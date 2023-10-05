Video: The RAD Trails Crew Test Their Handiwork

Words
: RADTrails
The Sensus RAD Trails “off season” stays pretty darn busy these days, and when the public jobs slow down we jump into the private sector. These private jobs benefit the riding community as we use funds from these for bike donations, consulting and helping get trails going in communities around the United States. Some of the initial planning for bike related projects rely heavy on meeting and travel time long before you even see the signs announcing a new bike park or trail coming to your town.
Join Damon Iwanaga, Greg Watts, Henry Wilkins and Cody Wilkins as we enjoyed a rare long weekend this past June to get the build crew together. Lone Wolf Productions showed up to help show off two of our on going private projects. One of which, https://www.waranerosamountainretreats.com/
you can book for a private stay and slay in the mountains of California.
Let us know if you’d like us to build your dream trails! We’ve built on everything from 1 acre to 500 acres and we can either use the profits for a public job of your choice, or we can go over some projects we are always looking to fund get rolling. Stay RAD!