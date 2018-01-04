Racing Rumors 2.0 - What's Left

Kelley may not be winning international enduro events, yet the North American has a massive following thanks to his endless style and a big presence on social media. Those two points have made Kelley a crowd favorite during his last few years on the Yeti-Fox Factory Team program, but his last two Instagram posts have consisted of a thank you/farewell to Yeti and a cryptic post referencing the EWS and inviting guesses as to what kind of bike he'll be on in 2018.



Predictions? We've heard that we'll see Cody, along with Anneke Beerten, racing aboard Alchemy's 150mm-travel Arktos at both national and international enduro events next year. Alchemy is a Colorado-based boutique brand who makes most (but not all) of their frames in their Denver facility, and while I wouldn't have pictured the relatively small-sized company supporting an EWS team, it sounds like that could be the case.

