the Trek Factory Racing DH squad.
We did ask the Trek team about the rumors, but they couldn't say anything at this time, but that an announcement of the team roster will be coming in due time.
Vali Höll to Commencal Schwalbe Les OrresStatus: Likely
After O'Callaghan and Kolb, the final piece of the YT Mob puzzle on the downhill side is Vali Höll. As the current World Champion and overall World Cup winner, Höll has likely faced many offers from teams, but the prevailing rumors point towards the Commencal Schwalbe by Les Orres team.
After the race season wrapped up at Mont-Sainte-Anne, we did our usual work of trying to find truth in the gossip. Speaking to the team manager of the Commencal Schwalbe by Les Orres team, we were told that the team is undergoing restructuring, but we will have to wait until mid-January to find out the full rider lineup. Vali Höll's management team were keeping the secret of her next team closely guarded as they were unable to comment on anything at this time.
Is Danny Hart Leaving Norco?Status: Debunked
Similar to the online suggestions that the Yeti team were no more, we had seen people talk about Danny Hart's imminent departure from Norco Factory Racing after just one season.
Thankfully, this is all completely untrue, and after speaking to Greg Minnaar, the team's manager, we can confirm that Hart will be sticking with the team for at least another season. Hart was building momentum in the latter half of the 2025 season as he got up to speed on the new bike.
Will an Elite Male Racer Leave Commencal Muc Off By Riding Addiction?Status: Speculated
One quirk of the current downhill World Cup rulebook is that a team cannot enter more than four riders in the same category. For the Commencal Muc Off team, this could become a problem for its current roster of riders, as Amaury Pierron, Loris Vergier, Dylan Maples, Max Alran and Till Alran would all be racing in the elite men's category next year.
The most popular rumours spreading at the moment are that Dylan Maples could be leaving the team for somewhere new, but we've seen nothing to confirm anything just yet.
Dylan Maples / Dakotah Norton / Aaron Gwin to FrameworksStatus: A Dream Come True for US DH Fans If it Were True
There's been a lot of talk around the Frameworks Racing / 5Dev team so far this silly season, with plenty of wishful thinking from fans hoping for either Dylan Maples, Dakotah Norton, and even Aaron Gwin to join the squad.
Talking to Neko Mulally about the Frameworks team rumors, he did confirm that a few riders have tested the bike, but any new addition would have to be the "right fit." Mulally also told Pinkbike that his number one priority is Asa Vermette and Anna Newkirk right now, and currently no new riders have been signed.
No More Junior World Cup Racing After the 2026 SeasonStatus: Unconfirmed
Finally, we wanted to touch on the rumors swirling about the junior category being cut from downhill World Cup racing after the 2026 season. At this moment, we are working on contacting everyone involved in this decision to receive confirmation on whether this significant change to World Cup racing is in fact true.
The removal of juniors from World Cup racing would be a massive change in the path of entry into the sport for young racers and we want to ensure we responsibly report the facts on this rumor. Stay tuned for more reporting on this soon.
I saw Dak trying Gwin's bike in Whistler the week following Crankworx. Could be something to it.
I'm guessing he's semi-affordable as far as podium- and even win-threat talent goes, he's beloved by #USDH fans, and the comeback story is too good. Hope he lands somewhere awesome, on a bike that suits him