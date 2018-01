Racing Rumors 2.0 - What's Left

The Scottish racer hasn't had an easy time over the past few seasons, with injuries and surgeries keeping Ruaridh from showing the skills that he obviously has in spades. The now healthy Ruaridh recently made one of those "thanks for everything" Instagram posts about leaving Canyon and all signs point towards him being on a Trek and doing some Enduro World Series races in 2018. So, is this another fast racer turning his back on World Cup downhill to focus on stage racing as Sam Hill did? I wouldn't be surprised.That means that there's an open spot at Canyon, and it seems likely that it's going to be filled by one of the most under-rated guys on the circuit: Florian Nicolai. Flying Flo has spent the last few years on a Rocky Mountain but, despite being one of the best bike handlers in the biz, top results never really came his way. Now that he's left Rocky Mountain , it'd make sense if Flo ended up on a Canyon in 2018.