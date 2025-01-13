Powered by Outside

[UPDATED] Which DH Teams Will Get UCI World Series Team Status from Warner Bros. in 2025?

Jan 23, 2025
by Ed Spratt  
Loic Bruni picked up in 2024 right were he left off in 2023

With team news continuing to arrive daily, we have added up the points to figure out which teams are currently topping the ranks in the pursuit of World Series team status.

As the publication date for the 2025 teams draws closer, we have looked through the UCI points and the current team rosters to calculate the top 15 World Cup Downhill teams. While there are a few big names without confirmed team moves, there have already been enough team changes to get a useful look at which teams have fared well in the off-season and which may be in trouble. We will update the team rankings as further transfer news is announced.

Check out our current World Cup team ranking calculations below.


What are the Rules?

To guarantee a spot as one of the exclusive World Series race teams in 2025, a team must be amongst the top 15 teams in the UCI Gravity rankings at the start of the season. An opportunity to apply for the status will be sent out to teams meeting this criteria. The rules state the top 15 rankings will be released three weeks after the January 15 deadline for UCI MTB Team registration.

The UCI will use a slightly different system to calculate the rankings than in 2024. For 2025, the UCI will calculate the rankings by "adding the points of the 4 highest scored riders of each team without making a distinction between men elite, men juniors, women elite and women juniors. Only the results of the finals are taken into account." The current rankings for 2024 were calculated using the two best-placed men and the best-placed woman of each team.

bigquotesA UCI gravity team ranking is calculated using by adding the point of the 4 highest scored riders of each team without making a distinction between men elite, men juniors, women elite and women juniors. Only the results of the finals are taken into account.UCI 4.16.006

If a team is not offered a World Series Team status based on its ranking, then the next option will be a season-long Wildcard entry. The season-long Wildcard entry will grant a maximum of five teams the full UCI MTB World Series status without needing to be amongst the top-ranked teams. These five teams will be selected "at the discretion of the UCI" based on these criteria:

- UCI team ranking, current and previous season
- Profile of any individual riders
- UCI Team composition (multi-category, multi-gender)
- Profile of team sponsors (out of industry, global, etc.)
- Media profile of team (social media, etc.)
- Any injury issues during current or previous season
- Anti-doping history


What are the Current Standings? [UPDATED January 24]


After the first set of team announcements for 2025, the YT Mob leads the current team rankings with a 3,199-point haul. Holding the second highest points total is the Commencal/Muc-Off team, with its recent signing of Loris Vergier placing it 12 points back. Taking third place is the Canyon CLLCTV Factory Team as it saw a big increase in points with the addition of Marine Cabirou.

The addition of Henri Kiefer sees an increase in points for the Canyon CLLCTV race team in the all-important team rankings with it passing the threshold of 3,000 points. The Canyon team remains in third place before a point gap of 1,066 to the Specialized Gravity team in fourth. The gap between the third and fourth-ranked teams is large enough to cover the current points total of the Pivot Factory Racing team which sits in 19th before any potential new signings.

Top 15 Teams Based on the 2025 Ranking System:


- YT Mob // 3199
- Commencal/Muc-Off By Riding Addiction // 3187
- Canyon CLLCTV Factory Team // 3014
- Specialized Gravity // 1948
- Norco Factory Racing // 1929
- Orbea FMD // 1912
- Giant Factory Off-Road Team - DH // 1903
- Trek Factory Racing Gravity // 1898
- Mondraker Factory Racing // 1889
- MS Racing // 1719
- Commencal Les Orres // 1714
- AON Racing // 1701
- Santa Cruz Syndicate // 1646
- Frameworks Racing // 1590
- Scott Downhill Factory // 1557
Current Teams Ranked 16-20 Based on the 2025 Ranking System:

- Intense Factory Racing // 1366
- Goodman Santacruz // 1154
- Rogue Racing // 1149
- Pivot Factory Racing // 993
- Cube Factory Racing // 721

Editors Note: With some big team moves still to be announced, we may see these positions change over the coming weeks. While the rankings are likely to change, the teams near the top of the list can be confident that they will be offered the World Series team status.


Most Valuable Riders


Looking closer at the individual rider points, Vali Höll added the highest number of ranking points to her team in 2025. After adjusting her points total to follow the rules that "only the results of the finals are taken into account" for the World Series team status rankings, Höll has a points total of 1,465. Just over two hundred points back, Marine Cabirou is sitting on 1,257 points before Andreas Kolb in third overall and the highest-ranked male rider. Interestingly, Loic Bruni is the highest-ranked Downhill rider in the Elite Men's ranking, but after only taking finals points he loses just short of two hundred points, placing him behind Andreas Kolb and Benoit Coulanges. Currently, the top nine riders in this chart could form a team on their own and sit inside the top 15 teams.

These top 25 riders feature two racers who are yet to confirm their plans for 2025. They are Camille Balancheand Loris Vergier. Both carry a significant amount of ranking points, which could cause some changes in the rankings depending on where they sign in 25.


Talking Points [UPDATED January 24]

6 Teams Currently Have Four Riders with Guaranteed World Cup Entry

photo

After publishing this article with just two teams using points from four riders who could race finals no matter what the latest team signings have seen this number grow to six.

After breaking down the point totals for the teams, it is the Commencal/Muc-Off, Giant Factory team, Trek Factory Racing, MS Racing, Commencal Les Orres and AON Racing teams with at least four riders eligible for World Cup racing under their individual UCI ranking point totals. Comparing the Downhill team rankings to our calculations for the XC teams (full XC team rankings article coming soon!), we find the top 13 teams all have at least four riders who hold enough UCI ranking points to enter the series as individuals.

As this is the first year where UCI ranking points have mattered it will be interesting to see how the top teams develop as they will aim to maximise point totals in future seasons. With the removal of protected status, it will be worth watching the point totals of riders who were previously protected to finals. Without protected status in 2025, all riders will now need to perform at every race to gather the finals points needed to improve a team's ranking for the 2026 season.


The Top Elite Women are the Most Valuable Riders to Teams

The world champ and takes a well earned drink.

After changes to the rules to allow the best four riders on a team to contribute points without "distinction between men elite, men juniors, women elite and women juniors", the top Elite Women are now incredibly valuable to the top teams.

Vali Höll, the top-ranked rider, holds 1,465 eligible points for the World Series team rankings, allowing her to rank 11th if she was on a team by herself. The top three elite women of Höll, Marine Cabirou and Myriam Nicole hold over one thousand points coming into 2025 and all feature in the current top three ranked teams in our list.

Teams that have already done the work to represent a varied group of riders across categories are seeing some good results in our early version of the team rankings. Looking at teams like Specialized Gravity or Mondraker Factory Racing, who currently only have three elite male riders, are opening themselves up to potentially miss out on a top-ranking spot in future years as its three riders are all competing with each other for ranking points from events like World Cups and World Champs. By spreading riders across men's, women's and junior racing, there are chances to gain from different point pools.


Some Big Teams May Miss the Top 15 Cut

Bernard Kerr s wanted redemption here in Wales since Jackson Goldstone pipped him in 2022.

Following the latest round of team announcements and with the list of unconfirmed riders shrinking there are not many points left for teams to make many big moves in our current rankings. Amongst those who are currently outside the top15 and won't receive an automatic invite for World Series status, there is Intense Factory Racing (16), Pivot Factory Racing (19), Cube Factory Racing (20), Continental Atherton (21) and the Yeti Factory Race team (22).

If a team misses the top 15 cut but is still ranked inside the top 20 they could still receive a World Series invite if any of the teams ranked inside the top 15 refuse. If this does not happen then the teams who miss the cut will be hoping to be offered one of the season-long wildcard spots.

Points Needed to Make the Current Top 15 in our Rankings:

Intense Factory Racing - 192
Pivot Factory Racing - 565
Cube Factory Racing - 837
Continental Atherton - 939
Yeti Factory Race Team - 1111

Riders Who Have Yet to Announce 2025 Teams & their Eligible UCI Ranking Points for World Series Team Status:

Camille Balanche - 439
Elise Empey - 340
Greg Williamson - 325
Luke Wayman - 314
Remy Meier-Smith - 203



Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Race Analysis Racing Rumours World Cup DH


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
4,294 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Matt Beer's 15 Tips for Mountain Biking in Wet & Cold Weather
46208 views
Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive
40393 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
37073 views
KrankE MTB Offers Analog Conversion Kits for Your eMTB
31475 views
Adolf Silva's First Video Injury Update After Rampage Crash
29578 views
Slack Randoms: CNC-Machined "Luxury" Gravel eBikes, 32" Specific Stems & More
29005 views
Which DH Teams Will Get UCI World Series Team Status from Warner Bros. for 2026 & 2027?
28420 views
A Brief History of Gearbox Mountain Bikes
26090 views

230 Comments
  • 31220
 How f*cking needlessly complicated can the fairly simple question "who can ride a bike down a hill the fastest?" be? What is the point in any of this? Somebody please explain.
  • 40137
flag warmerdamj FL (Jan 13, 2025 at 12:37) (Below Threshold)
 The point is to put the absolute best racers only in front of us.
  • 1689
 It's seems as though the UCI exists solely to come up with silly, convoluted rules for bike racers. Somehow, they've managed to convince the world that they are necessary in order for races to be "sanctioned." Oh, and to be an intermediary between media behemoths and bike racers.

From where I sit -- they provide nothing of value. They don't organize events (the locals do), they don't own any venues, they don't sell cycling products....they're just a fat, anal retentive, middle man.
  • 44101
flag warmerdamj FL (Jan 13, 2025 at 14:31) (Below Threshold)
 @gally-nh: yes, good job. Being the governing body for global cycling that is exactly what they do. They come up with rules and enforce them for races to be sanctioned and fair at the top level. Without them people would be free to take PEDs, put all sorts of illegal things an their bikes and generally do what ever they want.

Speaking of stupid useless entities that create and enforce rules what the hell is the point of our courts and legal system. Seems like they just come up with a bunch of silly, convoluted rules for society. All they do is help pad the pockets of lawyers and law enforcement. Those greedy bastards!
  • 7716
 Look - its this simple: its exactly like F1 my man. Just like F1, and WB / UCI are bringing downhill to the WORLD. The WORLD!

And sure the bike industry is imploding right now, and sure racing is basically advertising, and sure the reduced exposure to racers and brands and teams at this time is a shitty idea - and sure we have no clue what the 2024 WB viewing stats actually were since WB won't release any of that information, and sure many of the races were poorly attended vs. previous years and sure no one could find the f*cking races online (much less non-fans) and sure Snowshoe got dumped in 2024, and sure this is all completely incomprehensible and sure we have no clue what happens to Daprela or 75% of the wildcard we still love evevn if they don't qualify. But know this - surely UCI and WB have no f*cking clue what they're doing to the sport.

It's an F1 type of crowd now baby, because F1 is exactly like downhill bi-cycles. Foot. Powered. Bi. Cycles. Just like F1. That's who wins and that's the point.
  • 262
 @warmerdamj:I think the problem is the cut they take, Knowing people who have run UCI races in NZ and UCI ask a for HUGE cut. This means all races in NZ have gone from around a $80-$100 to nearing $250 for UCI certified races. Rules serve a purpose but it's seems alot of the UCI actions are there to justify there purpose rather than making the sport safer and fair. If the cops came in and demanded a cut of every business making them have to double their costs there would be riots.
  • 82
 So if your on a tearer one day at your local you should be okay to race world cups?
  • 711
flag warmerdamj FL (Jan 13, 2025 at 20:01) (Below Threshold)
 @bigwillj: There is lots of regular gravel races and XCM races that cost around or over $200 so this really isn't that crazy. I mean, it is. But it's unfortunately pretty normal. BCBR is over 2k for 7 days and that doesn't include any meal plans or accommodation. Sadly $200+ race days are the norm now for a well organized event.
  • 155
 @Mtn-Goat-13: As the continental race series start up, I'm sure teams will form around them and act as feeders into WC teams. If you want to see the non qualifying athletes so bad, you'll get a chance to see them there. Despite the harsh change now, I'm certain this will be a net positive for the sport as more riders get a chance to develop in races they actually have a chance of winning.
  • 82
 Isn't the answer to this any team that can afford to play I'd love to see some rich fucker just roll out a set of performing circus clowns just to spice it up a bit , obviously they would need to be world ranking clowns
  • 40
 @bigwillj: which UCI races are charging $250 in NZ? And are they commercial events?

UCI Conti series XC in Dunedin on weekend was $80 entry. While the DH at Coronet this weekend is $140 ish (same as the other national series races). I assume the cost difference between XC and DH is largely due to uplift costs for DH riders
  • 41
 The point is generating revenue
  • 1216
flag Y12Sentinel (Jan 14, 2025 at 5:44) (Below Threshold)
 WC DH IS DEAD
  • 171
 Dh isnt f1. Its some backwoods hobo show compared to f1, supercross etc. this isnt the path forward for such a small niche within a niche sport
  • 142
 @makripper6: The often made comparison to F1 car racing is super irrelevant compared to most other sports. I don't claim to know much about F1 car racing but it seems to me that the most important aspects just have nothing to do with what the enthusiast or amateur would do or could learn from, aside from maybe playing video games/simulators. Whether you ride trail or DH (or anything in between), you could always learn things about cornering, body position, jumping, picking lines etc from watching how the pros go. Because of aerodynamic downforce, F1 cars have more grip at higher speeds which completely changes how to accelerate, brake and corner even for the amateur or enthusiast racing go-karts. So F1 car racing really is a spectator sport and attracts a very different audience compared to mountainbike racing which may also attract spectators who merely like to watch, but also (and I feel still primarily) attracts amateurs and enthusiasts who can to some extend relate to what the racers are doing, be inspired and want to learn.

I'm willing to be put straight by someone more into F1 car racing as indeed as I mentioned, my knowledge regarding the sport is (very) limited.
  • 111
 @vinay: my over arcing point is that they are trying to make it something its not. They are trying to make a dolphin climb a tree.
  • 80
 @makripper6: I agree. This two sports are not comparable in turns of money and business. the viewers are a total different target group than F1 . How is watching DH the ones who can relate somehow and ride very likely too MTB.
F1 nobody races a 15,8 usd Million car around ….
  • 40
 @makripper6: yep, i think people WANT it to be like f1 in terms of coverage but its quite clear that its basically rally, or enduro is rally... DH is more spectacle a la drag racing. so not even hobo, maybe more redneck lol
  • 52
 @gally-nh: It is not the UCI, its Chris Ball...
  • 20
 @Cabin: The people I know where running enduro events, generally they cost a bit more to run to start with.
  • 20
 @bigwillj: gotcha. My experience/knowledge has been with XC/DH, so unsure what the EDR requirements are.

But with those (XC/DH), while a UCI event does come with significant costs, its not really the UCI taking a "cut" as such. As an eaxample, a Cat 1 event comes with a UCI "calendar fee" of 1000 Euro, that goes to the UCI. However the bigger cost is in providing the mandated minimum prizemoney (~5000 euro for a Cat 1), paying for doping control, and also some expenses with commisaires (who are often volunteers).

So yes. Very significant costs the organiser needs to cover (which can be reflected in entry fees). But very little of that money is going to UCI.
  • 32
 Without spending much time going over the changes, heres my brief takeaway The big teams, are still the big teams, they will do what they need to ensure their spot Its made consistent riders, who can score points more valuable to teams who want to guarantee their status Its made junior, and female riders more enticing for teams to support theres still a pathway for individual outstanding riders to get to the big show. It should make the big show more important its provided incentive for feeder series to develop talent if and when I tune in to a WC DH weekend, I should be watching the 30 or so fastest people Its different, which scares people, so youre in with the cool crowd
  • 20
 @vinay: we used to call them high speed advertising boards effectively you have a worldwide platform with billions of people guaranteed to be watching for an hour or so every Sunday , go out and try to buy an hour's advertising in 140 odd countries on TV , it becomes a cost viable solution with kudos association of what some consider a halo sport I did 12 years in it but wouldn't go back to it
  • 20
 @michaelbevege: I don’t care to enter the argument on the validity of the UCI. I agree with both sides. There is a precedent for locals racing at top level event on their home track. It happens in surfing particularly at Pipe. Where the top tour guys have to show up and compete against guys that solely surf pipe and do it very well. Then again that a subjective sport being judged unlike a race.
  • 54
 They’re gonna actually ruin the magic of downhill racing at the highest level. I love it when an unexpected person WINS against the best in the world.
  • 31
 @mooseman414: curious, when was the last time that happened?
  • 44
 It's rare, but it's awesome. Funnily enough, Pierron began his rise to greatness on a number of fairly small teams that simply couldn't exist these days. He was very rarely in the top 20 at WC level events prior to 2017, until suddenly he found his feet and started winning race after race pretty much totally out of the blue in 2018. It was an absolutely game changer for the DH WC. This new format for WC racing will put an end to stories like that, and DH is all the worse for it.
  • 43
 @gabriel-mission9: He most certainly wasnt an unexpected winner of a WC.

It moves the story from WC to feeder series, where more talent can be fostered and gain experience. You can still have a rags to riches story, a team just needs to choose its riders to allow for that.
  • 22
 @gabriel-mission9: as in his first years after juniors? where he podiumed twice? and as he switched to a new bike with Commencal? I mean I understand the point you are making but... Uhhh pick a better candidate. I guess we've been spoiled by the kinda Jackson-Asa era but it's uncommon to dominate juniors, and then continue to dominate in elite.
  • 31
 Danny Hart was super dominant as a junior but when he joined Nicolas Vouilloz on LaPierre, I don't recall he managed to catch any podiums (but that's just from memory not any current research). He definitely made up for that later on as we all know. So what would/should have happened under the new rules? Should he enter the world cup based on his earlier results even though he didn't really manage to score or should he be in the continental series? To me it feels a little rough to delegate an athlete to a "lower" series if (s)he is going through a temporary bad phase. But that's just my feeling. What does matter possibly is that from at least what it was like in the earlier years, is that the sponsorship was an absolute joke. Even Tracey Hannah couldn't make ends meet after placing third overall in the world cup series. Of course racing a continental series would have been cheaper for an Aussie but sponsorship would also have been so much lower that she might never be able to make it to the world cup stage.

I think a big part of my sentiment is also what the Americans like to call "the American dream". I think we all love to see how any rider can get to the world cup races if they're good enough and they can get their funds together. Now they're left at the mercy of the teams to pick them up. What would we have gotten to see of Nina Hoffmann if she only entered the world cups after she got signed by the Syndicate?
  • 20
 @PremiumCyclingProducts: Actually agreed with you - I was bourbon-ranting. There were in fact waaaay too many riders on tracks when the number should in fact be far (far) lower, no doubt, and this is in fact the correct call...as you noted, for talented riders having their actual chance to win in a field of the best of the best. That is surely way less erratic. The Benoit's & Ninas can emerge in continental / regionals and have chances to move up. Too many riders also means all the venues we want to see races in cannot accomodate that massive # of riders. Also means tracks not getting entirely nuked all week for practice with less runs & volume. There are plenty of other great reasons for the reduction as well.

I am arguing w/ the way UCI and WB have handled most of this however from broadcasting / paywalls (which I paid) and other facets. I'm not seeing the sense of a full throttle at this time, culling out actually legit & talented, experienced pro's who now dont have rides and are forced into the "shame" of continental / regional races they've alrady spent years going through. Andrew Neethling argues the culling by this much this soon is probably a mistake vs. say doing it over 1-3 years.

The hill I die on is the F1 analogy (which even Neethling / Minaar & others have openly mocked). I get that DH is an open forum to develop & test new tech. F1 does this, but aside from that - zero comparison of a baking-in-the-sun, fuel & rubber guzzling & burning, motorhead raving, pavement & urban entirely interplanetary speed of F1 vs. bi-cycles in the woods, by foot and hand, without engines. I'll take another concussion before I agree to this absurd analogy.
  • 10
 @makripper6: Nah man - the Ewoks scored some lasers from Hans & Chewy, shot some F1 storm-troopers...so that's exactly like F1! Smile

Hobo show. I am using that from now on... nice!
  • 11
 @vinay: No one can put you straight because you sir - are correct. The F1 analogy is such ridiculous bullshit and is so insanely off, that as @makripper6 says - its like making a dolphin climb a tree. That is in fact the best analogy of people trying to make DH look like F1.
  • 10
 @lepigpen: Pierron moved to Elite in 2015, moved to commencal in 2016, got one podium in 2016 and nothing else in the top ten, got one podium in 2017 alongside a majority of finishes not even in the top 30, then in 2018 he basically dominated the whole season...

I remember it well as back then I watched every race religiously and had done for a good few years. And was a little bitter about the fact that that year a mate of mine had put him in their fantasy league team as a relatively cheap filler rider, (you know, one of those randos who was generally mid-pack, but could occasionally pull a podium out of the bag on a good day, with some luck and a tailwind...) based off of a few good results in the off season, and then earned an absolute shit ton of points from him. Exactly the sort of thing lots of people, myself included, used to love about downhill racing
  • 12
 @FoxRedLabs: moving forward they will do it with a lot less eyes on, a lot less engaged businesses etc... which will generate less revenue
  • 41
 @onawalk: recently quite a few unknowns have managed to race finals.. so yeah getting there is definitely winning.
  • 12
 @dmanvan: Out of curiosity, which “unknowns”
getting there is an incredible feat, and should be celebrated, but it’s not winning.
Winning is winning.

And possibly unknown to you, but not “unknown”

I loved my days privateer racing at local/regional/provincial/national races, and I think the new format might actually put more emphasis on those races. Racers can get a sense of the lifestyle, and a much more reasonable cost of entry, and it provides the larger WC teams a place to scout new talent
  • 842
 Nope, I have no idea whats going on. Any one fancy going for a ride?
  • 1152
 I would have loved to, but alas not high enough on the UCI rankings. Maybe next year
  • 129
 Def not - and also, neither are 75% of the pro's we have watched for the past 10 years or so. Cooked. We're not sure why but: WB, UCI and Chris no Balls also don't know, but they reworking the sport in the image of an F1 Flintstones.
  • 711
 Bodhi Kuhn made the finals at the first 5 WC DHs last year. It's hard to imagine he's not qualified, and yes, I understand the points system. Perhaps it needs a revision in how things are weighted.
  • 31
 it seems like there are some outliers due to missed events there are clearly safe and signed, a la Jordan Williams. kinda obfuscates the list. wish it was only riders who we aren't sure of team/signing/status. maybe just highlighted a diff color i dunno
  • 90
 That makes no sense to me either. He finished 27th overall last year in the World cup standings with 377 points
  • 161
 @colinb19: It's not about World Cup ranking it is UCI ranking. Bodhi is currently 59th so without the Norco team having World Series status he would need to find another way to race World Cups. I do say in the article that as the Norco team is ranked fifth based on current team signings he is pretty safe from missing any races.
  • 12
 @edspratt: just want clarification on the phrasing of 'pretty safe'. There isn't a limit to entries per team is there? What scenario could lead to a missed race outside of injury/dropped from team?
  • 110
 @lepigpen: That was just me saying it’s unlikely Norco could go from fifth to outside the top 15 and not get a World Series team slot. If a team is a World Series team then its riders won’t have to worry about missing any races or needing to get points for this year’s races. Of course, the teams are ranked again for 2026 eligibility and for next year the ranking is decided not long after the last World Cup race this year.
  • 40
 @edspratt: Ok cool, yeah Norco played their hands well. What a rockstar team they have after an unfortunate previous season. I definitely wonder about the Pivot program going forward. Not sure what position they are in to get a signing and lean away from that cusp. And do those outside the 15 use the 'wild card' entries or no? Surely Craik isn't missing the season as a new signing I imagine
  • 138
flag dirtmedication (Jan 13, 2025 at 13:27) (Below Threshold)
 @edspratt: You are lying
  • 50
 @edspratt: I wasn't saying you were wrong, I was just agreeing with the original post about the system needing revised. Bodhi finished 27th overall but couldn't race world cups this year if he was a privateer? Thats crazy.
  • 90
 @edspratt: but points travel with the rider - not the team right? It's a strange disincentive to small to mid sized brands to embark on running a team - if they have a good year and it's a contract year for their athletes, they could lose them, and then lose their team status. opposite of formula 1.
  • 20
 Goodmansantacruz
  • 90
 @shredddr: The points only travel with the riders this year. For 2026 the rankings are decided in October/November this year before any potential team changes.
  • 72
 And what happens to riders that were injured last season? Like Jackson Goldstone? If he wasn't riding for a qualifying series team, would he be unable to ride until he gets enough UCI points in other series? That would be madness.
Or if a team has an over reliance on one rider and that rider gets injured early in the season this year, then that team (and rider) could fail to qualify for the following year? Like if Vali Holl got injured? Would the team, and riders on it, only qualify next season through the wildcard slot? I guess that's what the wildcard is for, but that wouldn't help the rider if their contract is up.
  • 30
 @Fill-Freakin: if the Syndicate gets on as a team then Jackson gets to ride. And yes injuries this year affect status for 26. Surprised haven’t heard anything about Mondraker picking up another rider while Dak is injured
  • 630
 “You will compete for points all season long. These points will determine the series champ. You, Mr Bruni, earned more points than anyone else, congratulations! You are the Champ and you are also third.”
  • 20
 I understand them only taking finals points but it's def interesting to see Loic that low down if you remove semis/qualies or whatever it is. Wondering if he intentionally took it easy or the opposite... Went hard and crashed and relied on protection status.
  • 11
 @lepigpen: he definitely sat up for MSA.
  • 50
 @lepigpen: I don't think it's exclusively based off of WC finals...UCI finals points, so it seems like Coulanges and Kolb maybe did some additional racing between WC events.
  • 10
 @briceshirbach: yep, total UCI points is what got Baumann way up there. That said I'm wondering how much extra points Vali got or if that really is just the total of her wins. The savage
  • 304
 No disrespect, but Lisa Baumann having almost the same number of points (and therefore almost the same value to UCI WC teams) as Loic Bruni or Loris Vergier is a bit of a joke.
  • 90
 As well as notably confusing. Barely cracking top 5s. Missed 4 finals last season. Did she get points from the 2 snow races that had 7 racers? Feel like I'm missin somethin...
  • 180
 As it’s based on UCI points riders who race events outside of World Cups can add a lot of value to a team. Loic Bruni only has points from one race outside of the Downhill World Cups and World Champs last year. As the European Continental champion and a National champion Lisa Baumann took in 250 points from just those two races. Bruni and Vergier both did not race finals in the Continental champs or their own national champs so missed out on some good points.
  • 91
 @lepigpen: I am with you, the points system shows that the points for 2025 do not make sense. Its not based on performance against all your piers but what races you completed. The weighting for lower category events may be a little skewed in the wrong direction.
  • 41
 @betsie: Yeah possibly, this is where the UK racing seems to have it right with their grading of events and points. In just over a week is the first UK DH race, it's a Regional B and the winner gets 40 points... To win a National is 150 points. Finishing in 15th place in a National B race gets you the same as winning a Regional B. So a racer who is a good Regional B can pick up some much needed points from a Regional, but they'll not get to the lads who are winning the Nationals in terms of overalls.
  • 40
 @weeksy59: it's good and bad in the UK.
For DH you have to be prepared to travel, especially if you live up the north of Scotland.
You can be Scottish and national champion but come in 7th in the national rankings.
Its good for the majority and those willing/prepared to travel to support the series. I like this but I am not spending 80 hours and 6 days holidays minimum driving to Wales and back this year for national points!
  • 71
 @betsie: Yeah i hear you mate, i'm doing 25,000 a year in the van to and from races/riding and it's a LOT. We're going to Fort William 3 times this year from the south UK. National, National Champs and IXS, we're also coming to Innerleithen SDA as the boy is potentially going to BASE College so we're checking that out too. We'll obviously be doing all of the Nationals (possibly not Revs as we may be racing the IXS in France/Euro Champs) so again we'll stack up the miles this year.
  • 21
 @weeksy59: Are you doing Glencoe too?
I hear there may well be a 4th race at Fort William this year too thats not announced yet... could be a big one.
  • 20
 @betsie: not Glencoe sorry. If that is true it would be awesome and funny in equal measures. I emailed them yesterday to ask when date would be out "look at this link" which basically told me nothing lol
  • 40
 @edspratt: Have you had it confirmed that other UCI race points will count? The rule is not explicit, right (or is it)? Otherwise, wouldn't DH teams be employing enduro riders with 2000+ UCI points?

I see in one section it mentions, more specifically, the DH World Cup (i.e. not nationals or some other race)...

A team standing is drawn up for each round of the UCI Downhill World Cup. Only
riders registered in a UCI ELITE MTB TEAM UCI MTB WORLD SERIES TEAM
or a UCI MTB TEAM can score points for their team in accordance with the team
standing table in article 4.11.020.
  • 50
 @edspratt: while I'm not disagreeing with the points you've laid out in the first reply and know them to be true, I'm pretty sure the answer to that is almost a universal, "who gives a shit?" Is this supposed to be the best of the best, or not? In one breath all changes are trying to force F1 elite-ism, and in another you're awarded for lesser competition points in lesser series. Bruni is (barely even) arguably, the best person on a bicycle right now. Its a ridiculous conversation.
  • 21
 I guess it's a way to incentivize top rated World Cup racers to race in national races and continental series races. This increases the competition level at those races, which in turn means that anyone collecting enough UCI points at those races are indeed worthy of racing at the WC level. It might be a bit skewed this year because of that change in rules. If protected team statuses become imperilled, I expect those teams to push their athletes to compete in more races. Which might be cool from a spectator point of view as we'll get more opportunities to see the stars race more local events.
  • 20
 On road UCI points aren’t a ranking of whose best just who scored points. For example Marc Hirshi at one point this year was the top ranked one day race UCI point scorer even though he’s obvious not as good as pogacar or MVDP, but because he wins a lot at non world tour races.
  • 224
 i believe it' a great achievement that now the three categories male junior, women elite and junior are as valuable, or even more, as male elite as far as wc team status is concerned!
and for the future this makes the series even more interesting because a broad team rooster is key!

why just 4 racers yet to be confirmed?! what about loris?
  • 203
 What kind of dystopian rubbish is this? Local crit racing just became a whole lot more attractive.
  • 162
 I like this. EVERY OTHER SPORT has lower levels where you must succeed in order to make the highest league. Then, you must continue to produce results to stay in that upper echelon. They seem to be moving towards that. Juniors is not enough. There should be a relegation. Without it, you have an insane amount of riders every event that, let us be honest, many do not care about. The only problem with this is that in order to make this work, you must actually have a Pro DH2 to put people in and that does not exist. Lastly, in order for this to work, you need to get the races in front of people. No answers for that one.
  • 151
 probably the worst time to change that much. sponsors will narrow down their athlete sponsoring so much we'll be watching 20 riders all year long because no one else will get funding or gear to be able to race.
  • 224
 What a sh*t show
  • 100
 I hope Camille and Benoit's agents understood the unique and powerfully position they were in this season and got them sweet deals. I can't imagine AON racing started a team without a path to race, and it seems Gwin's team will be aggressive to get a rider with points so AG can race. Hoping for special selection seems like a poor plan for those teams/riders.
  • 90
 Both Gwin and Wilson greased any future wheels with their commentary stints. That’s what those 16-20 spots are all about. Logrolling in our times.
  • 110
 I imagine AON will be announcing riders soon and probably have enough points to go racing.
  • 80
 Reece Wilson came up through a coaching program owned by Chris Ball. Ruaridh Cunningham used to personally mentor him. He's essentially guaranteed wildcard entry into every round. (which is also justified on merit as a former world champ and consistent WC top 10 rider)
  • 40
 @thebrucetrail: and there we go.
  • 30
 @thebrucetrail: Now that is some fascinating insight. Thx!
  • 31
 As a fan of Gwin, I still look forward to hopefully seeing him on the top of the podium again one day, but the changes seem to make it harder and harder for him. His team is new, so obviously not highly ranked. He has been injured, so no opportunity to earn a high enough number of points last season. Budget concerns, compiled with expenses that are already insanely high for racing will make it financially & logistically tough for him to pick up a top rider.
...All this yet he's the second winning-est rider amongst males there's ever been.

If you ask me, there should be some stipulation where a rider can still be accepted if they didn't perform the previous season based on their career's success as long as their reason for the lack of performance was due to injury. Injuries happen a ton in this sport, and it's not fair at all for anyone to be at risk of missing out on competing because they had a bad crash a year ago.
  • 151
 i dislike change
  • 152
 As long as Loic is happy.
  • 61
 If he's angry though, he might go even faster!
  • 511
flag tacopop (Jan 14, 2025 at 0:18) (Below Threshold)
 As it stands the ladies are the most important ones to keep happy now. All heil queen Vali. Long may she reign.
  • 271
 @tacopop: *hail? Don't Heil her just because she's Austrian...
  • 30
 @BenPea: thanks for correcting this slippery one ;-)
  • 90
 I'm still very much unsure how all this will pan out and I do think that the timing is pretty bad given the current state of the bike industry however, this could be really good for womens DH in terms of salary parity. Women athletes across the board in cycling are generally not paid as well as their male counterparts, the new rules put great value on good performing female riders. They have been presented with a very lucrative negation position.

I'm also wondering is Camille Balanche could go to TFR or Scott, they would be the only teams with big enough budgets surely?
  • 1710
 I get this currently looks ridiculous, I think in coming years it makes more sense once things level out. Change is hard, but I'd given where things are at, it probably needed doing.

Anyway, I think the biggest gripe a lot of us have is the thinning of the field. I think a great way to fix this is have like a DH2 & DH3, similar to some motorsports. They typically don't do all the rounds, have less run time, even a shorter race, and have some restrictions to make it cheaper. Maybe that looks like off the shelf bikes only, not even allowing after market linkages. Maybe even a control tyre, wheel, or suspension product. Keeping DH1 as the marque sport, where prototypes bikes, tyres, suspension etc are all allowed.

Anyway, will be interesting to see where they take it. I think we really do need to try to keep an open mind. WB wouldn't have bought the rights to intentionally drive it in to the ground. They want to make money, and they know a good product is ultimately how you do that. They are highly likely to make mistakes along the way.

(I appreciate the paywall is the other major issue, but I honestly think if the product is good enough, many of us will cough up, the underlying issue currently is we don't see value in the product offered)

*puts on flame suit, pins back with peg...
  • 130
 The paywall is the thing. The race format/new team entry rules/etc. don't matter as long as enough riders and teams have enough of an incentive to be in the WC. But they're asking a lot of people to jump through some fairly big financial hoops (looking at you, Americans) and the rest of us to pay almost as much as a Netflix subscription to watch. If they have cut their viewership in half, then they'll be lucky. That is the problem, because sponsors will be trying to determine what the audience size is compared to the past. A lot of them seem to have reached their conclusions already and they don't look great.
Tldr: selling WC DH to the Red Bull crowd for free vs. charging the Discovery crowd to watch a sport they don't care about? A losing battle with only one casualty, unless they really pull something clever out of the bag to bring back the fans that have sacked it off and attract new eyes too.
  • 112
 Sounds great and all that, but much more importantly are we getting fantasy downhill this season?
  • 122
 What the hell is this….
  • 60
 Someone please explain to me why you would base qualifying for world cup on teams, not on individuals? I understand UCI points were not perfect, but why the team entity is so important I don't really get.
(I'm genuinely interested to hear a good reason, if someone has one. In my opinion, teams in individual sports just make it messy.)
  • 20
 If you listen to the Vital Podcast interview “The Inside Line” with Clay Harper, who organizes US DH, he breaks down some of the issues with the current WC system. Breakdown is that having 200+ riders show up for elite qualifiers is an issue, but a lot of the national race series aren’t strong enough to be a good alternative. So now UCI is adding those Continental Series races to create a pathway. Essentially creating a feeder series to WC, which is how most motorsports run. I really hoping the Continental Series works and iXS series continues to grow and gets sponsors to new riders. There needs to be an intermediate series with good competitive talent.
  • 10
 @Comatosegi: I fully understand (and support) that part. However, that is not what I was asking. Why introduce the additional complexity of team ranking and determine what teams can start, instead of using the points system to rank athletes and determine which athletes can start? You could reduce the amount of riders showing up by tightening the criteria based on athletes alone, not this combination.

It's an individual sport, while I understand why and how factory teams exist and make sense, I don't really understand what is gained by limiting the number of teams and introducing criteria for their qualification instead of limiting participants.
  • 10
 @finnspin: Yeah this may not be the best vehicle. Although with how weakly supported some of the national race series are, even upping UCI points probably wouldn’t be enough. I think the one benefit is that female riders and juniors will get better support on the big teams. Which if heard Quinney talk about is really important. Also guessing female riders will command better salaries.
  • 30
 @finnspin: I think part of the teams reason is situations presently like Goldstone. On an individual level he would not qualify this year and have to do the Continental series for 2025 to earn his way back for WC 2026 as a result of his injury in 2024.
  • 30
 the top 50 in points get in, regardless of team status.
  • 70
 @juanargent: I'm curious about what that'll look like, though.

I'll use Bernard Kerr as an example. He's maybe someone a lot of people are familiar with because of his YouTube channel.

Let's say Pivot Factory Racing isn't in the top 15 teams. BK's in the top 50 so he's going to be able to compete at the WC races. What's his pit situation like? Does he get a stall in the paddock for the bus or is he elsewhere? Does he get none of that and has to pit with the British National Team? Or can he pit at anyone else's pit that has space? Does the UCI have a "Non-Team Unified Pit" available? Does that mean he can't bring any line spotters? What about a mechanic? What space does he have for spare parts?

Let's say he does the first half of the season as a top 50 rider at all the races having non-ideal pits as a solo setup...but then gets a call a week beforehand that PFR has been given a wildcard spot so he is allowed to bring in The Full Team Setup - bus, the mechanics, and other team members. Are the mechanics available? Does the rest of the Pivot crew drop everything and fly in from everywhere? Or would he be better served by not even bringing the bus in and just sticking with the compromised pitting situation?

I'm really curious how that's all going to shake out! Whatever it is will hopefully not detract from really great racing!
  • 30
 @schmalzy: or alternatively, what is keeping a teams from maxing it out, hiring just 2-3 riders to provide the points and filling up the rest with 7 "privateers" that are just entered under their team?

@tiffe Interesting point, I guess in general it is a way to allow clear talent (as judged by team owners) in. Although I think for that situation, additional rules such as x-number of podiums in the last x-years can also help.

To me, the teams just seems to create lots of gaps and open questions, maybe more than they are solving.
  • 70
 isn't it a bit odd that all the teams that supported and grew riders get no points from those riders if they changed teams for the next season? I'm thinking about Andreas on Atherton or Loris on Trek.
  • 10
 Yeah, it could be changed to the teams points from last season. But I think they also knew many teams would be dropping out, regardless, and new teams were being started. Which does sound sketchy. But also those teams could have gone or the re-sign if they wanted. It's not like YT even needed the points for that. For Scott they are basically OUT when Cabirou leaves and then BACK IN when Coulanges signs. I guess easy to say when you're Scott, not so easy to say for smaller teams.
  • 146
 F#CK THE UCI. It's that simple.
  • 70
 Just want to say, I often don't get much out of Pinkbike's statsy content, but this is a really good piece of work.
  • 40
 Anyone else wondering about a possible Camille Blanche, Emilie Seigenthaler, Pivot Factory Racing connection? I suppose there's also potentially a Swiss connection with AON/Gamux as well though. Not sure if Bernard's pockets would be deep enough to bankroll Cami on the team but it would be another chunk of points to add and move them away from the potential fifteenth place relegation zone!
  • 51
 BK has to do something, one more big signing from any of the teams below and Pivot is out.
  • 90
 She teased her new bike yesterday on IG with a 2 chainz song but rumours have her on Yeti. Trek and Scott will be bumping Pivot down as well
  • 10
 @garph: This truly does bring up the point of how the wild cards will be used. Surely teams just off the top 15 get first serving on consideration?
  • 71
 @lepigpen: I think it'll be a shitshow. IMO it should be teams ranked 15-20 but WBD will be jumping through hoops to get riders like Gwin included.
  • 32
 @commental: #15 is in already. #16 & #17 no doubt get wild card invites, but after that who knows. What's wrong with giving one to Gwin's team? He's an icon, still fast, and great in the booth. BK's social media profile will likely land him an invite too no matter his team's final ranking.
  • 40
 @mi-bike: Yes, should've said 16-20. As far as who does and doesn't get to race, you say 16 and 17 will no doubt get in, but in reality who knows until things are actually announced? Personally I think it's pretty shit that WBD get to choose (who can say what personal relationships or any problems between riders and organisers might come into play?), rather than teams being there on merit.
  • 25
 @commental: Any rider ranked in the top 50 and any rider who is national champion is allowed to race regardless of the team they are on (top 15 or not). Thus, people ARE able to enter the WC races on merit. With respect to teams, the first 15 are allowed in. After that, does it *really* matter? Leaving the possibility of personal relationships to the tinfoil hatters of this world, someone has to decide. You can no doubt make arguments for 10 different teams, but there are 5 slots. Oh well... keeps the comment section alive no doubt.
  • 148
 Give us what we really want. A season of "DH, Ride to Survive". Would stack up really well with F1.
  • 50
 @Lone-Wolf-Productions : Red Bull Race Tapes isn’t far off. Let’s not kid ourselves, F1 has way more appeal to the masses. Even WRC doesn’t come close in ratings which would be the closest 4-wheel analogue to WC DH IMO.
  • 62
 I do not want that.
  • 41
 @Comatosegi: Yeah race tapes are cool but the style of Drive to Survive on the WC would be so perfect. I think it would fit so well. Granted not the same knowledge from the masses on WC DH but that said, F1 viewership went way up after that show hit Netflix. Could do the same for WC DH. More eyes would create more interest. lol just let me dream!
  • 128
 I don't get it. Why is this better?
Phil Atwill doing practice on a hard tail, the denim destroyer, mad rain races where privateers could make a name for themselves. All lost in time because of the f*cking UCI.
  • 102
 Firstly, these are changes brought forward by Warner Brothers and approved by UCI. There are lots of things to blame UCI for, but not this.
Secondly, when was a privateer last in the top 20 of a race? In the Pro men's it's been at least 10 years. ( not counting Deprella)
  • 1214
 Women are more valuable. Which is good.
  • 2816
 Why is it good? I watch women's racing, and I respect the women who do it. But all experience shows that men are more interested in mountain bike racing than women, at all levels. The fields are much, much deeper and there are far more highly skilled individuals in the mens fields than the women's fields. If anything this is even more true at the junior level.
  • 1325
flag CantClimb FL (Jan 13, 2025 at 18:24) (Below Threshold)
 @sideshowmel: you're an idiot
  • 184
 @CantClimb: @sideshowmel is not an idiot. He's right.

The reason that the women are more valuable is because their fields are smaller. The high scoring places each race round are distributed among fewer women, therefore the women accumulate more points than the men. For example, if I randomly assign 1 to 5 points 10 times (race rounds) to a group of 20 people, and then I do the same for a group of 50 people, the group of 20 people is far more likely to have individuals with the higher scores.

He's also right in that I've never seen a DH race that had more women entered than men. Please point me to the race results of any you know of.

He's also right about 'interest'. For example, 98% of Pinkbike readers are male, though there is no barrier to women reading Pinkbike. That's quite a difference.
  • 89
 @iamamodel: In the current scenario, teams are incentivized to have more women given the higher values in the short term. While not guaranteed, this could easily lead to larger women's fields the equal those of the men's field, raising the level of competition and potentially female viewership.
  • 51
 @juanargent: who said top 20? Approved by the UCI... Therefore its on them.
Maybe everyone doesn't like seeing the lower to mid pack riders having a chance but being British I love the underdogs (until they become successful, then we must turn on them).
  • 60
 @juanargent: Dylan Maples in 2023 got 17th at Pal Arinsal, 20th at Snowshoe, and 13th at MSA
  • 31
 @dantecusolito: He was on a Factory team by the time he got to MSA and Snowshoe. Definitely a good story
  • 50
 I don't get this point system. (I honestly don't understand the point of having complicated rules for which team qualifies in an individual sport).
However, I think it would be more important to have series where people can make their name and actually get to race below world cup level than celebrate a privateer having a lucky race every few years.
  • 11
 @PremiumCyclingProducts: somebody with a brain.
  • 70
 @PremiumCyclingProducts: @PremiumCyclingProducts: "this could easily lead to larger women's fields the equal those of the men's field".

Easily? It would take an epic paradigm shift for that to happen and possibly a switch to a parallel universe.
  • 30
 How do last year Cadets/ U17 qualify for world cups this year. It looks like the UCI has removed any path way from them to qualify from U17 to Juniors this year and has them lumped in with last year Juniors. How does a new Junior accumulate enough points to be in the top 100 in the world. There should be a path way for these riders but it looks like this years riders will be cast aside unless they have contacts/money to get them on a team.
  • 40
 National federations have allocations for Juniors.
  • 30
 Junior pool should be smaller so you can generate points in UCI sanctioned events but they wrote some dopey rules to get around this issue in the 'development team'... By connecting a 'world series' team. I have no idea what that means though would assume its just a team doing nats/locals that isnt a WC team.

Also a team of world series status can have a 'guest rider'. Though this is for only 2 events It used to be only one event. So long story short, ya I'm not entirely sure lol. I believe there was another rule that basically said winning your national event (whichever one is UCI-sanctioned as the nat) is a guaranteed entry so you could still run as a privateer (a la Frida Ronning). Though you'd hope anybody winning a nat in a competitive country is getting picked up on a team already.
  • 30
 Yep I do wonder about this, the points seem to make the stepping up from Jr to Elite difficult. Taking Erice as an example, even though she won the overall and took the world champs, she only has just over a third of Vali's points haul. So when moving up to an Elite team the points she brings with her, put her a long way down the list and only just in the top 25 even after an exceptional last season in the Jr's.
  • 20
 @peytodog: Aus only has 4 total, which will always go to second year u19
  • 20
 @devonportk: All countries have four now, down from six last year.

Before you had to have 60 UCI points to register as a Junior which no one did, so it's not that different. At least in Aus you have a couple of UCI races (and NZ) and National Champs before the world cup to try and get top 100 or Golden ticket before the first world cup. South America's continental races are after the WC is over
  • 82
 Only a government or council could come up with more complex, unnecessary & ludicrous rules.
  • 30
 Still no updates from Atherton Racing despite a lot of PR around the new belt driven bike! There has to be an announcement soon, also from Pivot! Loris Vergier and Camille Ballanche still to announce a team for 2025, some points to be grabbed there if they have budget. I could see Camille heading to Pivot, she was pretty close with the team anyway.
  • 20
 pretty much Commencal and Yeti, if no surprises.. for Loris and Cami respectively..
  • 20
 Isnt that why the belt drive bikes been announced? They maybe don't have the budget for a really big hitter (plus who is left) but they can build bikes inhouse in short order. So rather than make the points criteria, you make yourself interesting instead. Im sure Dan is lobbying the UCI hard right now.
  • 30
 I still don't know what happens if a team don't have enough points for the world cup but one ore two individual rider will match the criteria. Will the riders be able to go to the race but only without team support? Will they have some kind of B area where they can setup their bikes?
  • 61
 Is there anything to glean from the top 3 spots being held by bike companies with direct-to-order marketing systems?
  • 181
 by cutting out the middle man, these companies have more margin dollars to play with for marketing. The downside, is that they have no middle man to help take care of product issues.
  • 30
 @ccdb93: I kind of figured that. I was also wondering if it pointed to anything about the overall viability of those business models. I wouldn't want to see any of the brands on that list disappear, although on a personal level it is more bothersome to see smaller players like Rocky Mountain go down.
  • 110
 @cerealkilla: I think it is also attributed to those brands having the top 3 performing female athletes from last year. They accumulate points at a higher rate, raising the overall teams number, and that is definitely not to discount them, they earned it.
  • 312
flag sfarnum (Jan 13, 2025 at 15:53) (Below Threshold)
 No more than you could glean from the fact that no one advised the top team in the sport that naming themselves “white mob” might be a bad idea…
  • 20
 @edspratt Do you have any insight into if regular UCI points help the ranking at all or is it just finals? Bernard Kerr and Jenna Hastings went to Indonesia to get UCI points, but from what I'm reading here, those points from CAT 1 UCI won't help Pivot's ranking to become an elite team?
  • 70
 My understanding of the rules is the finals part means that UCI points from World Cup qualifying don’t count towards team totals. As Cat 1 points are only from finals they would count.
  • 72
 Ok, shoot me down for this, but "which", not "what'. Apologies. Triggered my OCD badly.
  • 30
 Sub-editor should have caught this.
  • 35
 Ok, shoot me down for this, but *it's "which", not "what'. Apologies. *This triggered my OCD badly.
  • 20
 I wonder if the Continental series will help or hinder making this a truly world sport? Once the season is underway we need PB to investigate how many UCI points are up for grabs in different world regions for riders that are hoping to get a chance to ride in WC events, without having to attend races in Europe.
  • 30
 assets.ctfassets.net/761l7gh5x5an/42H9bdLhZapXY8bU7Y66xJ/c5cab52fd752fdae150d97eb9b8faf1c/2025_UCI_MTB_Rules_-_Part_IV_-_Rule_Changes_-_EN.pdf

Page 52 says how many points are available based on the classification of the race. It’s 90 for an elite win at a conti series race

The calendar gives the classification for all the races www.uci.org/calendar/mtb/1voMyukVGR4iZMhMlDfRv0?discipline=MTB

Points are useful if your are going for the series overall or to get in the Top 50 otherwise just getting a Top 5 will get you a wc race entry
  • 32
 With all its flaws it should see the top riders get bigger dollar contracts.
Teams will need to get and retain the highest ranked riders to be a locked in team.
Without the points of the individual the whole team ain’t going racing.
  • 30
 Only for this year. The teams own the points starting 2026.

It’s certainly interesting right now.
  • 40
 The season hasn't even started yet but already the spreadsheet Seppuku has begun
  • 21
 Is anything really going to be much different? The competitive racers will find a way to be there, and those who show up and don't come close to qualifying will either race the lower series until they are ready. i don't see this being a huge change and if it makes for a more equal race then it's better. I would actually like to see it smaller so they can reduce the training required and get it down to 3-4 days for a race instead of 5
  • 20
 Yes and no. I guess what I would like to know is how much have pit fee/entry fees increased and how much have podium payouts increased? And how much money can I pay WBD to replace the irish gent with the aussie gent? (Irish guy can do XC, aussie guy can do DH... plz)
  • 10
 Just looked on this on the UCI website and page 38.

assets.ctfassets.net/761l7gh5x5an/42H9bdLhZapXY8bU7Y66xJ/c5cab52fd752fdae150d97eb9b8faf1c/2025_UCI_MTB_Rules_-_Part_IV_-_Rule_Changes_-_EN.pdf

Do I understand correctly that all but the 5 teams that sign up for 2025 and earn UCI MTB WORLD SERIES TEAM status via top 15 rankings or a wild card are actually UCI MTB WORLD SERIES TEAM for 2026, and some even for 2027? What is the way now for an entirely NEW TEAM to make sure they race in the World Cup in 2026? Sounds like it possible by buying out riders only? I don't like the fact that the World Cup is becoming so hermetic. In such circumstances, someone like Aaron Gwin, who finished 9th in his first World Cup, would have no chance to show himself to the world
  • 20
 Top 10 teams are offered a 2 year slot. 11-15 a 1 year slot for 2026.
  • 4138
 Love it or hate it. This makes the season a bit more exciting. Everyone is watching.
  • 1826
flag warmerdamj FL (Jan 13, 2025 at 10:38) (Below Threshold)
 Yeah who would have thought that making a competitive race series more competitive would be a plus.
  • 365
 @warmerdamj: Ya. Competing on paper over entry spots to actually race is the excitement we all signed up for!
  • 1114
 @dirktanzarian: ya? Are they getting those points by filling out pieces of paper? No, they're getting them by racing. Welcome to actual competition, not a feel good movie.
  • 51
 @dirktanzarian: but they arnt 'on paper only' these numbers come from on track results.
  • 77
 UCI is going downhill before our eyes..... Quite literally.
  • 86
 @warmerdamj: Sorry, but how does this increase competition? It seems to me we're going to see fewer riders on the start line. Not sure how that increases "actual competition". I honestly don't know what was wrong with things in the past. It's not like anybody could just roll up and compete in a WCDH. Privateers are largely eliminated. Once you're established, your path to the finals is now easier. That doesn't feel like increased competition to me.
  • 101
 @dirktanzarian: having racers compete for points to earn a spot in a limited field is literally what competition is.
  • 32
 @warmerdamj: think you definitely ended up agreeing with @dirktanzarian ‘s point with the limited field aspect. Limiting takes away pure competition.
  • 157
 @dirktanzarian: No one likes to admit it but most of the privateers have no business at world cups. With the addition of the continental series, the privateers are given an opportunity to develop properly and learn to win rather than getting their asses kicked repeatedly.
  • 47
 @PremiumCyclingProducts: 100%, this is 'our f1 style racing' if we want to take it seriously... privateers shouldn't be there.
  • 31
 @dirtmedication: did it take you long to come up with that zinger?
  • 77
 Does nobody else wish all the DH racers did what the slopestyle guys did and simply say we ain't riding. I'd support that decision If it meant getting rid of these nonsensical rules stopping up and coming riders getting a chance
  • 51
 There are 15-20 slope style riders. Easy to organise in comparison to a couple of hundred. It'll be a scab race
  • 71
 Usually the Olympics are what prevented athletes from joining a new competition organization. But since DH is not an Olympic sport, why don't they establish their own organization and race under it?
  • 32
 Would be also helpful when all the uci World Cup venues would group and make their own Serie „univers cup“ with their own rules in agreement with riders and teams and invite all the riders with the money they would have needed to pay anyway to the uci. And ask redbull to film it again and rob Warner to commentate. So the riders are not forced to group because I think that would never work there are always rider who wouldn’t risk it or can’t risk it to not start ) everyone in this system is at the end a „slave“ of the uci. The riders and the venues and I guess many more.
  • 40
 Well, the Fantasy League this year is gonna be interesting......
  • 65
 I’m still of the opinion that all these changes have done is confirm that the UCI and Warner (the TV company, not Rob), really don’t give a stuff about DH.

One almighty sh*t show.
  • 10
 Kasper recently joined YT DH specifically, so he's probably off the 'ranked too low' status? Unless I missed something about it being enduro not DH.
  • 60
 Yes, Kasper is safe for World Cup entry under the YT Mob. We included all top riders in that graph who are outside the individual ranking requirements as some may see their team fall outside the current safe rankings as more signing announcements are made.
  • 10
 @edspratt: oh ok my bad thats what i missed. its disregarding current team status, and UCI ranking alone. I'd really like Hauser to give one season a go one way or another, and not just bow out to locals/nats already.
  • 20
 @edspratt: so an athlete's standing as it pertains to their ability to race a full season is fully predicated on their team's status? Meaning someone could have hypothetically performed terribly the previous year, but because they have riders on the roster who can bump up the point total, is able to race a full world cup season? And conversely, a top individual performer might find themselves on a new team with a less talented roster and with far less total points, and will have to hope for a discretionary invitation?
  • 21
 @briceshirbach: 1) no, 2) yes, 3) no
  • 30
 Valentina Roa Sanchez has 510 points so i guess some team will take her
  • 30
 She's on MS Zerode
  • 30
 @marsh1901: aww really? missed that news. Thank you
  • 31
 @marsh1901: but ... i see Zerode out of world cup ...
  • 40
 @blacktea: MS racing is using Zerode bikes this year and she's been seen riding the Zerode. There's still lots of teams that haven't made announcements yet
  • 20
 @marsh1901: thank you!
  • 21
 "Rachel Atherton, here. This is all very confusing. I'd like to do the first UCI World Cup in Poland in 2025.

Chris Ball: Do I get to race?"
  • 20
 Are you updating this with the news from Scott today?
  • 20
 Will be VERY interesting once updated. Will put Pivot firmly at 15th... What a turn of events. But surely they gotta have a signing lined up? Or are just gonna say screw it and gamble on the wild card with their 'status'
  • 30
 Still several team announcements on the way. Trek, Yeti, MS, Rogue Racing will all be moving up the list.
  • 21
 Dear pinkbike: please fire your graphic designer and make the first graphic even harder to read.
  • 10
 What a dope post! Thanks for all the work which went into it! Would be so sick to have something like that for the XC!
  • 42
 ¿Could Aaron Gwin phenomenom happen with this ruling?
  • 10
 with the team updates since this was published Pivot Factory racing has now moved to 16
  • 11
 @edspratt - any chance of an update on the top 15 teams? There has been a bit of buying going on since you wrote this article
  • 20
 Update buried in AON article
  • 22
 The old format was a better fit for the values of society, there was equality and diversity. This so called new format is a wedge and is ruining DH mtbing.
  • 811
 this adds some crazy mix to the whole thing, which IMO makes it exciting.
If you dont like watching exciting and good racing, just use the little red button --->If you DO like watching exciting and good racing, just use the little green button --->
  • 31
 I do like watching exciting and good racing, but I used the red button because I think your comment is incorrect.
  • 88
 Yeah keep at it WB. We're going from a 5 person podium to a 5 person race. Truly exciting stuff!
  • 55
 Nice job UCI. Is there motto "we take your favorite sport and make it less fun for the competitors and the fans!"?
  • 55
 Sorry if this was asked above: Does Aaron Gwin get to race?

f*cking UCI / Discovery / Warner Bros sucks.
  • 20
 Money ball
  • 10
 Brook Macdonald of Forbidden
  • 10
 Gwin is one heck of a wild card!!
  • 10
 Will national series give some UCI points ?
  • 10
 Yes, top 10 riders. 100 points for first, 5 for 10th.
  • 10
 @edspratt, we're due for an update of the teams! Thanks man
  • 11
 Thanks undiscovery.. DH is now dead to me and my family... Don't let the gates hit you on the way out..
  • 10
 That was a lot. Lol
  • 11
 Rachel should have ridden one more race...
  • 13
 So this basically locks people like the athertons and Neko mullally out of UCI racing because they aren’t part of a commercial team. This is corporatism over talent
  • 10
 And yet, Frameworks is in the top 15
  • 13
 UCI, slowly killing off MTB 1 discipline at a time. First 4X and dual slalom, now trying to kill DH and Enduro.
  • 23
 man fuck UCI and Warner Bros.
  • 35
 is Jackson able to race? He must have zero points.
  • 70
 He is part of a team that has sufficient points.
  • 35
 All seems legit.
  • 13
 UCI Sugma
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.054557
Mobile Version of Website