Racing Rumours: Top Mountain Bike Racers Still Without Confirmed Teams for 2025

Jan 10, 2025
by Ed Spratt  
Loic Bruni was up enough at the first split to have Coulanges on the edge of his hot seat

As we kick off 2025, the time is finally here for team signing announcements and confirmation of some of the silly season's biggest rumours.

A big week of team news has seen Andreas Kolb signing for the YT Mob, Reece Wilson's new AON Racing Team and Marine Cabirou joining the CLLCTV. Amongst all the team news there are still some prominent World Cup racers yet to share what they are doing in 2025.

While we wait for more team news, here is a look at some of the top World Cup racers still to announce their 2025 team moves.


Downhill

What a way to close a breakout season for Lachlan Stevens-McNab who would take second just 0.06 behind winner Troy Brosnan

With big changes to the 2025 UCI rules affecting the structure of teams this year, there have already been some announcements coming from the downhill side of World Cup racing with The Union and Zerode Racing joining the list of teams pulling out of international racing. While 2025 has already seen an abundance of team signing news, we are still waiting for updates on some big names.

Perhaps the biggest name among the currently unconfirmed downhill racers is Loris Vergier who hot off a World Champs victory in Andorra was announced to be leaving the Trek Factory team. Unlike some riders on this list, we are pretty confident Vergier already has something lined up and all signs seem to point towards the Commencal team.

Another French racer with a big win in 2024, Benoit Coulanges, is also currently among the unknowns for 2025, although we have received word that he does have something lined up so we will most likely hear the news in the coming weeks. Similarly Lachlan Stevens-McNab is also a rider without a confirmed team slot at the start of 2025, but again we have heard he will be announced to be signed by someone soon. Camille Balanche and Monika Hrasnik have yet to announce who they will be riding for in 2025 after the end of the Dorval AM Commencal Team.

While some riders on the list have hinted at being signed for the future some riders may not be so lucky in the tough climate of finding a new team in 2025. Already we have seen confirmations from Frida Ronning, Veronika Widman and Dante Silva that they are without team sponsorship for the upcoming season.

With UCI ranking points carrying a lot of weight this year, we may see some late signings as teams try and ensure they can take one of the limited World Series team slots offering guaranteed spots at every World Cup race in 2025.

Currently Unconfirmed Top World Cup DH Racers:

- Remy Meier Smith (Giant Factory Racing) - 212 UCI Ranking Points
- Camille Balanche (Dorval AM Commencal) - 544 UCI Ranking Points
- Taylor Vernon (Zerode Racing) - 42 UCI Ranking Points
- Ollie Davis (Santa Cruz Syndicate) - 236 UCI Ranking Points
- Heather Wilson (Muc Off Young Guns) - 366 UCI Ranking Points
- Lachlan Stevens McNab (The Union) - 774 UCI Ranking Points
- Chris Hauser (The Union) - 217 UCI Ranking Points
- Elise Empey (Synergy 37) - 380 UCI Ranking Points
- Greg Williamson (Madison Saracen) - 349 UCI Ranking Points
- Monika Hrastnik (Dorval AM Commencal) - 729 UCI Ranking Points
- Matt Walker (Madison Saracen) - 483 UCI Ranking Points
- Loris Vergier (Trek Factory Racing) - 939 UCI Ranking Points
- Valentina Roa Sanchez (Transition Factory Racing) - 510 UCI Ranking Points
- Benoit Coulanges (Dorval AM Commencal) - 1059 UCI Ranking Points
- Gloria Scarsi (Canyon CLLCTV Pirelli/Canyon Collective Factory Enduro) - 433 UCI Ranking Points
- Luke Wayman - 314 UCI Ranking Points


XC

Kate Courtney digging deep on the seemingly never ending Andorra climb.

On the XC side, we have already seen a few big announcements this week with the 2025 Cannondale Factory team roster revealed and Loana Lecomte making moves to BMC.

Looking at the riders whose 2025 team remains a mystery, there are still the likes of Kate Courtney, Rebecca Henderson and Anton Cooper without public announcements of their 2025 plans.

After a long stint with the Scott-SRAM race team, Kate Courtney's next move could be one of the most interesting to follow as she said she is "moving towards something new and different."

Similar to Downhill the XC race teams are looking for UCI points as they will be after the limited World Series team spots.

Currently Unconfirmed Top World Cup XC Racers:

- Rebecca Henderson (Primaflor Mondraker) - 1286 UCI Ranking Points
- Anne Tauber (Orbea Factory XC) - 899 UCI Ranking Points
- David Campos (Orbea Factory XC) - 641 UCI Ranking Points
- Chiara Teocchi (Orbea Factory XC) - 1098 UCI Ranking Points
- Simon Andreassen (Cannondale Factory Racing) - 1382 UCI Ranking Points
- Kate Courtney (Scott-SRAM MTB) - 1474 UCI Ranking Points
- Anton Cooper (Trek Factory Racing) - 392 UCI Ranking Points
- Jennifer Jackson (Liv Factory Racing) - 1012 Ranking Points


Enduro

4th on the day and first in the overall for Hattie Harnden

Finally, in Enduro World Cup racing the list of currently unconfirmed riders is pretty small with several big names already stating their plans for 2025.

So far we have seen Jack Menzies announce he is without a team for this season, and 2021 EWS series winner Mélanie Pugin is stepping away from the sport. Jose Borges has also shared he is trying something new in 2025 after leaving Canyon at the end of last year.

Amongst the riders who have yet to share their 2025 plans the biggest name by far is Hattie Harnden, who coming off a World Cup series victory, left Trek after the pausing of its Enduro race program. We haven't received any confirmation that she has signed for anyone yet, but as a multidiscipline talent, we hope she has been able to get something sorted for 25.

Currently Unconfirmed Top World Cup Enduro Racers:

- Adrien Dailly (Lapierre Gravity Collective)
- Raphaela Richter (Simplon Trailblazers)
- Remi Gauvin (Rocky Mountain Gravity Racing)
- Kevin Miquel (Specialized Enduro Team)
- Hattie Harnden (Trek Factory Racing)
- Louis Jeandel (Commencal Enduro Project)
- Hugo Pigeon (Scott SR Suntour Team)



110 Comments
  • 705
 The industry is not looking good as far as rider support goes right now. We see the same problem in freeride. Ethan Nell competed in Rampage with a YT Tues that read, "for hire" on the frame. Fast forward 2 months, he's still facing a non supportive industry. Every day I see a new IG post from a great rider losing their ride. Everyone is getting nuked, riders like DJ Brandt have lost half of their income in the past year, and people are receiving cut threats because of injuries. It's a taboo topic but holy shit. Elias Ruso lost his sponsorship with Propain bikes, and all of these racers are just on their own. The worst part is that it's not just MTB. So many top level action sport athletes are facing the same problem. Skiers, snowboarders, MX racers, and even employees are losing their jobs.
  • 1267
 Okay, but have you considered the positives? WB grew their viewership by 5% last year, so they can put that in the W column for the shareholders.

Silver linings my man. Silver linings.
  • 192
 depends what we mean by looking good. I think there has been a bubble. It grew quickly, we can now see that this growth was unsustainable, and maybe a little fad driven. Hindsight is 20/20 for sure so not trying to be an i told you so guy . Possibly it would have been wise for the "industry" to assume that it was always coming to an end and prepared for that. I don't think having heaps of massive pro teams around the world is sustainable in our little sport, and it is a very small sport in the scheme of things
  • 262
 @Refresshingleygood: agreed, this is just the bursting of an unsustainable bubble. This year in world cup downhill every consistent top performing rider will be there on a team, the riders who were consistently coming 60th place won't be. The big names missing out are riders who have not performed in recent years.

In Freeride the bubble was even bigger cause for a while every random person who posted some shit on Instagram and bought followers was getting sponsor deals.
  • 60
 Do you know the full story on Nell or at least what he said in his video? I love the guy’s riding (don’t know him personally) but unfortunately he has put himself in a position where companies may not trust him. It’s a very saturated market, companies right now would probably rather go with a sure thing. Thing someone who may jump ship again.
  • 25
 At a certain point, it makes sense to crowd source funding directly to the riderd snd have subsciption options for content.
  • 40
 @Refresshingleygood: 20/20 hindsight from 20/25
  • 153
 @William42: Plus Snoop Dog will be in the booth next year with Rick for a race or two to promote his show WB produces and diversify the atmosphere. Big silver lining.

Scnizzle Dog Dizzle gonna commentate the downhill thrizzle while Chris Ball sells out the sport to get mo skittle. Fo shnizzle my nizzle.
  • 96
 @William42: Positives? I will sleep better tonight knowing that the WB shareholders are getting taken care of. What a joke. Enduro is such an amazing discipline with some of the most talented and hard working athletes.

WB has pushed Enduro off the cliff and could give a damn about the racers. Don't get me started on how unfair the points process is and for any athlete that does not live in Europe. These athletes deserve to be compensated fairly for risking their lives to follow their dreams. Instead they are barely scraping by and barely managing to support themselves no thanks to the MTB industry and the UCI. I call BS on all of it
  • 522
flag DirtMedicationsSon (Jan 10, 2025 at 21:25) (Below Threshold)
 Eathanual nell is not him he sucks and stoped riding bikes for a hole year and freaking red bull still let him compete in rampage wat is this world becoming long live dirt medication ya poinkers
  • 226
flag DirtMedicationsSon (Jan 10, 2025 at 21:47) (Below Threshold)
 @dirtmedication

I WNAT OT >OT TO BE JSUT LKIE YOU!!!!!!!!!!1

long like dirt medication poinkers
  • 81
 This assumes the "industry" is the appropriate main support. I'd argue teams are not going after outside money.

Here are the top ten fortune 500 companies - all of which made a profit, some of which made a record profit, in 2024. Every single one of these companies sponsors thousands, perhaps tens of thousands of teams across just the US. Is anyone aware whether any support a single rider, let alone team? I did see Gee Atherton was doing something with a company in the UAE. Jokes aside, Walmart would be an unreal sponsor for any team.

Walmart
Amazon
State Grid
Saudi Aramco
Sinopec Group
China National Petroleum
Apple
UnitedHealth Group
Berkshire Hathaway
CVS Health

Now imagine there are 490 more of these that also made enormous profits in 2024. Profits that not a single bike company could touch.
  • 20
 I think mountain bike sponsorship, to the degree we became accustomed to in the modern era, was a zero interest rate phenomenon.
  • 90
 @stunnanumma1: the grandsons of the Walmart founder are behind Rapha, allied cycles and everything going on in Bentonville. UnitedHealth had a road team not too long ago. Amazon sponsors Jumbo Visma and Nike just sponsored the women’s FDJ road team.
  • 40
 @bgoldstone: wish they would direct support a gravity team.
  • 40
 @stunnanumma1: All of these companies want some form of return. If the teams and or the WB cannot give them that return, then they don’t just give for givings sake.
They could also take their money and sponsor one of the large World Tour teams and race the TDF and get major coverage.
  • 20
 @stunnanumma1: If you are a Fortune 500 company, with a customer demographic of everyone, guess where you will want to throw your marketing dollars? At events where the audience is everyone.

That does not, fortunately or unfortunately, include MTB, especially the gravity disciplines. The audience just isn't that big, and most of it is male, 30-50. Which would be appealing thanks to a high level of disposable income except we all use old phones, crappy cars and cut rate health insurance so we can spend more money on bikes.
  • 10
 @kirny6: would love to know what it is. There’s 100 kids doing the exact same thing with no sponsors too so maybe that’s something as well.
  • 11
 The industry only has itself to blame. Horrible and selfish forecasting has lead to too much product in a saturated market. Racing is amazing but unfortunately, it doesn’t move the marketing needle and move the over stock of bikes and parts like it used too.
  • 55
 @avg-roadie: No, we can also blame Putins war in Ukraine for price increases and for consumers having less discretionary surfing money because of fuel and food price increases because of it.

The Ukraine war has contributed to a rise in bicycle prices, though not directly, by disrupting global supply chains and increasing the cost of materials, leading to a moderate price increase for bicycles, with estimates ranging from a few percentage points to around 10% depending on the bike type and region.
The war caused disruptions in the supply of key components like aluminum and steel, which are used in bicycle manufacturing, leading to higher costs for manufacturers.
Increased energy costs:
The war also led to rising energy prices, impacting production costs across industries including bicycle manufacturing.
Some manufacturers in regions affected by the war faced labor shortages, further impacting production capacity.
  • 20
 hey, it's taboo topic because if benefits the companies, not the riders!
  • 270
 Of course Vergier is at Commençal MuckOff. Anne-Caroline Chausson herself has confirmed.
  • 298
 As most teams haven’t made their announcements yet this is kind of a pointless article.
  • 265
 Agreed. Pinkbike looking to capitalize on the anti UCI engagement one last time before the teams are announced next week
  • 30
 Yes, this silly season is more silly than usual.

By now we are used to riders announcing their departure from a team and their arrival at a new team at different times, so they can be in the news twice, of course PB runs an article with all known departures and later one with all confirmed signings… but an article like the one above is genius, that can be done every week, or even every day if need be, until the season starts…
  • 110
 Dak said Frida is intending to privateer it with help of sponsors as she qualifies as a national champ (i think?). Really interesting scenario given some of the maybe less obvious ways to get in outside of team full of points. Also what is up with the 'wild card' options that basically sound like 'just pay us enough and you're in'?
  • 40
 If a team is not selected for World Series status then there is the chance to be selected for one of eight UCI MTB Team wildcards. At each of the ten World Cup rounds scheduled for next year, the UCI will have eight wildcard spots allowing a UCI MTB Team to send up to four riders per race and category. The invites to a World Cup event will be decided one month prior to the selected World Cup event.

To be given a wildcard event entry a UCI MTB Team will be judged on the following criteria:

- UCI team ranking, current and previous season
- Profile of any individual riders
- UCI Team composition (multi-category, multi-gender)
- Profile of team sponsors (out of industry, global, etc.)
- Media profile of team (social media, etc.)
- Any injury issues during current or previous season
- Anti-doping history
- Home country of team
- Continental series team standing
  • 20
 @colinb19: profile of team sponsorrsss mmmm they also made another interesting point on the podcast about riders just going in with each other to make a team as a wild card but... im assuming it is mandatory the team be on the same bike brand? i wonder. id wonder how/why the UCI would deny all unsigned now privateers pooling money and making a team with whatever bikes and sponsors they have.
  • 50
 @lepigpen: Yeah I listened to that podcast as well. Its good that Fridas still going racing. She's in the top 50 so she can race world cups even without being National champ. It's probably easier for the privateers to just show up on their own if they have the points. Each countries cycling federation can send 3 elites and 4 juniors to race world cups as well, they just have to wear the jersey. Each team with world cup status can bring one "guest rider" to each world cup which is also interesting. Hopefully that all adds some support to the privateers
  • 20
 @colinb19: ya there were a lot of interesting points in it including the one of like... what if you fall out of the qualification reqs mid-season? tho i think it was implied to make it easier anybody who gets in is at least in for the year. plus i assume that situation would be rare. but obviously it sucks for those who may be 'on the cusp'. I want Hauser to give elite a go at least one season, whether or not he eventually goes back to nats/locals. im bummed some riders may burn out on the position and just call it basically :/
  • 23
 @colinb19: nobody wants to be a wildcard. The problem isn’t qualifying - the problem is no one wants to spend the money to go race when the return is so bad and costs are so high. Costs to register the team, fly athletes all over the world several times - can’t just leave them in Europe for 4 months, pay a team manager, mechanic, room and board for months at a time. It only makes sense for the largest brands and even then, barely.
  • 40
 @lepigpen: riders on the cusp should go make podiums in continental races consistently and prove themselves. They will get more points from this than from showing up at world cups and struggling to qualify for finals.
  • 10
 @ponyboy24: Totally, but to my knowledge they already do that. Most countries even have their elite riders at nationals. I am hoping that the 'local' racing scene keeps improving such that riders who 'arent WC caliber' can at least have a racing career (with support) at series like Monster Pro DH.
  • 10
 @lepigpen: buy every GT frame they have left in every size and scratch stuff together. Call it “Good Times Racing Collaboration” or whatever.
  • 117
flag DirtMedicationsSon (Jan 10, 2025 at 21:46) (Below Threshold)
 @colinb19: you really make me wnta to edn my lif e and I khate you

long like dirt medication poinkers
  • 21
 @powderturns: And a whole 4 weeks notice to get everything in place to race.
  • 100
 Even more interesting is a list of teams and their current points and standings for the Top 15 and how that changes as each of the above gets a team slot.
  • 280
 I’ve been tracking the points and we should have an article showing the latest standings and some thoughts on how things might work out coming next week.
  • 101
 Most surprising fact I got from this article is that Monika Hrastnik has 78% of UCI ranking points of Loris Vergier's and 94% of Lachie Mcnab's.
  • 90
 Loris and Camille together could probably start a team and get mad support, such rippers
  • 90
 Think Kate is doing something with Allied.
  • 42
 If so, wonder if there will be Lifetime series obligations?
  • 31
 @Jamminator: Even with Kate being competitive around 10th place instead of being on the podium, I'm think she's a big enough name (and like I said, pretty consistently around 10th at least in point standings) that she wouldn't have to to do anything she's not interested in doing. Also basically all of Allied's riders are Lifetime, one of the primary points of signing Kate is the brand stepping up onto a bigger platform and diversifying.
  • 20
 @Jamminator: Unless she signs up to be a wildcard, the Lifetime Roster has already been announced
  • 10
 @HumpDiesel: Hannah was discussing the Wild Card stuff with Payson and they were under the impression the Wild Card was only going to be available to those who had applied.

That said. Kate is such a big name… I’m sure she could get in and there’d already been conversations.
  • 70
 Would love to see Atherton pick up Benoit or Loris, but doubt it’ll happen.
  • 180
 More likely Matt Walker? British, and lives relatively local to Dyfil
  • 29
flag betsie (Jan 10, 2025 at 13:05) (Below Threshold)
 Gee put out an interesting post yesterday and their potential belt drive/gear box bike might be a distraction away from a race team.
  • 91
 @betsie: Surely if they are producing a WC DH bike with belt drive they are going after the $100k prize. I know Atherton bikes have a serious amount of investors behind them, myself included but an extra $100k in the bank would go along way.
  • 51
 it is perhaps a bit of an unfortunate coincidence that Warner is making these potentially positive changes at the same time as the biggest industry slowdown in decades. It would be much easier to introduce this new structure in a time of rising sponsorship, not collapse.
  • 103
 What about Thibaut Daprela?
  • 510
flag jha (Jan 10, 2025 at 16:42) (Below Threshold)
 still looking for a ride, maybe re-LURK-ating to ONLY FANS/CLUB RIDE.
  • 113
 @jha: dude just kind of fell off after the Canyon split/fire/departure. Never did get the whole story there
  • 82
 He's on a team with tourqato testo
  • 50
 Anyone know about the WeAreOne team? Would be sad to see Mark Wallace in particular not racing the World Cups this year.
  • 51
 Especially when he lost his previous ride to a farm animal
  • 30
 We are one appear to not be making bikes anymore, so doubt they have a team!
  • 10
 @Beyond-The-Tape: Explain? Link? Just curious, not disputing.
  • 32
 rumour has it that it was sold to i9 very recently... they are not making bikes currently.
  • 70
 @Hightower288: naw they still have their molds for personal and warranty use and can make a frame whenever they want, they’re just not selling them. They’re revising and working on other things that people are gonna be stoked on.
  • 40
 @cky78: Wallace lost his Norco ride to a GOAT.
  • 10
 @themop: ah, gotcha. 👍
  • 10
 @themop: correct.
  • 70
 CB to Yeti, BC to Scott
  • 51
 LSM to Trek, OD to Tek, VRS to MS Zerode, RMS to Pivot
  • 203
 D1C to moi Åss
  • 50
 It'd be interesting to see if Taylor hooks up with the Athertons just like the good old days.
  • 20
 A lot of sports have this ebb and flow until they become properly established - look at skateboarding. Took at least 4 solid downturns across 50 years to properly root itself in place.
Maybe Mtb is getting close, it feels like we have just come off the back of a NORBA, WC esque bikes everywhere type rise. Heres to a solid future.
Interestingly the Enduro sdection of "unsigned riders" was pretty slim, consideringt he sport is dead!
  • 10
 Anton Cooper to Lapierre Racing Unity "New Zealander Anton Cooper and Italian Chiara Teocchi will lead a new team that combines experience and youth."
en.brujulabike.com/lapierre-turns-the-page-and-presents-a-new-lapierre-racing-unity-with-anton-cooper-and-chiara-teocchi-as-star-signings
  • 11
 I seem to remember an PB article where they looked at teams, the points they had under contract, and if they would qualify under the proposed new UCI rules. Seems like that list, plus the free agent points will show us where the guys and gals will end up this year.
  • 40
 Anton Cooper won NZ champs on LaPierre
  • 40
 Loris is on commencalSmile
  • 40
 Any news on Blenki ?
  • 10
 PB might be the wrong place to ask this question, but how many of you actually care if a model/brand is on a podium in a WC race when making a decision to buy a bike.
  • 44
 Come on Greg Willyskin (congratulations on your engagement mate).. What team you going too (is the rumour true)
And rumour Irish Henry Kerr has a team too.
  • 10
 Too be or not too be
  • 20
 Currently unconfirmed: Will Enduro Racing will survive next year?
  • 31
 These are all symptoms of the debasement of currency....or money printing
  • 10
 Hope everyone could find a team for the next season! Didn't expect Loris and Matt Walker in that list either
  • 10
 Simon Andreassen is the current XCM world champion and no contract till now..
  • 30
 Orbea Fox Factory Racing with Bec Henderson.
  • 24
 Message is clear

Kids , if you want to professional ride bikes best stay skinny, get ultra fit, have a freakish V02 max and only enjoy descents for a hobby

There’s limited to no life left in DH or Enduro

Both as UCI will be dead or unobtainable soon
  • 10
 Benoit Coulanges off to Scott Factory and it was a done deal early in 2024, at least 3 rounds prior the season finale.
  • 47
 What saddens me is how hard it is for riders like Josh Bryceland who want to make a return to DH or some of the XC riders who want to give DH a try. If you have the results you should be able to ride. This ream structure just blocks the pathway of old returning riders and future stars alike. Long live the privateer and might be a good idea for more of us to start watching and supporting IXS etc
  • 10
 Balanche and Harnden on Gamux Wink
  • 10
 José Borges Mr bomba as joined Portuguese road cycling team
  • 10
 And Alex Rudeau, Enduro World Champion?!
  • 10
 Edit
Below threshold threads are hidden







