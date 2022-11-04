Radic Performance Announces New Boutique Brakeset from New Zealand

Nov 4, 2022
by Matt Beer  
Radic Kaha Brakes
Radic Kaha Brakes

In the world of mountain bike brakes, the larger players like Shimano and SRAM have been fairly quiet for a few years now, but on a smaller scale, boutique brands have begun to emerge. Radic Performance is one of those which was created by Taylor Grey, an engineer based in Auckland, New Zealand. His interest in building a stronger mountain bike brake, such as the Kaha model, stems from a background in designing dual clutches and gearboxes for supercars.

The Kaha uses a fully machined four-piston caliper and master cylinder from 7075-T6 aluminum that has been optimized using Finite Element Analysis (FEA). That led to a system that is said to be light and stiff enough for the rigors of downhill, enduro, and e-bikes.

Starting at the lever, which pivots on stainless steel cartridge bearings, a 9mm master cylinder piston produces a smooth actuation through an easy-to-pull mechanic ratio over the course of a short dead stroke (the distance the lever travels to engage the pads). Titanium hardware secures the brake set to the bike and steel braided Goodridge lines are called upon for their durability.

Radic Kaha Brakes
Radic Kaha Brakes

At the caliper, there are two sets of stainless steel 16 and 17mm pistons which glide through PTFE dynamic seals. Taylor has chosen to use stainless steel for the piston material due to its low thermal conductivity, keeping the heat generated in the brake pads at bay from the fluid in the caliper. Even the oil flow through the caliper has been designed to pass all of the chambers sequentially, avoiding pockets where air may get trapped. That also allows for a full flush of the system when a bleed is performed. To achieve the best possible bleed, it’s actually advised that pads are left in the caliper to achieve that short dead stroke.

Radic Kaha Brakes

One of the most interesting bullet points on the Kaha brake is that it can be configured to use either DOT 5.1 fluid or mineral oil, plus the calipers utilize the commonly found Hope V4 pads.

In total, the system weighs 320g per side, including an 80cm braided line and pads. Each set of Radic Kaha brakes is machined and hand assembled in New Zealand for the tune of $1200 NZD. Australasia orders will commence first through the Radic Performance website as of 6pm NZDT on November 9 with delivery expected by the end of 2022, with international shipments to follow in 2023.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Brakes Radic Performance Radic Kaha


Must Read This Week
First Look: 2023 Scott Genius & Genius ST
61136 views
Slack Randoms: ENVE's $290 Poncho, SRAM Sets Sail, FMX Triple Flips & More
48534 views
[Updated] Q3 Revenue Round Up: Falling Consumer Interest, Layoffs & Drop in Sales
47365 views
Must Watch: Braydon Bringhurst Attempts to Climb the Whole Enchilada in '8600FT'
46028 views
Tech Week 2023: 3D Printed Randoms from Jank Components, 76 Projects, & More
40931 views
First Look: Race Face's Era Carbon Cranks Are Guaranteed For Life
40027 views
Field Test: Evil Following - Stout, Stiff, & Snappy
39364 views
Field Test: Ibis Exie - Ready for Your Next XC Race
35070 views

22 Comments

  • 7 1
 Those are cool! ~$700 if doing the conversion to USD, not bad
  • 1 0
 Exchange rate is bananas at the mo- heading to LA next week and ouch it’s like my NZD are cut in half.
  • 2 0
 My thoughts as well, depending on shipping costs I may buy in. Falls just under $800 to avoid duties as well.
  • 1 1
 700 for each side
  • 1 0
 @pakleni: wording is confusing as well. I'm in at $700, at $1400 I'll keep rocking my poverty Magura MT5 with HC levers. The article makes it sound like it's for both front and rear. "Each set of Radic Kaha brakes is machined and hand assembled in New Zealand for the tune of $1200 NZD."
  • 2 0
 @whitedlite: if you go to their website, linked in the article, you will find that the price is for both front and rear brakes (click on buy now option then scroll just a smidge and it's right there for all to read). No rotors supplied, and you need to specify your fluid of choice (there are no seals that do both fluids, so you need the correct type of seal material)
  • 1 0
 @pakleni: nope.
  • 5 0
 It uses Bleeding Edge? Sweet!
  • 1 0
 Also looks like hope fittings. Smart.
  • 2 1
 Uses Bleeding Edge: smart
Uses Hope V4 pads: dumb
  • 3 0
 Nah…please use shimano saint standards
  • 1 0
 @sherbet: Reliable, but are they still 6mm hoses? So you're zip-tying it to the outside of the downtube of most modern bicycles?
  • 1 0
 @Apfelsauce: I've had no issues to speak of with putting Hope hoses internally. Have done so on everything from downtube covered NS bikes to through headset Scott bikes.
  • 5 0
 Well thought through product... Scott, Focus, Merida and Unno, take notes.
  • 2 0
 320 Grams with steel braided hose, pads, and bled is light. Do most brake manufactures advertise their weights with a bleed, I know most don't advertise with the pads.
  • 1 0
 Sounds well thought out and price isn't crazy. How powerful is this system? Do you have info on average braking torque at a specific rotor size or maybe the mechanical advantage of the system?
  • 1 0
 Threaded pistons ... this is a life saver. Special tool that pulls pistons out.. I am in love with these
  • 2 0
 Those brakes are some trick stuff, more so than trickstuff brakes.
  • 1 0
 Also, unlike Trickstuff you can actually buy them...
  • 2 0
 What's the power like though? That's the most important part.
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.010378
Mobile Version of Website