Radical Bicycle Co Launches 'Grim Ripper' Hardtail

Radical Bicycle Co has been manufacturing a small selection of bike frames in the UK for a few years now. They consisted of 2x enduro hardtails (Chilli Dog 290 & 275), as well as the Surveyor (A progressive gravel bike). These frames are manufactured to order and offer bespoke geometry and custom finishing.However, in response to the continued growth and diversification of the brand, we've produced the first frame that is manufactured outside of UK waters, in Tianjin.And that model is the Grim Ripper (Shots fired....if you know what we mean). The first pre-production model was on display at the Malverns Classic festival this yearThe Grim Ripper is an agressive, versatile, short travel (120-140mm) steel hardtail with some nifty tricks up its sleeve.First and foremost being the price; the RRP of the Grim Ripper is £695.00, which is a huge difference to the UK made frames starting at £1,250.00. But that does not necessarily mean you are getting half the bike. Check out some of the key features below:Versatile:The Grim Ripper is able to run 27.5, 29 or a mullet set up (from the same frame). This is thanks to the sliding dropouts offering +/- 15mm range to the chainstay lengthModern Geometry:- 63.5 deg Headangle- 77 deg Seat angle- Super short, straight seat tubes- Tall stack/Low standover- 420 to 435mm chainstay lengthsSizing:2x sizes are currently available which are a size 'Regular' (455mm reach) and a size 'Long' (495mm reach)Materials:Carefully selected butted 4130 steel tubing to offer that 'steel is real' compliant ride qualityWell, it is not exactly 'change.' UK fabrication still continues, with no plan to offer a non-UK manufactured version of the Chilli Dog or Surveyor.But, what this does mean is it makes our bikes more accessible and broadens the market reach. The bespoke handmade approach is not for everyone, or at least, the physical cost isn't. The Grim Ripper fills that gap, offering a more 'budget friendly' alternative to the line up, whilst still remaining true to its branding.On top of this, it is in response to the current climate, where budgets are becoming tighter, and buyers are potentially being more cautious when it comes to spending.From a commercial perspective, this also reflects the Radical's biggest investment to date, moving into larger-scale batch fabrication.Frames are currently expected to land mid November, where they will be in stock, ready for immediate dispatch. Alternatively, if you want to get in there early, pre-order are open.You can find more details below: