[UPDATED] Which DH Teams Will Get UCI World Series Team Status from Warner Bros. in 2025?

With team news continuing to arrive daily, we have added up the points to figure out which teams are currently topping the ranks in the pursuit of World Series team status.
As the publication date for the 2025 teams draws closer, we have looked through the UCI points and the current team rosters to calculate the top 15 World Cup Downhill teams. While there are a few big names without confirmed team moves, there have already been enough team changes to get a useful look at which teams have fared well in the off-season and which may be in trouble. We will update the team rankings as further transfer news is announced.
Check out our current World Cup team ranking calculations below.
What are the Rules?
To guarantee a spot as one of the exclusive World Series race teams in 2025, a team must be amongst the top 15 teams in the UCI Gravity rankings at the start of the season. An opportunity to apply for the status will be sent out to teams meeting this criteria. The rules state the top 15 rankings will be released three weeks after the January 15 deadline for UCI MTB Team registration.
The UCI will use a slightly different system to calculate the rankings than in 2024. For 2025, the UCI will calculate the rankings by "adding the points of the 4 highest scored riders of each team without making a distinction between men elite, men juniors, women elite and women juniors. Only the results of the finals are taken into account." The current rankings for 2024 were calculated using the two best-placed men and the best-placed woman of each team.
|A UCI gravity team ranking is calculated using by adding the point of the 4 highest scored riders of each team without making a distinction between men elite, men juniors, women elite and women juniors. Only the results of the finals are taken into account.—UCI 4.16.006
If a team is not offered a World Series Team status based on its ranking, then the next option will be a season-long Wildcard entry. The season-long Wildcard entry will grant a maximum of five teams the full UCI MTB World Series status without needing to be amongst the top-ranked teams. These five teams will be selected "at the discretion of the UCI" based on these criteria:
- UCI team ranking, current and previous season
- Profile of any individual riders
- UCI Team composition (multi-category, multi-gender)
- Profile of team sponsors (out of industry, global, etc.)
- Media profile of team (social media, etc.)
- Any injury issues during current or previous season
- Anti-doping history
What are the Current Standings? [UPDATED January 24]
After the first set of team announcements for 2025, the YT Mob leads the current team rankings with a 3,199-point haul. Holding the second highest points total is the Commencal/Muc-Off team, with its recent signing of Loris Vergier placing it 12 points back. Taking third place is the Canyon CLLCTV Factory Team as it saw a big increase in points with the addition of Marine Cabirou.
The addition of Henri Kiefer sees an increase in points for the Canyon CLLCTV race team in the all-important team rankings with it passing the threshold of 3,000 points. The Canyon team remains in third place before a point gap of 1,066 to the Specialized Gravity team in fourth. The gap between the third and fourth-ranked teams is large enough to cover the current points total of the Pivot Factory Racing team which sits in 19th before any potential new signings.
Top 15 Teams Based on the 2025 Ranking System:
- YT Mob // 3199
- Commencal/Muc-Off By Riding Addiction // 3187
- Canyon CLLCTV Factory Team // 3014
- Specialized Gravity // 1948
- Norco Factory Racing // 1929
- Orbea FMD // 1912
- Giant Factory Off-Road Team - DH // 1903
- Trek Factory Racing Gravity // 1898
- Mondraker Factory Racing // 1889
- MS Racing // 1719
- Commencal Les Orres // 1714
- AON Racing // 1701
- Santa Cruz Syndicate // 1646
- Frameworks Racing // 1590
- Scott Downhill Factory // 1557
Current Teams Ranked 16-20 Based on the 2025 Ranking System:
- Intense Factory Racing // 1366
- Goodman Santacruz // 1154
- Rogue Racing // 1149
- Pivot Factory Racing // 993
- Cube Factory Racing // 721
Editors Note: With some big team moves still to be announced, we may see these positions change over the coming weeks. While the rankings are likely to change, the teams near the top of the list can be confident that they will be offered the World Series team status.
Most Valuable Riders
Looking closer at the individual rider points, Vali Höll added the highest number of ranking points to her team in 2025. After adjusting her points total to follow the rules that "only the results of the finals are taken into account" for the World Series team status rankings, Höll has a points total of 1,465. Just over two hundred points back, Marine Cabirou is sitting on 1,257 points before Andreas Kolb in third overall and the highest-ranked male rider. Interestingly, Loic Bruni is the highest-ranked Downhill rider in the Elite Men's ranking
, but after only taking finals points he loses just short of two hundred points, placing him behind Andreas Kolb and Benoit Coulanges. Currently, the top nine riders in this chart could form a team on their own and sit inside the top 15 teams.
These top 25 riders feature two racers who are yet to confirm their plans for 2025. They are Camille Balancheand Loris Vergier. Both carry a significant amount of ranking points, which could cause some changes in the rankings depending on where they sign in 25.
Talking Points [UPDATED January 24]6 Teams Currently Have Four Riders with Guaranteed World Cup Entry
After publishing this article with just two teams using points from four riders who could race finals no matter what the latest team signings have seen this number grow to six.
After breaking down the point totals for the teams, it is the Commencal/Muc-Off, Giant Factory team, Trek Factory Racing, MS Racing, Commencal Les Orres and AON Racing teams with at least four riders eligible for World Cup racing under their individual UCI ranking point totals. Comparing the Downhill team rankings to our calculations for the XC teams (full XC team rankings article coming soon!), we find the top 13 teams all have at least four riders who hold enough UCI ranking points to enter the series as individuals.
As this is the first year where UCI ranking points have mattered it will be interesting to see how the top teams develop as they will aim to maximise point totals in future seasons. With the removal of protected status, it will be worth watching the point totals of riders who were previously protected to finals. Without protected status in 2025, all riders will now need to perform at every race to gather the finals points needed to improve a team's ranking for the 2026 season. The Top Elite Women are the Most Valuable Riders to Teams
After changes to the rules to allow the best four riders on a team to contribute points without "distinction between men elite, men juniors, women elite and women juniors", the top Elite Women are now incredibly valuable to the top teams.
Vali Höll, the top-ranked rider, holds 1,465 eligible points for the World Series team rankings, allowing her to rank 11th if she was on a team by herself. The top three elite women of Höll, Marine Cabirou and Myriam Nicole hold over one thousand points coming into 2025 and all feature in the current top three ranked teams in our list.
Teams that have already done the work to represent a varied group of riders across categories are seeing some good results in our early version of the team rankings. Looking at teams like Specialized Gravity or Mondraker Factory Racing, who currently only have three elite male riders, are opening themselves up to potentially miss out on a top-ranking spot in future years as its three riders are all competing with each other for ranking points from events like World Cups and World Champs. By spreading riders across men's, women's and junior racing, there are chances to gain from different point pools. Some Big Teams May Miss the Top 15 Cut
Following the latest round of team announcements and with the list of unconfirmed riders shrinking there are not many points left for teams to make many big moves in our current rankings. Amongst those who are currently outside the top15 and won't receive an automatic invite for World Series status, there is Intense Factory Racing (16), Pivot Factory Racing (19), Cube Factory Racing (20), Continental Atherton (21) and the Yeti Factory Race team (22).
If a team misses the top 15 cut but is still ranked inside the top 20 they could still receive a World Series invite if any of the teams ranked inside the top 15 refuse. If this does not happen then the teams who miss the cut will be hoping to be offered one of the season-long wildcard spots. Points Needed to Make the Current Top 15 in our Rankings:
Intense Factory Racing - 192
Pivot Factory Racing - 565
Cube Factory Racing - 837
Continental Atherton - 939
Yeti Factory Race Team - 1111Riders Who Have Yet to Announce 2025 Teams & their Eligible UCI Ranking Points for World Series Team Status:
Camille Balanche - 439
Elise Empey - 340
Greg Williamson - 325
Luke Wayman - 314
Remy Meier-Smith - 203
From where I sit -- they provide nothing of value. They don't organize events (the locals do), they don't own any venues, they don't sell cycling products....they're just a fat, anal retentive, middle man.
Speaking of stupid useless entities that create and enforce rules what the hell is the point of our courts and legal system. Seems like they just come up with a bunch of silly, convoluted rules for society. All they do is help pad the pockets of lawyers and law enforcement. Those greedy bastards!
And sure the bike industry is imploding right now, and sure racing is basically advertising, and sure the reduced exposure to racers and brands and teams at this time is a shitty idea - and sure we have no clue what the 2024 WB viewing stats actually were since WB won't release any of that information, and sure many of the races were poorly attended vs. previous years and sure no one could find the f*cking races online (much less non-fans) and sure Snowshoe got dumped in 2024, and sure this is all completely incomprehensible and sure we have no clue what happens to Daprela or 75% of the wildcard we still love evevn if they don't qualify. But know this - surely UCI and WB have no f*cking clue what they're doing to the sport.
It's an F1 type of crowd now baby, because F1 is exactly like downhill bi-cycles. Foot. Powered. Bi. Cycles. Just like F1. That's who wins and that's the point.
UCI Conti series XC in Dunedin on weekend was $80 entry. While the DH at Coronet this weekend is $140 ish (same as the other national series races). I assume the cost difference between XC and DH is largely due to uplift costs for DH riders
I'm willing to be put straight by someone more into F1 car racing as indeed as I mentioned, my knowledge regarding the sport is (very) limited.
F1 nobody races a 15,8 usd Million car around ….
But with those (XC/DH), while a UCI event does come with significant costs, its not really the UCI taking a "cut" as such. As an eaxample, a Cat 1 event comes with a UCI "calendar fee" of 1000 Euro, that goes to the UCI. However the bigger cost is in providing the mandated minimum prizemoney (~5000 euro for a Cat 1), paying for doping control, and also some expenses with commisaires (who are often volunteers).
So yes. Very significant costs the organiser needs to cover (which can be reflected in entry fees). But very little of that money is going to UCI.
It moves the story from WC to feeder series, where more talent can be fostered and gain experience. You can still have a rags to riches story, a team just needs to choose its riders to allow for that.
I think a big part of my sentiment is also what the Americans like to call "the American dream". I think we all love to see how any rider can get to the world cup races if they're good enough and they can get their funds together. Now they're left at the mercy of the teams to pick them up. What would we have gotten to see of Nina Hoffmann if she only entered the world cups after she got signed by the Syndicate?
I am arguing w/ the way UCI and WB have handled most of this however from broadcasting / paywalls (which I paid) and other facets. I'm not seeing the sense of a full throttle at this time, culling out actually legit & talented, experienced pro's who now dont have rides and are forced into the "shame" of continental / regional races they've alrady spent years going through. Andrew Neethling argues the culling by this much this soon is probably a mistake vs. say doing it over 1-3 years.
The hill I die on is the F1 analogy (which even Neethling / Minaar & others have openly mocked). I get that DH is an open forum to develop & test new tech. F1 does this, but aside from that - zero comparison of a baking-in-the-sun, fuel & rubber guzzling & burning, motorhead raving, pavement & urban entirely interplanetary speed of F1 vs. bi-cycles in the woods, by foot and hand, without engines. I'll take another concussion before I agree to this absurd analogy.
Hobo show. I am using that from now on... nice!
I remember it well as back then I watched every race religiously and had done for a good few years. And was a little bitter about the fact that that year a mate of mine had put him in their fantasy league team as a relatively cheap filler rider, (you know, one of those randos who was generally mid-pack, but could occasionally pull a podium out of the bag on a good day, with some luck and a tailwind...) based off of a few good results in the off season, and then earned an absolute shit ton of points from him. Exactly the sort of thing lots of people, myself included, used to love about downhill racing
getting there is an incredible feat, and should be celebrated, but it’s not winning.
Winning is winning.
And possibly unknown to you, but not “unknown”
I loved my days privateer racing at local/regional/provincial/national races, and I think the new format might actually put more emphasis on those races. Racers can get a sense of the lifestyle, and a much more reasonable cost of entry, and it provides the larger WC teams a place to scout new talent
Or if a team has an over reliance on one rider and that rider gets injured early in the season this year, then that team (and rider) could fail to qualify for the following year? Like if Vali Holl got injured? Would the team, and riders on it, only qualify next season through the wildcard slot? I guess that's what the wildcard is for, but that wouldn't help the rider if their contract is up.
For DH you have to be prepared to travel, especially if you live up the north of Scotland.
You can be Scottish and national champion but come in 7th in the national rankings.
Its good for the majority and those willing/prepared to travel to support the series. I like this but I am not spending 80 hours and 6 days holidays minimum driving to Wales and back this year for national points!
I hear there may well be a 4th race at Fort William this year too thats not announced yet... could be a big one.
I see in one section it mentions, more specifically, the DH World Cup (i.e. not nationals or some other race)...
A team standing is drawn up for each round of the UCI Downhill World Cup. Only
riders registered in a UCI ELITE MTB TEAM UCI MTB WORLD SERIES TEAM
or a UCI MTB TEAM can score points for their team in accordance with the team
standing table in article 4.11.020.
and for the future this makes the series even more interesting because a broad team rooster is key!
why just 4 racers yet to be confirmed?! what about loris?
...All this yet he's the second winning-est rider amongst males there's ever been.
If you ask me, there should be some stipulation where a rider can still be accepted if they didn't perform the previous season based on their career's success as long as their reason for the lack of performance was due to injury. Injuries happen a ton in this sport, and it's not fair at all for anyone to be at risk of missing out on competing because they had a bad crash a year ago.
I'm also wondering is Camille Balanche could go to TFR or Scott, they would be the only teams with big enough budgets surely?
Anyway, I think the biggest gripe a lot of us have is the thinning of the field. I think a great way to fix this is have like a DH2 & DH3, similar to some motorsports. They typically don't do all the rounds, have less run time, even a shorter race, and have some restrictions to make it cheaper. Maybe that looks like off the shelf bikes only, not even allowing after market linkages. Maybe even a control tyre, wheel, or suspension product. Keeping DH1 as the marque sport, where prototypes bikes, tyres, suspension etc are all allowed.
Anyway, will be interesting to see where they take it. I think we really do need to try to keep an open mind. WB wouldn't have bought the rights to intentionally drive it in to the ground. They want to make money, and they know a good product is ultimately how you do that. They are highly likely to make mistakes along the way.
(I appreciate the paywall is the other major issue, but I honestly think if the product is good enough, many of us will cough up, the underlying issue currently is we don't see value in the product offered)
*puts on flame suit, pins back with peg...
Tldr: selling WC DH to the Red Bull crowd for free vs. charging the Discovery crowd to watch a sport they don't care about? A losing battle with only one casualty, unless they really pull something clever out of the bag to bring back the fans that have sacked it off and attract new eyes too.
(I'm genuinely interested to hear a good reason, if someone has one. In my opinion, teams in individual sports just make it messy.)
It's an individual sport, while I understand why and how factory teams exist and make sense, I don't really understand what is gained by limiting the number of teams and introducing criteria for their qualification instead of limiting participants.
I'll use Bernard Kerr as an example. He's maybe someone a lot of people are familiar with because of his YouTube channel.
Let's say Pivot Factory Racing isn't in the top 15 teams. BK's in the top 50 so he's going to be able to compete at the WC races. What's his pit situation like? Does he get a stall in the paddock for the bus or is he elsewhere? Does he get none of that and has to pit with the British National Team? Or can he pit at anyone else's pit that has space? Does the UCI have a "Non-Team Unified Pit" available? Does that mean he can't bring any line spotters? What about a mechanic? What space does he have for spare parts?
Let's say he does the first half of the season as a top 50 rider at all the races having non-ideal pits as a solo setup...but then gets a call a week beforehand that PFR has been given a wildcard spot so he is allowed to bring in The Full Team Setup - bus, the mechanics, and other team members. Are the mechanics available? Does the rest of the Pivot crew drop everything and fly in from everywhere? Or would he be better served by not even bringing the bus in and just sticking with the compromised pitting situation?
I'm really curious how that's all going to shake out! Whatever it is will hopefully not detract from really great racing!
@tiffe Interesting point, I guess in general it is a way to allow clear talent (as judged by team owners) in. Although I think for that situation, additional rules such as x-number of podiums in the last x-years can also help.
To me, the teams just seems to create lots of gaps and open questions, maybe more than they are solving.
Phil Atwill doing practice on a hard tail, the denim destroyer, mad rain races where privateers could make a name for themselves. All lost in time because of the f*cking UCI.
Secondly, when was a privateer last in the top 20 of a race? In the Pro men's it's been at least 10 years. ( not counting Deprella)
The reason that the women are more valuable is because their fields are smaller. The high scoring places each race round are distributed among fewer women, therefore the women accumulate more points than the men. For example, if I randomly assign 1 to 5 points 10 times (race rounds) to a group of 20 people, and then I do the same for a group of 50 people, the group of 20 people is far more likely to have individuals with the higher scores.
He's also right in that I've never seen a DH race that had more women entered than men. Please point me to the race results of any you know of.
He's also right about 'interest'. For example, 98% of Pinkbike readers are male, though there is no barrier to women reading Pinkbike. That's quite a difference.
Maybe everyone doesn't like seeing the lower to mid pack riders having a chance but being British I love the underdogs (until they become successful, then we must turn on them).
However, I think it would be more important to have series where people can make their name and actually get to race below world cup level than celebrate a privateer having a lucky race every few years.
Easily? It would take an epic paradigm shift for that to happen and possibly a switch to a parallel universe.
Also a team of world series status can have a 'guest rider'. Though this is for only 2 events It used to be only one event. So long story short, ya I'm not entirely sure lol. I believe there was another rule that basically said winning your national event (whichever one is UCI-sanctioned as the nat) is a guaranteed entry so you could still run as a privateer (a la Frida Ronning). Though you'd hope anybody winning a nat in a competitive country is getting picked up on a team already.
Before you had to have 60 UCI points to register as a Junior which no one did, so it's not that different. At least in Aus you have a couple of UCI races (and NZ) and National Champs before the world cup to try and get top 100 or Golden ticket before the first world cup. South America's continental races are after the WC is over
Page 52 says how many points are available based on the classification of the race. It’s 90 for an elite win at a conti series race
The calendar gives the classification for all the races www.uci.org/calendar/mtb/1voMyukVGR4iZMhMlDfRv0?discipline=MTB
Points are useful if your are going for the series overall or to get in the Top 50 otherwise just getting a Top 5 will get you a wc race entry
Teams will need to get and retain the highest ranked riders to be a locked in team.
Without the points of the individual the whole team ain’t going racing.
It’s certainly interesting right now.
assets.ctfassets.net/761l7gh5x5an/42H9bdLhZapXY8bU7Y66xJ/c5cab52fd752fdae150d97eb9b8faf1c/2025_UCI_MTB_Rules_-_Part_IV_-_Rule_Changes_-_EN.pdf
Do I understand correctly that all but the 5 teams that sign up for 2025 and earn UCI MTB WORLD SERIES TEAM status via top 15 rankings or a wild card are actually UCI MTB WORLD SERIES TEAM for 2026, and some even for 2027? What is the way now for an entirely NEW TEAM to make sure they race in the World Cup in 2026? Sounds like it possible by buying out riders only? I don't like the fact that the World Cup is becoming so hermetic. In such circumstances, someone like Aaron Gwin, who finished 9th in his first World Cup, would have no chance to show himself to the world
One almighty sh*t show.
Chris Ball: Do I get to race?"
If you dont like watching exciting and good racing, just use the little red button --->If you DO like watching exciting and good racing, just use the little green button --->
f*cking UCI / Discovery / Warner Bros sucks.