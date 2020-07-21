RAD Apparel Debuts 'Made In Colorado' Mountain Bike Jersey

PRESS RELEASE: RAD Apparel
In a world packed with over-engineered products, increasing prices, and hollow buzzwords, the RAD crew has been hard at work building a brand that takes us back to the basics while using sustainable materials to produce a mountain bike jersey locally in the Front Range. Started by two brothers in our hometown of Colorado Springs, we began researching and developing a jersey that would focus on the use of sustainable materials that is produced locally on the front range of Colorado.
"When we looked at the current marketplace of mountain bike jerseys, we knew there was a better way. So we decided to build one from the ground up while keeping everything designed and built-in Colorado."
Dubbed the Trail Chaser Jersey, the primary areas of focus were to improve comfort and coverage. we opted for a more tapered fit through the midsection that would decrease excess bagginess while still keeping things loose enough to enjoy a long day of shredding. We designed the jersey with a straight neckline to give a relaxed feel that keeps the airflow coming in. The drop tail was then added to keep coverage on the backside when getting loose.
RAD will continue to focus on creating small batches of different jersey graphics each season focusing on the design quality. In addition to jersey offerings, we also feature a full casual line of sustainably produced shirts for wear on and off the bike. The entire RAD collection is available now at http://radapparelcompany.com Sizing and Availability:
Available in unisex sizes XS-XL
100% Moisture Wicking Polyester
2” Droptail for backside protection
Dye Sublimation graphics
Made in Colorado
$55 MSRP
Shipping now
