RACING

Racing Rumors 2.0 - What's Left

Jan 4, 2018
by Mike Levy  

You can always count on Sam Blenkinsop to bring a little extra style when the good light is popping.
RACING

RUMORS 2.0

What's Left and What Might Be True
Words: Mike Levy


This winter seems to be a season of change in the world of mountain bike racing, with many athletes moving shop from one team to another and a few more retiring from competition. Racing Rumors 1.0 took a look at some of those changes - Sam Hill, Rachel and Gee Atherton, Richie Rude, and Jesse Melamed were the subjects - and now it's time to come back around to consider some other names. Sure, most of the really big racers aren't heading anywhere new, but there is plenty to talk about in the top-twenty crowd, including what I would have said was an unlikely scenario of small frame builder Alchemy jumping up onto the world stage. The Enduro World Series stage, that is. More on that below.


Cody Kelley and Anneke Beerten going to Alchemy - LIKELY

Kelley may not be winning international enduro events, yet the North American has a massive following thanks to his endless style and a big presence on social media. Those two points have made Kelley a crowd favorite during his last few years on the Yeti-Fox Factory Team program, but his last two Instagram posts have consisted of a thank you/farewell to Yeti and a cryptic post referencing the EWS and inviting guesses as to what kind of bike he'll be on in 2018.

Predictions? We've heard that we'll see Cody, along with Anneke Beerten, racing aboard Alchemy's 150mm-travel Arktos at both national and international enduro events next year. Alchemy is a Colorado-based boutique brand who makes most (but not all) of their frames in their Denver facility, and while I wouldn't have pictured the relatively small-sized company supporting an EWS team, it sounds like that could be the case.



Danny Hart going to Saracen - STILL LIKELY

This one, which is the biggest team transfer news of the silly season, is all but confirmed now that Mondraker made a Facebook post on the 29th of last month thanking Danny for the last three years that he's spent on the MS Mondraker team. ''With the end of 2017, the MS Mondraker team bid farewell to Danny Hart,'' the post said before going on to also say goodbye to World Cup veteran Markus Pekoll who's hung up his number plate at the end of the 2017 season.

Mike Anderson, Madison Saracen Press Officer, declined to comment when I questioned him about Hart joining their UK team late last year, but multiple sources say that Hart actually signed up to ride the all-carbon Myst awhile ago, and an official announcement is probably only a few days away.

As I said earlier, I'd be surprised if we didn't also see a press release from Mondraker in the near future to announce the signing of Brook Macdonald to the team that helped him to his sole World Cup victory in Val d'Isère back in 2012.
Danny Hart happy with 4th despite a few mistakes on his run.




Ruaridh Cunningham going to Trek Factory Enduro, Florian Nicolai to Canyon - LIKELY

The Scottish racer hasn't had an easy time over the past few seasons, with injuries and surgeries keeping Ruaridh from showing the skills that he obviously has in spades. The now healthy Ruaridh recently made one of those "thanks for everything" Instagram posts about leaving Canyon and all signs point towards him being on a Trek and doing some Enduro World Series races in 2018. So, is this another fast racer turning his back on World Cup downhill to focus on stage racing as Sam Hill did? I wouldn't be surprised.

That means that there's an open spot at Canyon, and it seems likely that it's going to be filled by one of the most under-rated guys on the circuit: Florian Nicolai. Flying Flo has spent the last few years on a Rocky Mountain but, despite being one of the best bike handlers in the biz, top results never really came his way. Now that he's left Rocky Mountain, it'd make sense if Flo ended up on a Canyon in 2018.
Ruaridh Cunningham with the gun fighter eyes.




Giant going with DVO - POSSIBLY

Giant's World Cup efforts have long been supported by the SRAM/RockShox consortium, but there are rumors going around that 2018 will see their factory riders with anodized green forks and shocks bolted to their bikes. DVO has some serious financial backing yet is still a relatively small (and respected) player in the suspension world compared to Fox and RockShox, but having their products on the World Cup stage is a smart way to further the brand's stock. I also have a shiny Canadian toonie that says Giant will be using Shimano running gear as well.

Backing up these rumors is the fact that Reece Wallace, Giant's slope rider and all-around nice guy, has been posting photos of his own rigs shod with DVO's forks and shocks, thereby all but confirming the news.




An Unno World Cup Team - HOPEFULLY

Despite us having only a cursory first ride on their Everest downhill sled, Unno might just be the most interesting bike brand in the world right now due to their approach that, at least from the outside, looks to have more in common with a small-volume hypercar manufacturer than a company hoping to sell a load of bikes.

Cesar Rojo, the main man behind Unno, as well as a handful of other designs on the market, is taking a no-expenses-spared approach to design and production, and one of the results is their Everest downhill frame that's made in Barcelona, Spain, and retails for around €5500. If you forget about applicable duties and the like, that makes for a frame that costs roughly $6,600 USD.
Unno DH

Word is that there are two racers who won't be paying anything for their Unno bikes, though, with Greg Williamson leaving Cube for 2018 and possibly racing on an Everest next season. The other name associated with the Spanish company is Atherton protegé Taylor Vernon who has been on a Unior-supported Trek downhill bike.

62 Comments

  • + 140
 Unno dos Trek.
  • + 9
 Dale!
  • + 4
 quadiem
  • + 14
 Cam Zinco
  • + 1
 It starts with zerode
  • + 1
 Sechzy!
  • + 2
 @robertr0877: Be surprised if he gets a ride going on the 2017 results, deserves one but that me
  • + 0
 Looks like the Unno is the same idea (shock wise) as the Insolent bike only you can actually work on the shock.
  • + 128
 Me going unsponsered again - likely.
  • + 3
 Same story here, We're outnumbered!!! (Evil Morty)
  • + 1
 *very likely
  • + 59
 Gwin on Haibike
  • + 34
 Lance Armstrong on Unno.
  • + 69
 He's been riding Unno for quite a while now.
  • + 1
 all Armstrongs are fckin liars
  • + 5
 @wpplayer18: we have a winner here!
  • + 3
 took me a bit to get it
  • + 1
 @wpplayer18: you win
  • + 10
 @RedBurn: don’t be you ever talk shit on my main man Louis Armstrong
  • + 4
 He was not on Unno, he was on EPO
  • + 3
 @leopaul: hahaha sorry dude I was obviously speaking about Neil Armstrong, you know that famous Hollywood actor who played in NASA's Appolo films ?
  • + 1
 @RedBurn: I see what you did there... Wink
  • + 23
 If you guys want racing rumors go to Vital, their thread is up to date and current with the news as it happens, not a line article 1x season.
  • + 13
 given how much alchemy charges for a frame, they only have to sell 5 a year to support the team. i would have picked guerilla gravity to have a team before alchemy of the "made in denver companies"
  • + 25
 We appreciate the shout out, but our focus is on doing events such as our cookouts, camping weekends, etc vs fielding race teams. It would be cool to see our local friends at Alchemy field an EWS team, though! #madeindenver
  • + 3
 @GuerrillaGravity: I need to drop by soon. Looking to pick up a pedalhead soon! only live a mile from you guys.
  • + 2
 @GuerrillaGravity: Yes Dudes! I'll put together a camp-out in the La-Sals this summer. We are starting to get some better trails on the south side.
  • + 13
 One of the best things on Pinkbike after the advent give away are team rumours.
  • + 3
 We need tomorrows news today.
  • + 14
 VitalMTB has much better rumours
  • + 4
 @laxguy: vital is hilarious to me because the comments on any given article are brief or nonexistent, but you go to the team rumors thread and all of a sudden you assume they have the CIA working for them to figure team rumors.
  • + 2
 @adrennan: isnt it great? I love when the conspiracies start flying. PB is just bitching and one-upping.
  • + 6
 Sam Dale to be riding with Everlast gloves this season.
  • + 3
 Alongside new team mate Brian Lopes.
  • + 5
 Gwin on schwinn
  • + 7
 I'm sure Gwin could get them to change their name to Schgwinn
  • + 3
 This article is very clear and straight to the point, I miss Team Rumors @teamrumours
  • + 5
 You mean ReamTumours
  • + 4
 Waking is going to Pole, oh wait he's been riding one for a while!
  • + 4
 Pole is fielding a DH frame for the 2018 as well aren't they?
  • + 1
 Yes, ridden by Isak Leivsson.
  • + 1
 @feeblesmith: the one canfield downhiller isnt on canfield anymore?!
  • + 3
 I'm going to put it out there and say brap brapping Brannigan is going with Norco....
  • + 3
 Excited to see the Unno machine on the WC circuit. Didn't see that rumour!
  • + 3
 Did Ruaridh Cunningham race a single world cup for Canyon?
  • + 1
 I don’t think he ever rode the sender
  • + 1
 Beerten has been on Alchemy for a while now Kelley is a more recent addition.
  • + 2
 Redalp should really step up.
  • + 1
 Looks like Lewis Buchanan is off Trek Factory, seems more likely that RC will take over.
  • + 0
 He will be riding for Yeti-Fox next year.
  • + 2
 heard LB's going to Ibis.
  • + 1
 RC better bet for surprise results then LB
  • + 2
 Bulldog? Sam Dale? Lewis Buchanan?
  • + 2
 #reamtumours
  • + 1
 must be winter.. Aint nothin on the feed.
  • + 1
 bulldog on unno
  • + 0
 AntN continue to be un-sponsored and slow AF - LIKELY
  • + 1
 RIP MTB! 2018 EBIKES!
  • + 0
 bulldog on Norco.
  • + 5
 I love lamp.
  • - 3
 Gee on Devinci?
