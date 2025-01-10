Racing Rumours: Top Mountain Bike Racers Still Without Confirmed Teams for 2025

Downhill

Currently Unconfirmed Top World Cup DH Racers:



- Remy Meier Smith (Giant Factory Racing) - 212 UCI Ranking Points

- Camille Balanche (Dorval AM Commencal) - 544 UCI Ranking Points

- Taylor Vernon (Zerode Racing) - 42 UCI Ranking Points

- Ollie Davis (Santa Cruz Syndicate) - 236 UCI Ranking Points

- Heather Wilson (Muc Off Young Guns) - 366 UCI Ranking Points

- Lachlan Stevens McNab (The Union) - 774 UCI Ranking Points

- Chris Hauser (The Union) - 217 UCI Ranking Points

- Elise Empey (Synergy 37) - 380 UCI Ranking Points

- Greg Williamson (Madison Saracen) - 349 UCI Ranking Points

- Monika Hrastnik (Dorval AM Commencal) - 729 UCI Ranking Points

- Matt Walker (Madison Saracen) - 483 UCI Ranking Points

- Loris Vergier (Trek Factory Racing) - 939 UCI Ranking Points

- Valentina Roa Sanchez (Transition Factory Racing) - 510 UCI Ranking Points

- Benoit Coulanges (Dorval AM Commencal) - 1059 UCI Ranking Points

- Gloria Scarsi (Canyon CLLCTV Pirelli/Canyon Collective Factory Enduro) - 433 UCI Ranking Points

- Luke Wayman - 314 UCI Ranking Points



XC

Currently Unconfirmed Top World Cup XC Racers:



- Rebecca Henderson (Primaflor Mondraker) - 1286 UCI Ranking Points

- Anne Tauber (Orbea Factory XC) - 899 UCI Ranking Points

- David Campos (Orbea Factory XC) - 641 UCI Ranking Points

- Chiara Teocchi (Orbea Factory XC) - 1098 UCI Ranking Points

- Simon Andreassen (Cannondale Factory Racing) - 1382 UCI Ranking Points

- Kate Courtney (Scott-SRAM MTB) - 1474 UCI Ranking Points

- Anton Cooper (Trek Factory Racing) - 392 UCI Ranking Points

- Jennifer Jackson (Liv Factory Racing) - 1012 Ranking Points



Enduro

Currently Unconfirmed Top World Cup Enduro Racers:



- Adrien Dailly (Lapierre Gravity Collective)

- Raphaela Richter (Simplon Trailblazers)

- Remi Gauvin (Rocky Mountain Gravity Racing)

- Kevin Miquel (Specialized Enduro Team)

- Hattie Harnden (Trek Factory Racing)

- Louis Jeandel (Commencal Enduro Project)

- Hugo Pigeon (Scott SR Suntour Team)

