Racing Rumours: Top Mountain Bike Racers Still Without Confirmed Teams for 2025

As we kick off 2025, the time is finally here for team signing announcements and confirmation of some of the silly season's biggest rumours
.
A big week of team news has seen Andreas Kolb signing for the YT Mob, Reece Wilson's new AON Racing Team and Marine Cabirou joining the CLLCTV. Amongst all the team news there are still some prominent World Cup racers yet to share what they are doing in 2025.
While we wait for more team news, here is a look at some of the top World Cup racers still to announce their 2025 team moves.
Downhill
With big changes to the 2025 UCI rules
affecting the structure of teams this year, there have already been some announcements coming from the downhill side of World Cup racing with The Union
and Zerode Racing
joining the list of teams pulling out of international racing. While 2025 has already seen an abundance of team signing news, we are still waiting for updates on some big names.
Perhaps the biggest name among the currently unconfirmed downhill racers is Loris Vergier who hot off a World Champs victory in Andorra was announced to be leaving the Trek Factory team. Unlike some riders on this list, we are pretty confident Vergier already has something lined up and all signs seem to point towards the Commencal team.
Another French racer with a big win in 2024, Benoit Coulanges, is also currently among the unknowns for 2025, although we have received word that he does have something lined up so we will most likely hear the news in the coming weeks. Similarly Lachlan Stevens-McNab is also a rider without a confirmed team slot at the start of 2025, but again we have heard he will be announced to be signed by someone soon. Camille Balanche and Monika Hrasnik have yet to announce who they will be riding for in 2025 after the end of the Dorval AM Commencal Team.
While some riders on the list have hinted at being signed for the future some riders may not be so lucky in the tough climate of finding a new team in 2025. Already we have seen confirmations from Frida Ronning, Veronika Widman and Dante Silva that they are without team sponsorship for the upcoming season.
With UCI ranking points carrying a lot of weight this year, we may see some late signings as teams try and ensure they can take one of the limited World Series team slots offering guaranteed spots at every World Cup race in 2025.
Currently Unconfirmed Top World Cup DH Racers:
- Remy Meier Smith (Giant Factory Racing) - 212 UCI Ranking Points
- Camille Balanche (Dorval AM Commencal) - 544 UCI Ranking Points
- Taylor Vernon (Zerode Racing) - 42 UCI Ranking Points
- Ollie Davis (Santa Cruz Syndicate) - 236 UCI Ranking Points
- Heather Wilson (Muc Off Young Guns) - 366 UCI Ranking Points
- Lachlan Stevens McNab (The Union) - 774 UCI Ranking Points
- Chris Hauser (The Union) - 217 UCI Ranking Points
- Elise Empey (Synergy 37) - 380 UCI Ranking Points
- Greg Williamson (Madison Saracen) - 349 UCI Ranking Points
- Monika Hrastnik (Dorval AM Commencal) - 729 UCI Ranking Points
- Matt Walker (Madison Saracen) - 483 UCI Ranking Points
- Loris Vergier (Trek Factory Racing) - 939 UCI Ranking Points
- Valentina Roa Sanchez (Transition Factory Racing) - 510 UCI Ranking Points
- Benoit Coulanges (Dorval AM Commencal) - 1059 UCI Ranking Points
- Gloria Scarsi (Canyon CLLCTV Pirelli/Canyon Collective Factory Enduro) - 433 UCI Ranking Points
- Luke Wayman - 314 UCI Ranking Points
XC
On the XC side, we have already seen a few big announcements this week with the 2025 Cannondale Factory team
roster revealed and Loana Lecomte making moves to BMC
.
Looking at the riders whose 2025 team remains a mystery, there are still the likes of Kate Courtney, Rebecca Henderson and Anton Cooper without public announcements of their 2025 plans.
After a long stint with the Scott-SRAM race team, Kate Courtney's next move could be one of the most interesting to follow as she said she is "moving towards something new and different."
Similar to Downhill the XC race teams are looking for UCI points as they will be after the limited World Series team spots.
Currently Unconfirmed Top World Cup XC Racers:
- Rebecca Henderson (Primaflor Mondraker) - 1286 UCI Ranking Points
- Anne Tauber (Orbea Factory XC) - 899 UCI Ranking Points
- David Campos (Orbea Factory XC) - 641 UCI Ranking Points
- Chiara Teocchi (Orbea Factory XC) - 1098 UCI Ranking Points
- Simon Andreassen (Cannondale Factory Racing) - 1382 UCI Ranking Points
- Kate Courtney (Scott-SRAM MTB) - 1474 UCI Ranking Points
- Anton Cooper (Trek Factory Racing) - 392 UCI Ranking Points
- Jennifer Jackson (Liv Factory Racing) - 1012 Ranking Points
Enduro
Finally, in Enduro World Cup racing the list of currently unconfirmed riders is pretty small with several big names already stating their plans for 2025.
So far we have seen Jack Menzies announce he is without a team for this season, and 2021 EWS series winner Mélanie Pugin is stepping away from the sport. Jose Borges has also shared he is trying something new in 2025 after leaving Canyon at the end of last year.
Amongst the riders who have yet to share their 2025 plans the biggest name by far is Hattie Harnden, who coming off a World Cup series victory, left Trek after the pausing of its Enduro race program. We haven't received any confirmation that she has signed for anyone yet, but as a multidiscipline talent, we hope she has been able to get something sorted for 25.
Currently Unconfirmed Top World Cup Enduro Racers:
- Adrien Dailly (Lapierre Gravity Collective)
- Raphaela Richter (Simplon Trailblazers)
- Remi Gauvin (Rocky Mountain Gravity Racing)
- Kevin Miquel (Specialized Enduro Team)
- Hattie Harnden (Trek Factory Racing)
- Louis Jeandel (Commencal Enduro Project)
- Hugo Pigeon (Scott SR Suntour Team)
In Freeride the bubble was even bigger cause for a while every random person who posted some shit on Instagram and bought followers was getting sponsor deals.
WB has pushed Enduro off the cliff and could give a damn about the racers. Don't get me started on how unfair the points process is and for any athlete that does not live in Europe. These athletes deserve to be compensated fairly for risking their lives to follow their dreams. Instead they are barely scraping by and barely managing to support themselves no thanks to the MTB industry and the UCI. I call BS on all of it
Here are the top ten fortune 500 companies - all of which made a profit, some of which made a record profit, in 2024. Every single one of these companies sponsors thousands, perhaps tens of thousands of teams across just the US. Is anyone aware whether any support a single rider, let alone team? I did see Gee Atherton was doing something with a company in the UAE. Jokes aside, Walmart would be an unreal sponsor for any team.
Walmart
Amazon
State Grid
Saudi Aramco
Sinopec Group
China National Petroleum
Apple
UnitedHealth Group
Berkshire Hathaway
CVS Health
Now imagine there are 490 more of these that also made enormous profits in 2024. Profits that not a single bike company could touch.
They could also take their money and sponsor one of the large World Tour teams and race the TDF and get major coverage.
That does not, fortunately or unfortunately, include MTB, especially the gravity disciplines. The audience just isn't that big, and most of it is male, 30-50. Which would be appealing thanks to a high level of disposable income except we all use old phones, crappy cars and cut rate health insurance so we can spend more money on bikes.
The Ukraine war has contributed to a rise in bicycle prices, though not directly, by disrupting global supply chains and increasing the cost of materials, leading to a moderate price increase for bicycles, with estimates ranging from a few percentage points to around 10% depending on the bike type and region.
The war caused disruptions in the supply of key components like aluminum and steel, which are used in bicycle manufacturing, leading to higher costs for manufacturers.
Increased energy costs:
The war also led to rising energy prices, impacting production costs across industries including bicycle manufacturing.
Some manufacturers in regions affected by the war faced labor shortages, further impacting production capacity.
By now we are used to riders announcing their departure from a team and their arrival at a new team at different times, so they can be in the news twice, of course PB runs an article with all known departures and later one with all confirmed signings… but an article like the one above is genius, that can be done every week, or even every day if need be, until the season starts…
To be given a wildcard event entry a UCI MTB Team will be judged on the following criteria:
- UCI team ranking, current and previous season
- Profile of any individual riders
- UCI Team composition (multi-category, multi-gender)
- Profile of team sponsors (out of industry, global, etc.)
- Media profile of team (social media, etc.)
- Any injury issues during current or previous season
- Anti-doping history
- Home country of team
- Continental series team standing
That said. Kate is such a big name… I’m sure she could get in and there’d already been conversations.
Maybe Mtb is getting close, it feels like we have just come off the back of a NORBA, WC esque bikes everywhere type rise. Heres to a solid future.
Interestingly the Enduro sdection of "unsigned riders" was pretty slim, consideringt he sport is dead!
And rumour Irish Henry Kerr has a team too.
Kids , if you want to professional ride bikes best stay skinny, get ultra fit, have a freakish V02 max and only enjoy descents for a hobby
There’s limited to no life left in DH or Enduro
Both as UCI will be dead or unobtainable soon