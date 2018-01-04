Racing Rumors 2.0 - What's Left

Despite us having only a cursory first ride on their Everest downhill sled
, Unno might just be the most interesting bike brand in the world right now due to their approach that, at least from the outside, looks to have more in common with a small-volume hypercar manufacturer than a company hoping to sell a load of bikes.
Cesar Rojo, the main man behind Unno, as well as a handful of other designs on the market, is taking a no-expenses-spared approach to design and production, and one of the results is their Everest downhill frame that's made in Barcelona, Spain, and retails for around €5500. If you forget about applicable duties and the like, that makes for a frame that costs roughly $6,600 USD.
