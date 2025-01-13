[UPDATED] Which DH Teams Will Get UCI World Series Team Status from Warner Bros. in 2025?

What are the Rules?

A UCI gravity team ranking is calculated using by adding the point of the 4 highest scored riders of each team without making a distinction between men elite, men juniors, women elite and women juniors. Only the results of the finals are taken into account. — UCI 4.16.006

What are the Current Standings? [UPDATED January 24]

Top 15 Teams Based on the 2025 Ranking System:





- YT Mob // 3199

- Commencal/Muc-Off By Riding Addiction // 3187

- Canyon CLLCTV Factory Team // 3014

- Specialized Gravity // 1948

- Norco Factory Racing // 1929

- Orbea FMD // 1912

- Giant Factory Off-Road Team - DH // 1903

- Trek Factory Racing Gravity // 1898

- Mondraker Factory Racing // 1889

- MS Racing // 1719

- Commencal Les Orres // 1714

- AON Racing // 1701

- Santa Cruz Syndicate // 1646

- Frameworks Racing // 1590

- Scott Downhill Factory // 1557

Current Teams Ranked 16-20 Based on the 2025 Ranking System:



- Intense Factory Racing // 1366

- Goodman Santacruz // 1154

- Rogue Racing // 1149

- Pivot Factory Racing // 993

- Cube Factory Racing // 721



Editors Note: With some big team moves still to be announced, we may see these positions change over the coming weeks. While the rankings are likely to change, the teams near the top of the list can be confident that they will be offered the World Series team status.



Most Valuable Riders

Talking Points [UPDATED January 24]

6 Teams Currently Have Four Riders with Guaranteed World Cup Entry

The Top Elite Women are the Most Valuable Riders to Teams

Some Big Teams May Miss the Top 15 Cut